Sources Prince William is most angry over one Spare revelation. There have been recent reports that Prince William is furious with Prince Harry and does not want him to attend the coronation of King Charles in May. Express indicates that these days The Prince of Wales and his father could not be closer and that William will concede to the King's wishes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend his special day. Some people have been wondering which specific details in Spare which was released on January 10 have led to the future king having such ire towards his sibling.

1 DAY AGO