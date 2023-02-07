ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PopCrush

Comments / 22

George .
5d ago

I can't remember the last time I spent money on anything other than tools. That either make me money or save me money. Other than that maybe a cheap fishing rod or reel. And we can eat the fish. And I make a decent living all our bills are paid.

Reply(1)
6
Robert Sanders
5d ago

the financial problems that this couple has needs to be clarified. what are his and her routine expenses compared to their earnings? does she spend a lot of money on senseless things like starbucks, makeup and new clothes every while making less as he continues to wearing his old stuff?

Reply(2)
3
Related
Lefty Graves

Husband furious when wife refuses to share inheritance with sister wife and him

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I lived in a region of the United States for a number of years where there were many polygamous families. As long as they were subtle and well-behaved, they were pretty much left to their own devices by the public and the authorities.
The Independent

Mother drowns on beach holiday swimming with her children as husband goes back to room

A mother drowned while swimming with her daughters off a popular Mexican beach, an inquest heard.Lina Dilipkumar, 38, asked her husband to take their beach bag back up to the hotel room while she swam with her daughters during a family holiday to Il Playa del Carmen, near Cancun. But the mother-of-two, from Wembley, north west London, later drowned.When husband Vishal Maugi turned back from the room he saw crowds gathering around on the beach trying to assist his family who had begun to struggle in the waves.He discovered the people were surrounding his eldest daughter.After realising his wife had...
Tracey Folly

Man makes woman pay for first date after he orders 2 appetizers, dinner, and dessert just for himself

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine thought I'd hit it off with another friend of hers. She was wrong, but we gave it a shot for a few months. It didn't work out for a variety of reasons, him expecting me to pay for dinner after he ordered two appetizers plus dessert was just one of them.
Rejoice Denhere

Wife Upsets Husband by Showing up at Doctor's Appointment Without His Permission

He thought he was having a private consultation with his doctor and then his wife showed up. Uninvited. This happened despite him telling her he did not want her there. A woman upset her husband by showing up at his doctor’s appointment without his permission. The man felt it was an invasion of privacy and he told her so. The wife apologized, but she said she had a good reason for doing so. She explained she suspected something was wrong with him and wanted to make sure he was okay.
Ceebla Cuud

When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval

After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
Ceebla Cuud

Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage

After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
Mary Duncan

Woman finds $10k in cash hidden in dead grandmother’s books while cleaning out her house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When my seventeen-year-old daughter was a bit younger we used to have movie nights together every week. I would make a bowl of popcorn and we’d turn out the lights and cuddle up under a blanket together to watch a movie of her choice. My daughter Tori loved adventures, and that’s how one night we found ourselves watching the Nicolas Cage movie, National Treasure.
PopCrush

PopCrush

34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy