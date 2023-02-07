Read full article on original website
Trentonian
Celebrating Black History in Trenton: Higbee Street School
TRENTON – Today we will be celebrating the historical significance of the Higbee Street School. According to Trenton’s Department of Recreation, Natural Resources, and Culture, it would serve as the first free public school building made specifically for African American children in Trenton. Initially constructed in 1865, the...
trentondaily.com
Smith Family Foundation to Host Community Empowerment Workshop
Every day, our communities are a source of inspiration, a vibrant backdrop to our lives, and a place we can call home. Our communities provide immense value in our lives; If you’re searching for practical and powerful ways to pour back into your city, the Smith Family Foundation is here with all the tools you need to make a difference.
Students get a noisy ‘100 man welcome’ at N.J. school with help from factory workers (PHOTOS)
For 142 years, Trenton’s Home Rubber Company has been in continuous operation. At about 7 a.m. Friday, production was halted — but only temporarily, and for an altruistic purpose. Company president Rich Balka, who is a board member of Trenton’s Foundation Academies, halted manufacturing long enough to lead...
Trentonian
Anchor House gets donation from Trenton Country Club
Anchor House was the recipient of a check for $12,500, courtesy of a fundraiser held at the Trenton Country Club. Titled “Community Weekend,” members of the country club hold fundraising events and through the last five alone years have doled out over $100,000 to Trenton Area Soup Kitchen, One Simple Wish, Plant a Seed, HomeFront, Trenton Catholic Preparatory Academy, and now Anchor House.
Trentonian
Mayor Reed Gusciora and Trenton City Council Inaugurated
TRENTON – After a long election process, Friday night, Mayor Reed Gusciora and Trenton City Council members, Joe Harrison (East Ward), Teska Frisby (West Ward), Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg (South Ward), Jennifer Williams (North Ward), and at-large councilwomen Jasi Edwards, Yazminelly Gonzalez, and Crystal Feliciano were finally inaugurated. First to...
A wife’s tragic battle with Alzheimer’s leads to $5M donation to open new Rutgers research center
A new clinical research center is coming to Rutgers University this fall — one that campus officials said could lead to new medical treatments for a disease that affects over 190,000 people in New Jersey. The Herbert and Jacqueline Krieger Klein Alzheimer’s and Dementia Clinical Research and Treatment Center...
Trentonian
Causing good trouble in Trenton (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
The late civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis offered many insights about self-empowerment and community activism. His tweet from June 2018 implored, “Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”
Trentonian
Former Yaede staffer rumored to be front-runner to challenge Hamilton Mayor
Marty Flynn, former chief of staff for Hamilton Mayor Kelly Yaede, appears to be the front-runner for the Republican mayoral nomination. Weeks away from the Mercer County Republican Committee meeting, an insider whispered Flynn as the expected challenger to Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin. Flynn, currently athletic director at Trenton Catholic...
2nd Alarm Fire In Trenton, NJ
February 11, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)—At 2:46 p.m. Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to 531 and 533 Lamberton Street near…
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Police Involved In Crash In West Ward
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police officers were involved in a crash on Edgewood Avenue between Murray street. The crash occurred between 12:50 & 1:00Am. Trenton Ems was dispatch to the scene officers were possibly transported due to policy. It’s unknown if the other occupants of the other vehicle were injured.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Firefighters Battled 2 Alarm Fire On Lamberton St Family displaced
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Fire firefighters battled a 3 story house fire in the 500 block of Lamberton Street. They have upgraded the fire to a second alarm with heavy fire and smoke coming from the attic area. No injuries have been reported at this time we will continue to update this as information comes in.
This Valentine’s, foster kids show their love for Trenton, NJ
TRENTON — A New Jersey nonprofit that helps grant the wishes of children in foster care is partnering with the Trenton Housing Authority to host a Valentine’s Day party for local kids on Friday, February 10. What is One Simple Wish?. In 2006, foster and adoptive mom, Danielle...
A message for those in NJ who take smoke breaks at work
It's something that's been around for as long as we've been able to smoke. Every once in a while, those who do smoke take a quick five minutes to light up before going back to work. And in most industries, taking a smoke break isn't an issue whatsoever. As long...
kingstonthisweek.com
Concern grows over future for Quinte West’s street nurse and community support worker
Leaders from the partners in the community and Trenton Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA) are raising concerns about the future of an integral service provided to the city’s most vulnerable. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Trenton’s community street...
Man sworn into N.J. office is no longer winner after recount
The results of a recount ordered in Monmouth County of four towns after a voting software problem that allowed some votes to be counted twice have yet to be completed. But in one local board of education race, a winner is no longer the winner, officials say. Months after the...
Inside N.J’s first Black woman-owned legal weed store
EDITOR’S NOTE: Interested in the business and networking side of cannabis? NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting the state’s first major business conference of 2023 on March 8. Tickets are limited. When Suzan Nickelson opened the doors of Holistic Solutions in Waterford during Black History Month, she ran into...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Trenton NJ
There are so many great options in Trenton that you're sure to find a meal to satisfy your taste buds. We'll discuss the Blue Danube Restaurant, 1911 Smokehouse BBQ, Ila Mae's Restaurant, etc. Each restaurant serves a different cuisine, and we'll let you know how well it fits your taste buds.
Trentonian
Celebrating Black History in Trenton: The Carver Center
TRENTON – In today’s article, we will look at The Carver Center. The renowned center was added to the National Register of Historic Places on July 2, 2022. Originally a meeting spot for the Sunlight Elks Lodge in 1913, the African American fraternal organization built an auditorium at the location in 1923. In 1927, the group added a main building. Prominent Trenton architect, J. Osborne Hunt designed both establishments.
Police Identify Burlington, NJ, Woman As Victim Of Morning Homicide In Trenton
February 12, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting…
fox29.com
No kids allowed: New Jersey Italian restaurant bans children under 10
NEW JERSEY - No kids allowed. Call the babysitter. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a restaurant located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is banning children under 10 from dining in their establishment. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying the new rule will go into effect March...
