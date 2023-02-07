If the Super Bowl is meant to be the football fan's version of Christmas, then Dallas Cowboys fans are getting a lump of coal this Sunday. Not only are Cowboys fans rendered spectators for the 27th consecutive season but they'll also have to watch the hated Philadelphia Eagles partake in their third championship Sunday in that span. Dallas' longtime divisional rivals are going for their second title in five years after previously stopping New England in the 52nd edition in Minneapolis. The Kansas City Chiefs await in Glendale this evening (5:30 p.m. CT, Fox).

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO