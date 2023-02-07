State of the Union guest: Meet Brandon Tsay, who stopped a gunman on Lunar New Year's Eve

Brandon Tsay, who stopped a gunman from continuing to attack patrons at a Southern California dance studio on Lunar New Year's Eve , is expected to attend the State of the Union address Tuesday as President Joe Biden's guest.

On Instagram late Sunday , Tsay, 26, of Alhambra, California, shared stories about his travels by train from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., with his father. The family has owned Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra for decades.

As the gunman prepared to fire on patrons at the dance hall late on Jan. 21, he encountered Tsay in the lobby. Tsay, who had never seen a gun before, heard the metallic click of one about to be fired and realized lives were on the line.

He sprung into action.

Security footage shows Tsay wrestling with the gunman, grabbing at the pistol, punching and using his elbows to try to disarm him. Police said Tsay's bravery ended the rampage of a shooter who took at least 11 lives earlier that night at the nearby Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park.

The shooter, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, killed himself as he was surrounded by police.

Tsay has received a medal of courage and other recognition from the Alhambra police and from city, county and state officials. He was praised for his actions by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, visited by Gov. Gavin Newsom and spoke by phone with Biden.

On Instagram, he has written messages about what happened, posted about attending a vigil and tried to focus attention on the victims – many of whom he knew.

