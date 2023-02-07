Open in App
Missoula, MT
KBZK News

Update on Missoula VA clinic following 2022 gun incident

By Claire Peterson,

14 days ago
MISSOULA – We have an update on a gun incident that happened in September of 2022 at the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic in Missoula .

We spoke with Montana VA Health System executive director Dr. Judy Hayman, who assured us the incident was not as dangerous as we may have first thought.

A man had a gun in a diaper bag, but she says staff members handled the incident extremely well. Hayman added there was no danger to staff or veterans at the clinic, and the person did not make any threats.

The clinic now has full time VA police on staff. The clinic says they always planned to employ more security but were experiencing hiring issues in the fall. They now have all police positions filled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v4H1d_0kfCMnKn00 Claire Peterson/MTN News
Montana VA Health System executive director Dr. Judy Hayman says a September 2022 incident prompted some changes at the Missoula VA clinic.

Most of the police on staff are veterans themselves and all are federal police according to Hayman.

"So, we have VA police on site now. And our staff handled that amazingly well. And that turned out to be, there was no threat to staff or veterans, it was just an unfortunate event. But we now have VA police here on-site, full-time."

The Missoula VA Clinic recently marked the one-year anniversary of the new facility.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with clarifications provided by the Montana VA Health System.

