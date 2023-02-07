ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Related
Trentonian

Celebrating Black History in Trenton: Higbee Street School

TRENTON – Today we will be celebrating the historical significance of the Higbee Street School. According to Trenton’s Department of Recreation, Natural Resources, and Culture, it would serve as the first free public school building made specifically for African American children in Trenton. Initially constructed in 1865, the...
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Smith Family Foundation to Host Community Empowerment Workshop

Every day, our communities are a source of inspiration, a vibrant backdrop to our lives, and a place we can call home. Our communities provide immense value in our lives; If you’re searching for practical and powerful ways to pour back into your city, the Smith Family Foundation is here with all the tools you need to make a difference.
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Anchor House gets donation from Trenton Country Club

Anchor House was the recipient of a check for $12,500, courtesy of a fundraiser held at the Trenton Country Club. Titled “Community Weekend,” members of the country club hold fundraising events and through the last five alone years have doled out over $100,000 to Trenton Area Soup Kitchen, One Simple Wish, Plant a Seed, HomeFront, Trenton Catholic Preparatory Academy, and now Anchor House.
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Mayor Reed Gusciora and Trenton City Council Inaugurated

TRENTON – After a long election process, Friday night, Mayor Reed Gusciora and Trenton City Council members, Joe Harrison (East Ward), Teska Frisby (West Ward), Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg (South Ward), Jennifer Williams (North Ward), and at-large councilwomen Jasi Edwards, Yazminelly Gonzalez, and Crystal Feliciano were finally inaugurated. First to...
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Causing good trouble in Trenton (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

The late civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis offered many insights about self-empowerment and community activism. His tweet from June 2018 implored, “Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”
TRENTON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police Involved In Crash In West Ward

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police officers were involved in a crash on Edgewood Avenue between Murray street. The crash occurred between 12:50 & 1:00Am. Trenton Ems was dispatch to the scene officers were possibly transported due to policy. It’s unknown if the other occupants of the other vehicle were injured.
TRENTON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Firefighters Battled 2 Alarm Fire On Lamberton St Family displaced

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Fire firefighters battled a 3 story house fire in the 500 block of Lamberton Street. They have upgraded the fire to a second alarm with heavy fire and smoke coming from the attic area. No injuries have been reported at this time we will continue to update this as information comes in.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Inside N.J’s first Black woman-owned legal weed store

EDITOR’S NOTE: Interested in the business and networking side of cannabis? NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting the state’s first major business conference of 2023 on March 8. Tickets are limited. When Suzan Nickelson opened the doors of Holistic Solutions in Waterford during Black History Month, she ran into...
WATERFORD, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Trenton NJ

There are so many great options in Trenton that you're sure to find a meal to satisfy your taste buds. We'll discuss the Blue Danube Restaurant, 1911 Smokehouse BBQ, Ila Mae's Restaurant, etc. Each restaurant serves a different cuisine, and we'll let you know how well it fits your taste buds.
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Celebrating Black History in Trenton: The Carver Center

TRENTON – In today’s article, we will look at The Carver Center. The renowned center was added to the National Register of Historic Places on July 2, 2022. Originally a meeting spot for the Sunlight Elks Lodge in 1913, the African American fraternal organization built an auditorium at the location in 1923. In 1927, the group added a main building. Prominent Trenton architect, J. Osborne Hunt designed both establishments.
TRENTON, NJ

