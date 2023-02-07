Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Big Game Trailer Shows More Baby Rocket and Teases 'One Last Ride'
The latest Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer has arrived and, alongside showing more baby Rocket and the troubles of Star-Lord and Gamora's relationship, it also sets the stage for "one last ride" for our favorite heroes. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on...
IGN
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Official Big Game Spot Teaser Trailer
The name’s Mirage. A new Autobot makes his debut as a legendary Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in theatres June 9. Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.
IGN
The Flash Teaser Poster Released Ahead of Super Bowl Trailer
The first looks for The Flash has finally been unveiled. Warner Bros. Pictures released the first teaser poster for the upcoming DC superhero film, which is set to see Ezra Miller in their first standalone movie as The Fastest Man Alive. Warner also announced that the first trailer for the flick will drop during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.
IGN
Air - Official Big Game Teaser Trailer
From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.
IGN
Disney100 - Official ‘Special Look’ Trailer
Disney’s 100th anniversary begins with a special look that honors the fans and storytellers who made this dream come true. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family.
IGN
DC Face-Off: Which Characters Do You Want to See Join the DCU Next?
James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially revealed the first chapter of the DCU, which is called Gods and Monsters, and we now have a better picture of what the future holds for some of our favorite DC characters, including Superman, Batman, Supergirl, Swamp Thing, and many more. However, there are still a ton of questions left regarding the many other characters in the wider DC universe. While we wait for those answers, we want to know which character you most want to see join the DCU.
IGN
Fast X: Jason Momoa's Dante and the Other New Characters In the Trailer
The new Fast X trailer gives fans their first look at the beginning of "the end of the road" for the franchise. The latest sequel brings back all our surviving favorites, from Vin Diesel's fearless Dom Toretto to Sung Kang's beloved Han Lue. But as is only fitting for the tenth main entry in this long-running series, there are quite a few new faces in the mix.
IGN
Watch All the Big Game 2023 Commercials
The Super Bowl has officially arrived and, as always, the commercials will be one of the biggest stories from the biggest night in the NFL. To help ensure you don't miss any of the biggest commercials from the big game, we're gathering the best of the best so you have one place to watch them all.
Comments / 0