Read full article on original website
Related
The root of Prince William's fury towards Prince Harry is said to be one specific revelation in Spare
Sources Prince William is most angry over one Spare revelation. There have been recent reports that Prince William is furious with Prince Harry and does not want him to attend the coronation of King Charles in May. Express indicates that these days The Prince of Wales and his father could not be closer and that William will concede to the King's wishes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend his special day. Some people have been wondering which specific details in Spare which was released on January 10 have led to the future king having such ire towards his sibling.
BBC
Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'
A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
BBC
Tu v Aap: The Indian woman who sparked a Twitter battle on pronouns
In India when you call someone "you", how do you address them? Do you call them a respectful "aap" or an informal "tu" or use the middle-of-the-road pronoun "tum"?. That's the question that Indian Twitter has been debating for the past few days. It started earlier this week with a...
BBC
Nigeria election 2023: Nigeria military denies coup plot claim ahead of poll
The Nigerian military has denied a claim by the governing party that it is planning to disrupt the upcoming presidential election. An official from the APC party had said that generals had last week held a secret meeting with the rival PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar. The allegations are "wicked"...
BBC
Pregnant Russian women flying to Argentina for citizenship, officials say
More than 5,000 pregnant Russian women have entered Argentina in recent months, including 33 on a single flight on Thursday, officials say. The latest arrivals were all in the final weeks of pregnancy, according to the national migration agency. It is believed the women want to make sure their babies...
BBC
Far-right extremist jailed after Lake District tunnel plan
A far-right extremist group discussed creating an underground Lake District base, a court has heard. "Chief propagandist" Kurt McGowan, of Workington, Cumbria, was jailed for seven years after pleading guilty to seven terrorist offences. The cell called him "our very own Goebbels", a reference to Nazi Joseph Goebbels, in a...
BBC
Knowsley: Asylum seeker says he was shocked by hotel protest
Fifteen people have been arrested after violent clashes outside a Merseyside hotel accommodating asylum seekers. Ahmed, who did not want to give his second name, said he saw the protest from a window in the hotel, where he has been staying for a month as a political asylum seeker. The...
BBC
Cost-of-living crisis: Forced eviction from a family home
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the BBC met Lucie and her four children they were facing eviction from their privately...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Family caught in disaster after attending funeral
A grieving family who flew from the UK for a funeral found themselves in the middle of a disaster after getting caught up in the Turkey earthquake. Eylem Yildiz travelled to Besni for Wednesday's ceremony from Swindon, Wiltshire, with three relatives after her father died on Tuesday, 31 January. Daughter...
BBC
Knowsley: Government trying to end 'excessive' use of asylum hotels
The government has said it is trying to stop the "excessive use of hotels" to house asylum seekers after violence outside accommodation in Merseyside. Fifteen people, including a 13-year-old boy, were arrested after protests turned violent in Knowsley on Friday. A police officer and two members of the public were...
BBC
Russian soldier death rate highest since first week of war - Ukraine
Russian soldiers are dying in greater numbers in Ukraine this month than at any time since the first week of the invasion, according to Ukrainian data. The Ukrainian data shows 824 Russian soldiers dying per day in February. The figures were highlighted by the UK's Ministry of Defence. The figures...
Comments / 0