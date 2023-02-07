Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
What a Rex Ryan Defense Would Look Like if Hired as Broncos DC
As new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton continues to fill out his staff, perhaps the biggest question to answer is who will become his new defensive coordinator, considering that he will be calling offensive plays. The Broncos allowed Ejiro Evero, their 2022 defensive coordinator, out of his contract. Evero,...
Seahawks Super Bowl Watch: Frank Clark Record-Setter in Chiefs vs. Eagles?
GLENDALE, Ariz. - While the Seattle Seahawks came well short of a surprise run to the Super Bowl, two of their former starters now playing for the Chiefs will have a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday. Serving as key cogs in Kansas City's tenacious pass rush, veteran...
Broncos Could Add Former Jets Head Coach to Sean Payton’s Coaching Staff
Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan interviewed with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton this week to be Denver's defensive coordinator, per Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. Glazer called Ryan a "surprise candidate." Ryan hasn't coached in the NFL since he spent two seasons as the Bills head coach. Shortly...
Broncos’ Salary-Cap Situation is Much Better Than Fans Think
Stop me if you have heard this before. The Denver Broncos are screwed. The Broncos have no money and are tied to Russell Wilson and his contract. There is no doubt that if Wilson does not bounce back from the exceedingly poor showing he displayed on the field in 2022, Denver is going to be in a tight spot for the next few seasons.
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Eagles Play, Cowboys Stay Home on Super Sunday; 2 Big Reasons Why
If the Super Bowl is meant to be the football fan's version of Christmas, then Dallas Cowboys fans are getting a lump of coal this Sunday. Not only are Cowboys fans rendered spectators for the 27th consecutive season but they'll also have to watch the hated Philadelphia Eagles partake in their third championship Sunday in that span. Dallas' longtime divisional rivals are going for their second title in five years after previously stopping New England in the 52nd edition in Minneapolis. The Kansas City Chiefs await in Glendale this evening (5:30 p.m. CT, Fox).
Which Former Jaguars Can Win a Ring in Super Bowl LVII?
The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't leaving 2023 with a ring, but quite a few former familiar faces will be. Whether it be leading the Chiefs' defensive line room, backing up the quarterbacks, or a place in the front office, several former prominent Jaguars round out the Philadelphia Eagles' and Kansas City Chiefs' organizations ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Chiefs Release Final Injury Report Before Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles is rapidly approaching, and both teams are looking to end their seasons on a high note. There can only be one winner, though, and an outing featuring the NFL's two best clubs from this season is projected to capitalize on massive hype built up throughout the week.
Seahawks’ Geno Smith: What Will Free Agency Contract Extension Cost?
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith rose to stardom this season after signing a $3.5 million deal last offseason - but after earning his first Pro Bowl nod, he's in line for a considerable pay raise in the coming weeks. The Seahawks first have to decide whether they'll give Smith a...
The 3 Biggest Questions Facing the Jaguars Entering the 2023 Offseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars are just like 29 other teams this Sunday, patiently awaiting for Super Bowl LVII to end so the book on the 2022 season can officially close. While the Jaguars and the rest of the NFL prepare to see whether the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles finish the year as champions, the 2023 offseason quickly approaches.
How the Chiefs reached Super Bowl with new-look WR corps after Tyreek Hill’s departure
Offseason concerns about how the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense would adapt to life without wide receiver Tyreek Hill were misplaced. At the time Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, that anxiety — which apparently didn’t extend into the Chiefs’ locker room — seemed reasonable enough. After all, the Chiefs were also bidding farewell to Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson, key contributors in the passing game.
Live updates: Kansas City Chiefs off to hot start in Super Bowl vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The NFL postseason has come down to this: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Both teams went 14-3 in the regular season and emerged as the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences. Sunday night’s game features two of the NFL’s top offenses — the Chiefs ranked No. 1, the Eagles No. 3.
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud Says Fans Criticized Him on Venmo App
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was one of the top players in college football over the past two seasons, but he wasn’t able to lead his team beyond the College Football Playoff semifinals. For most schools, a 21-4 record over a two-season span is enough to become a school...
Super Bowl Predictions: Chiefs-Eagles
Super Bowl 57 is set, and the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is certainly exciting. Patrick Mahomes was recently named the NFL's MVP, and will be going for his second ring in six seasons. To me, this game will be decided by whichever team can run...
The Most Underrated a Underappreciated 49er: Brandon Aiyuk
The San Francisco 49ers boast one of the league's most talented rosters top to bottom. A defense with an All Pro at every level. An offense with an All Pro at running back, tight end, and receiver, as well as the best left tackle in football. The team is loaded with A-list talent. Large, loud personalities and fan favorites, such as Fred Warner and George Kittle. Quiet assassins and highly respected technicians, such as Trent Williams and Nick Bosa. The 49ers are not lacking for star power. But one player remains underrated and under appreciated. Brandon Aiyuk.
Super Bowl LVII GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Odds
The NFL season comes to a close tonight as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs aim for their second title in four years while they face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles held the league's best record for most of the season and made quick work of...
Report: Buccaneers Interview Another Coach With Georgia Ties
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have already interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their vacant offensive coordinator position, have reportedly interviewed another candidate with ties to Georgia. Per the official Buccaneers website, the team interviewed current Rams assistant head coach and tight ends coach Thomas Brown. Brown was a...
How the Chiefs can use past Super Bowl experiences to their advantage against Philly
The Chiefs’ recent Super Bowl experience they’d rather not remember is one they shouldn’t forget. But perhaps the memory of their Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years ago can serve them well as they prepare to meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. This...
Are the 49ers Being “Sore Losers” After Losing to the Eagles?
The 49ers are still not over their loss in the NFC Championship game to the Eagles. It all started with Brandon Aiyuk who questioned how legitimate the Eagles' defense really was within the week of the loss. Once it got to Super Bowl week, that is where the floodgates opened with Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and surprisingly Robbie Gould lamenting over the game. Here is some of what these players have been saying.
