Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Crossed Wands: Round 3
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the third and final round of Crossed Wands Dueling Club. The invitation for this final round will come to you through the Owl Post from Lucan following the Tomes and Tribulations Main Quest. Crossed Wands: Round 3. In...
Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found
A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.
IGN
Field Guide Page - Tapestry of Barnabas the Barmy
This tapestry depicts Barnabas the Barmy’s foolish attempts to teach trolls the art of ballet. You can find near the very top of the Defense Against Dark Arts Tower, up one floor from the Charms Classroom Floo Flame on a short hallway leading to more stairs up to the Astronomy Tower.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: The Best Spells to Unlock First
Check out our list of the Best Spells to Unlock First in Hogwarts Legacy!. In this game set in the world of Harry Potter, there are a ton of spells to learn. While we won’t be going over all spells in the game, we help you find the best spell combos, how to unlock these spells, and even some more combat tips.
IGN
Dark and Darker Maps
Dark and Darker have two maps in circulation during its latest alpha test. They're the Goblin Caves and the Forgotten Castle. Both of which have different outlines and enemies such as the Goblins only being exclusive to the Goblin Caves. On this page, each of the maps is broken down...
IGN
Room of Requirement Conjuration - Herbology
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide details all of the Herbology items you can conjure while in the Room of Requirement. These items require Moonstone to make and some even require a trip to Tomes and Scrolls for additional instructions.
IGN
Lodgok's Loyalty
Lodgok's Loyalty is the thirty-seventh main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you investigate the Coastal Mine to find Lodgok and put a stop to Ranrok's drilling plans. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Lodgok's Loyalty quest...
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the Room of Requirement. This is a secret room in Hogwarts that you'll only be able to access upon completing The Room of Requirement Main Story mission - when you're truly in need of it. This is an...
IGN
Demiguise Statue Location - Professor Figs Office
This Demiguise Statue may be seen early on in the game, as it is located prominently in Professor’s Fig’s Office in the Defence Against Dark Arts Tower in the Astronomy Wing. Use the Professor Fig’s Floo Flame to enter his office behind the classroom at night, and grab the Demiguise Statue off a desk at the back of the room.
IGN
Persona 3 Portable Wiki Guide
August 14, 2007 (Original) January 19, 2023 (Switch, Xbox, PC, PS4) PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5. Persona 3 is the third entry in the RPG series Persona, which originally spun off from the Shin Megami Tensei franchise from developer and publisher Atlus. There have been three versions: the original, FES (which includes an epilogue called The Answer), and Portable that originally came out for PSP and featured some notable changes. (See the Version Differences pages for more information.)
IGN
Herbology Class
Herbology Class is the tenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you begin your first class in learning the inherent strengths of the magical plants around Hogwarts, and how you can put them to good use! This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts...
IGN
The Map Chamber
The Map Chamber is the nineteenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you briefly reunite with Professor Fig and uncover more truths within the Map Chamber. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of The Map Chamber quest within...
IGN
Arithmancy Door Hospital Wing
To get to this arithmancy door, you'll have to first play a bit of the main quest. It'll become accessible after completing The Caretakers Lunar Lament mission. Now that you've gained access to the area, you'll want to walk down to the second floor of the area. Once you've done that, you'll see the door in the corner. To solve the puzzle, switch the ? block 0 (the beast) and the ?? block to 9 (the sea monster).
IGN
Arithmancy Door Central Hall
The Central Hall arithmancy door can be found near the Potions Classroom fast travel point. To solve this puzzle, switch the ? block to 8 (the spider) and the ?? block to 3 (the snake). When you get inside, you'll find two chests. The small one will give you a...
IGN
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Official Big Game Spot Teaser Trailer
The name’s Mirage. A new Autobot makes his debut as a legendary Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in theatres June 9. Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.
IGN
Astronomy Class
Astronomy Class is the twenty-sixth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you attend Astrology for the first time, receive your very own telescope, and uncover the magical properties of Astrology Tables. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of...
IGN
The Great Hall
The Great Hall is one of the most iconic places in the franchise. It is where you can find the Great Hall, Viaduct Courtyard, and Boathouse. It also houses the Hufflepuff common room. There are 4 Floo Flame fast travel points, including the Boathouse, Great Hall, Viaduct Courtyard, and the...
IGN
Paralogue - The Azure Twin
The Azure Twin is another Bond-focused side mission in Fire Emblem Engage where you will be facing off against Emblem Eirika in a reproduction of a key battle from Fire Emblem The Sacred Stones. This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Azure Twin, a part of...
IGN
Locked Door Transfiguration Classroom
Fast-travel to the Transfiguration Classroom in The Astronomy Wing. After you spawn, enter the class right in front of you. If you walk to the west side of the room, you'll find a level 1 locked door.
IGN
Goblin Caves
The Goblin Caves is a dungeon filled with monsters the likes of spiders, mummies, zombies, and of course, Goblins. The Goblins in this map have their weapons coated in poison so taking a hit from them would result in taking damage over time which is pretty annoying and could easily kill you if you're not paying attention to your HP.
Comments / 0