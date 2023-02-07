ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Bowl Announces 2023 Season: John Williams, Janet Jackson, King Gizzard, Tributes to Sondheim and Quincy Jones, ‘2001’ and More

By Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eODob_0kfCMXA300

The summer 2023 season for the Hollywood Bowl will kick off in June with an opening night concert pairing Janet Jackson with Ludacris and continue with shows by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Maxwell, My Morning Jacket, Sparks, the Beach Boys, Louis Tomlinson, Diana Krall, Maggie Rogers and many others, it was announced Tuesday by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association.

The most anticipated three-night stand of the year may well be the return of the not-so-retiring John Williams . The 90-year-old maestro will share conducting duties with Gustavo Dudamel as they oversee the Phil in playing along with classic film clips July 7-9.

Another 90-year-old, Quincy Jones, will get an all-star birthday salute. Other tribute subjects include the late Stephen Sondheim, Duke Ellington and nearly a century’s worth of music for Disney animation.

Films to be screened with live orchestral accompaniment include entries from standby franchises like the “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” films, along with a movie that has not gotten the Bowl’s symphonic treatment before, Stanley Kubrick’s “2001.” Also on the cinematic side, Joe Hisaishi, a composer and conductor long associated with Studio Ghibli, will conduct the LA Phil on his own “Princess Mononoke” suite as well as the music of Debussy.

The venue’s June signature event, the Playboy Jazz Festival, will feature the Grammys’ newly coronated best new artist, Samara Joy, along with a huge cast that includes Leon Bridges, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Digable Planets, Poncho Sanchez and Big Freedia, with Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington signed on as co-curators.

LA Phil music & artistic director Gustavo Dudamel will be as busy as ever as the Bowl hosts more than 20 classical music programs. Guest conductors leading the LA Phil will include Leonard Slatkin, Stéphane Denève, Jonathon Heyward, Karen Kamensek, Nicholas McGegan and Gemma New. Among the many celebrated musicians making guest turns are violinists Jonathan Cole and Clara-Jumi Kang and pianists Yunchan Lim, Hélène Grimaud and Jean-Yves Thibaudet. A classical/bluegrass crossover artist, mandolinist Chris Thile, will perform as part of a concerto/narrative song cycle that was commissioned by the LA Phil and will have its west coast premiere at the Bowl.

Back on the pop side, the summer schedule is packed with double-bills: Sparks with They Might Be Giants; My Morning Jacket with Fleet Foxes; Maggie Rogers with Alvvays; blues legend Buddy Guy with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram; Air Supply with Michael Bolton; and Kool & the Gang with the Village People.

Other concert attractions include Culture Club, Gladys Knight, Carla Morrison, Jill Scott, Charlie Wilson, Joe Bonamassa, Herbie Hancock and Jacob Collier, the latter playing with the Phil.

While annual traditions like the sing-along “Sound of Music” endure, the Bowl adds a new wrinkle with a collection of video game music, “The Game Awards 10-Year Celebration,” performed by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

The annual Independence Day fireworks shows will be headlined by the Beach Boys playing with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, July 2-4. The fireworks finale rounding out the season will feature Maxwell on Sept. 8-10.

Said Dudamel in a statement, “As we look to the next hundred years at the Hollywood Bowl, I am honored and excited to share a season which, to me, speaks of a beautiful future ahead. From timeless music by Mendelssohn, de Falla and Verdi, to modern-day classics by John Williams and Duke Ellington, to the soul-filling sounds of our Pan-American Music Initiative, to the singular energy of Café Tacvba, each of these programs takes us on the kind of magic journey that can only begin at the Bowl.”

The lineup revealed by the Philharmonic Association does not include rental shows produced by outside companies, some of which have already been announced, with many more to follow. Those non-Phil shows begin earlier in the spring and continue after the Bowl’s own three-month June-to-September season.

Tickets for three concerts are on sale as of today — Louis Tomlinson, Jill Scott and King Gizzard — as are subscription renewals, new subscriptions and group sales. “Create Your Own” packages become available March 14. The Bowl’s box office will open for single-ticket sales May 2. Additional information can be found here .

The full lineup of shows is below, with artists who are appearing on the Bowl stage for the first time marked in bold by the Philharmonic Association.

Venue debut marked *

JUNE

Janet Jackson: Together Again
Opening Night at the Bowl

With special guest Ludacris *

Saturday, June 10, 8PM

Janet Jackson
Ludacris
Musicians of YOLA conducted by Thomas Wilkins

All proceeds from Hollywood Bowl Opening Night benefit the Los Angeles Philharmonic and its Learning and community programs.

Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

Saturday, June 17, 3:30PM

Sunday, June 18, 3:30PM
Arsenio Hall, host

Kamasi Washington

Leon Bridges

West Coast Get Down * (additional special guests to be announced)

St. Paul and The Broken Bones

Digable Planets *

Poncho Sanchez

Aziza

The Soul Rebels with Big Freedia

Samara Joy *

Lionel Loueke and Gretchen Parlato

Boukman Eksperyans *

Butcher Brown *

Andrew Gouché and Prayze Connection *

The Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance Ensemble at UCLA

The Cardinal Divas of SC *

LACHSA Jazz

LAUSD / Beyond the Bell All-City Jazz Big Band

Additional names to be announced

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard *

Wednesday, June 21, 7:30PM

Jill Scott

Thursday, June 22, 8PM


Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 2 in Concert
Saturday, June 24, 8PM
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra


The Game Awards 10-Year Celebration
Sunday, June 25, 7PM
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
TBA, conductor


Louis Tomlinson *
Friday, June 30, 7PM

JULY

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with The Beach Boys
Sunday, July 2, 7:30PM
Monday, July 3, 7:30PM
Tuesday, July 4, 7:30PM
The Beach Boys
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Thomas Wilkins, conductor


A Midsummer Night’s Dream with Dudamel
Thursday, July 6, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Javier Perianes, piano
Alberto Arvelo, director
Elena Villalón, soprano
Zoie Reams, mezzo-soprano
Los Angeles Master Chorale
Grant Gershon, Artistic Director
Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director
DE FALLA Nights in the Gardens of Spain
MENDELSSOHN A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Maestro of the Movies: John Williams with the LA Phil
Friday, July 7, 8PMSaturday, July 8, 8PMSunday, July 9, 7:30PMLos Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
John Williams, conductor

Dudamel conducts Verdi’s Requiem
Tuesday, July 11, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Angel Blue, soprano
Rihab Chaieb, mezzo-soprano
Mario Chang, tenor
Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone
Los Angeles Master Chorale
Grant Gershon, Artistic Director
Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director
VERDI  Requiem


Charlie Wilson

En Vogue
Wednesday, July 12, 8PM


An Ellington Celebration
Thursday, July 13, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor


Kool & The Gang
Village People
Friday, July 14, 8PM
Saturday, July 15, 8PM


Sparks *
They Might Be Giants *
Sunday, July 16, 7:30PM


Estancia with Dudamel
Tuesday, July 18, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Pacho Flores, trumpet
Gustavo Castillo, baritone
Grupo Corpo *
Pan-American Music Initiative
Francisco CORTÉS-ÁLVAREZ La Serpiente de Colores (LA Phil commission)
Arturo MÁRQUEZ  Concierto de Otoño
GINASTERA Estancia

Diana Krall
Wednesday, July 19, 8PM


Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky with Dudamel
Thursday, July 20, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Alisa Weilerstein, cello
PROKOFIEV  Classical Symphony
TCHAIKOVSKY  Variations on a Rococo Theme
PROKOFIEV  Selections from Romeo and Juliet

Café Tacvba with the LA Phil
Friday, July 21, 8PM
Saturday, July 22, 8PM
Café Tacvba
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor


Reggae Night XXI
Sunday, July 23, 7PM
KCRW Festival
Beres Hammond
Steel Pulse
Third World


Rhapsody in Blue
Tuesday, July 25, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Leonard Slatkin, conductor
Makoto Ozone, piano
Cindy McTEE Timepiece
GERSHWIN Rhapsody in Blue
DVOŘÁK  Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”


Pictures at an Exhibition
Thursday, July 27, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Stéphane Denève, conductor
Rachel Barton Pine, violin
John WILLIAMS The Book Thief
Billy CHILDS  Violin Concerto No. 2MUSSORGSKY (arr. Ravel) Pictures at an Exhibition

Quincy Jones’ 90th-Birthday Tribute: A Musical Celebration
Friday, July 28, 8PM
Saturday, July 29, 8PM
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Jules Buckley *, conductor
Special guests to be announced


Everybody Rise!
A Sondheim Celebration
Sunday, July 30, 7:30PM
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Kevin Stites, conductor

AUGUST


All-Rachmaninoff
Tuesday, August 1, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Shiyeon Sung, conductor
Yunchan Lim *, piano
RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 3
RACHMANINOFF Symphonic Dances


A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey
Thursday, August 3, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Caleb Young, conductor
Los Angeles Master Chorale
Grant Gershon, Artistic Director
Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director
2001: A Space Odyssey


Walt Disney Animation Studio: The Concert
Friday, August 4, 8PM
Saturday, August 5, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Thomas Wilkins, conductor


Portugal. The Man * • Chicano Batman * • Say She She *
Sunday, August 6, 7PM
KCRW Festival


Elgar and Beethoven
Tuesday, August 8, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Ryan Bancroft *, conductor
Hélène Grimaud, piano
Caroline SHAW Entr’acte
BEETHOVEN  Piano Concerto No. 4
ELGAR Enigma Variations


Joe Bonamassa with orchestra *
Wednesday, August 9, 8PM


Sibelius and Grieg
Thursday, August 10, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Tarmo Peltokoski, conductor
Anton Mejias, piano
Kaija SAARIAHO Ciel d’hiver
GRIEG  Piano Concerto
SIBELIUS  Symphony No. 2


Rubén Blades
& Roberto Delgado Big Band

Salswing Tour!

Friday, August 11, 8PM


Carla Morrison *
Saturday, August 12, 8PM


Maggie Rogers *
Alvvays
Sunday, August 13, 7PM KCRW Festival

Symphonie fantastique
Tuesday, August 15, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Jonathon Heyward, conductor
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
BOULANGER D’un matin de printemps
RAVEL  Piano Concerto in G
BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique

Gladys Knight
Wednesday, August 16, 8PM


Shostakovich and Dvořák
Thursday, August 17, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Anna Rakitina, conductor
Sterling Elliott, cello
DVOŘÁK  Cello Concerto
SHOSTAKOVICH  Symphony No. 5


Tchaikovsky Spectacular
Friday, August 18, 8PM
Saturday, August 19, 8PM
Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, conductor
Bruce Liu *, piano
USC Trojan Marching Band
TCHAIKOVSKY  Waltz from Swan Lake (Act I, No. 2)
TCHAIKOVSKY  Piano Concerto No. 1
TCHAIKOVSKY Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture
TCHAIKOVSKY 1812 Overture

My Morning Jacket * • Fleet Foxes
Sunday, August 20, 7PM
KCRW Festival

Chris Thile and Appalachian Spring
Tuesday, August 22, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Teddy Abrams, conductor
Chris Thile *, mandolin
Jonathan Bailey HOLLAND  new work (world premiere, LA Phil commission)

Chris THILE  Mandolin Concerto (West Coast premiere, LA Phil commission)
COPLAND Appalachian Spring Suite


Herbie Hancock
Wednesday, August 23, 8PM


Joe Hisaishi * and La mer
Thursday, August 24, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Joe Hisaishi, conductor
Joe HISAISHI  Symphonic Variation “Merry-Go-Round” from Howl’s Moving Castle
Joe HISAISHI Saka no Ue no Kumo (Clouds Above the Slope)
Joe HISAISHI Princess Mononoke Suite
Joe HISAISHI  DA•MA•SHI•E
DEBUSSY La mer


Culture Club
Friday, August 25, 8PM
Saturday, August 26, 8PM


Smooth Summer Jazz
Dave Koz and Friends
Sunday, August 27, 6:30PM
Dave Koz
With special guests Candy Dulfer, Eric Darius
Morris Day & The Time


Beethoven at the Bowl
Tuesday, August 29, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Simone Menezes, conductor
Clara-Jumi Kang *, violin
BEETHOVEN  Violin Concerto
BEETHOVEN  Symphony No. 3, “Eroica”


The Four Seasons
Thursday, August 31, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gemma New, conductor
Nathan Cole, violin
Jessie MONTGOMERY Shift, Change, Turn
TCHAIKOVSKY (orch. GAUK)  Selections from The Seasons , Op. 37
VIVALDI The Four Seasons

SEPTEMBER

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Friday, September 1, 8PM
Saturday, September 2, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
David Newman, conductor


Air Supply * • Michael Bolton
Sunday, September 3, 7:30PM


Mozart Under the Stars
Tuesday, September 5, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Nicholas McGegan, conductor
Bomsori Kim *, violin
MOZART Don Giovanni Overture
MOZART  Violin Concerto No. 5, “Turkish”
MOZART  Symphony No. 38, “Prague”


Buddy Guy
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram *
Wednesday, September 6, 8PM

Bach and Mendelssohn
Thursday, September 7, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Masaaki Suzuki, conductor
Martin Chalifour, violin
BACH  Orchestral Suite No. 3
BACH  Violin Concerto in E Major
MENDELSSOHN  Symphony No. 4, “Italian”


Fireworks Finale : Maxwell
Friday, September 8, 8PM
Saturday, September 9, 8PM
Sunday, September 10, 7:30PM


The Planets
Tuesday, September 12, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Karen Kamensek, conductor
Anne Akiko Meyers, violin
Pacific Chorale
Robert Istad, Artistic Director
Adam SCHOENBERG Cool Cat (world premiere, LA Phil commission)
Philip GLASS  Violin Concerto No. 1
HOLST The Planets

Jacob Collier with the LA Phil
Wednesday, September 13, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Thomas Wilkins, conductor


Sing-A-Long Sound of Music
Saturday, September 16, 6PM Pre-show; 7:30PM film
Melissa Peterman, host

Artists to be announced

Sunday, September 17, 7PM

KCRW Festival

Promises
featuring Floating Points * with Shabaka Hutchings * and more

Wednesday, September 20, 8PM


Los Auténticos Decadentes *
More artists to be announced

Sunday, September 24, 7PM
KCRW Festival


More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Rihanna Is Officially Pregnant, Rep Confirms After Super Bowl Performance

A representative for Rihanna has confirmed that the singer is pregnant after her explosive Super Bowl performance that had social media talking. During her hits-filled set, the singer cradled her midsection several times, leading to widespread speculation on social media that she was pregnant with her second child with her partner, the rapper ASAP Rocky. Rihanna’s Super Bowl set ran through many of her greatest hits, starting with “Bitch Better Have My Money,” ending with “Diamonds,” and touching on several smashes along the way, including “Only Girl (In the World),” “Work” and “Umbrella.” Beyond the pregnancy speculation, Rihanna’s set had plenty of...
Variety

Alec Baldwin Accuses D.A. of ‘Basic Legal Error,’ Asks Judge to Throw Out Five-Year Gun Enhancement

Alec Baldwin’s attorneys alleged on Friday that New Mexico prosecutors committed a “basic legal error” when they charged him with a five-year gun enhancement that did not apply at the time of the “Rust” shooting. In a motion, Baldwin’s lawyers asked Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer to throw out the enhancement as a violation of the constitution’s “ex post facto” clause. “The prosecutors committed a basic legal error by charging Mr. Baldwin under a version of the firearm-enhancement statute that did not exist on the date of the accident,” wrote Baldwin’s legal team, led by Luke Nikas, adding that under the state and...
Variety

Cody Longo, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor, Dies at 34

Cody Longo, the actor best known for playing Nicholas “Nikki” Alamain in NBC’s daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” has died, according to his representative. He was 34. The actor and musician, who was sometimes credited as Cody Anthony, was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, according to TMZ. The police were called to check in on Longo at the home by his wife, Stephanie Clark, while she was working at a local dance studio. “Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and...
AUSTIN, TX
Variety

Carmelo Anthony Sets $750 Million Private Equity Fund with Isos Capital to Invest in Sports

Basketball idol Michael Jordan played hardball with Carmelo Anthony at the negotiating table in 2011. It inspired the younger NBA star on a business journey that has led him this week to forming a $750 million private equity fund, Isos7 Growth Equity. “We’re fighting for a deal, and Michael walks in,” Anthony said in an interview with Variety‘s sibling publication Sportico, recounting his time as a player representative in the 2011 NBA lockout. Jordan was a legendary player, but when he sat down across from Anthony, he was a team owner, firmly focused on the dollars and cents. “We had to...
Variety

Watch Elvis Costello Pay Tribute to Burt Bacharach at Opening Performance of 10-Night NYC Stand

Elvis Costello opened a 10-night run at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre Thursday, the night after Burt Bacharach died, and, as expected, paid tribute to the music legend who was his friend and collaborator since the mid-1990s. He covered three songs that Bacharach had hits with as a songwriter in the 1960s, with the promise of getting to some of the many songs they wrote together later in the run. “It’s been a tough day,” Costello told the sold-out crowd. “You know, a really great man left us yesterday. And people say, when somebody leaves you who’s a great age, they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Jenna Ortega ‘Hysterically’ Cried Over Rigorous ‘Wednesday’ Filming Schedule: ‘I Did Not Get Any Sleep. I Pulled My Hair Out’

Jenna Ortega had a lot to learn in order to portray “Wednesday” in the hit Netflix series of the same name, from fencing to speaking German to canoeing and playing the cello. Speaking at a Netflix-hosted Q&A panel in Hollywood on Thursday, the SAG-nominated actor broke down just how intense the filming schedule was. “It was show up to set two hours early, do that 12-14 hour day, then go home and then get on a Zoom and have whatever lesson that I had. Or show up to my apartment, my cello teacher was already waiting for me,” Ortega said. “It...
Variety

Showtime Limited Series ‘Ripley’ Starring Andrew Scott Moves to Netflix

The limited series “Ripley” starring Andrew Scott is leaving Showtime and moving to Netflix, Variety has confirmed. According to an invidividual with knowledge of the situation, the deal to move the series is not yet closed but is expected to soon. Post-production is said to have recently begun on the eight-episode series. This marks the latest example of Showtime offloading a series they had previously ordered after it had completed production. Most recently, the network let go of its series adaptation of the Lisa Taddeo novel “Three Women,” which is in the process of moving to Starz. The series is...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

‘Consecration’ Review: Jena Malone in a Convent Thriller With Scattershot Demons

“Consecration” is something you hardly see anymore: a Catholic horror movie that isn’t about exorcism. Yet after decades of “Exorcist” knockoffs, moviegoers have been conditioned to anticipate the clichés of demonic possession. We expect them to be delivered, and in a certain way they always are. For moviemakers have been conditioned that way too. Set in a remote seaside convent in the Scottish highlands, “Consecration” presents the audience with a sinister Mother Superior (Janet Suzman) who talks about God as if he were the devil. She leads a batch of young nuns who smile with too much cultish devotion (one wears...
Variety

Dave Jolicoeur, De La Soul’s Trugoy the Dove, Dies at 54

De La Soul cofounder Dave Jolicoeur, better known as Trugoy the Dove, has died at the age of 54, a rep for the group has confirmed to Variety. Details were not immediately available, but he has suffered from health issues for several years and in 2018 said Jolicoeur — pictured above, far right, in 2014 — had been battling congestive heart failure. Sadly, his death comes just weeks before the pioneering hip-hop group’s key catalog will finally become available on streaming services. Their 1989 album, “3 Feet High and Rising,” is universally recognized as one of the greatest hip-hop albums of...
Variety

Disney Will Not Fight DeSantis Takeover of Special District in Orlando

Disney will not fight a bill that gives Gov. Ron DeSantis broad powers over its Orlando theme parks, after the bill passed both houses of the Florida Legislature this week. The bill establishes a new district to assume the powers held by the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which Disney has controlled since it was created in 1967. The new entity, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, will be run by a five-member board appointed by DeSantis and confirmed by the state Senate. In a statement, Disney said it is “ready to work within this new framework,” indicating that it will not...
ORLANDO, FL
Variety

CPH:FORUM Lineup Includes Projects From ‘Honeyland,’ ‘Ascension,’ ‘Time Trial’ Filmmakers

CPH:FORUM, the financing and co-production event held during CPH:DOX documentary film festival in Copenhagen, will introduce new projects by filmmakers such as Ljubomir Stefanov (“Honeyland”), Jessica Kingdon (“Ascension”), Finlay Pretsell (“Time Trial”), Ousmane Samassekou (“The Last Shelter”), Mila Turajlić (“The Other Side of Everything”), Tonislav Hristov (“The Good Postman”), Iryna Tsilyk (“The Earth Is Blue as an Orange”) and Brett Story (“The Hottest August”), among others. Stefanov, who was nominated for an Oscar for “Honeyland,” will be pitching “House of Earth.” He teams with producer Maya E. Rudolph, who produced Emmy-nominated “The Andy Warhol Diaries,” and Sarah D’hanens. The film centers...
GEORGIA STATE
Variety

Netflix Dropped ‘The Cloverfield Paradox’ After the Super Bowl Five Years Ago – Why Streamers Are Unlikely to Try That Surprise Strategy Again

“#FilmTwitter is going to explode tonight,” director Ava DuVernay tweeted on Feb. 4, 2018, just minutes before kick-off for Super Bowl LII. “Something is coming that I can hardly believe. Lawd. History in the making.” A little over an hour later, the world found out what the celebrated director and producer was referring to. During a commercial break, Netflix premiered the first footage of “The Cloverfield Paradox,” a science-fiction thriller that had originally sported the enigmatic title “God Particle,” spurring online speculation on its potential ties to the “Cloverfield” franchise. What’s more, the splashy ad was capped with a mic drop...
Variety

‘Pictures From Home’ Review: Nathan Lane Leads Well-Acted but Dull Broadway Play

Nice acting and sensitive direction characterize “Pictures From Home,” the starry new Broadway production of Sharr White’s meh family drama based on the photo-memoir by Larry Sultan. Veteran actors Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoe Wanamaker do their professional damndest to breathe some life into this inert story about a professional photographer trying to define his own personal identity by interviewing his dad, a retired traveling salesman. But, dramatically speaking, it’s a bore. Irving Sultan, the road-company version of Willy Loman played with heart here by Lane, has retired to Florida and would like nothing better than to forget those interminable years shilling Schick...
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

James Cameron Dominates Box Office as ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Lead Global Ticket Sales

James Cameron is the king of the box office as “Titanic” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” lead global box office charts over newcomer “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” “Titanic,” which returns to theaters in honor of its 25th anniversary, grossed $22.3 million at the global box office, while “Avatar: The Way of Water” added $25.8 million in its ninth weekend of release. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” the third entry in Channing Tatum’s stripper saga, landed in first place at the domestic box office with $8.2 million, but the Warner Bros. release trailed Cameron’s blockbusters globally with $18.6 million globally. “Titanic” and “The...
Variety

Netflix Expands Korean Unscripted TV Content With Eight-Title 2023 Slate

Netflix is to double its output of unscripted Korean TV shows this year, in response to growing international success. An eight-title 2023 slate includes a third season for hit dating show “Singles Inferno” and the late-January released “Physical 100.” “When we received the proposal for ‘Single’s Inferno’ at the end of 2020, there weren’t many dating programs in Korea. We set out to close the gap locally and ended up winning fans globally. The first season became the first Korean unscripted show to debut on the global top 10 non-English TV list. Season 2 featured in the global top 10 for...
Variety

‘Masked Singer’ Super Bowl Promo Teases Most ‘Legendary’ Unmasking Ever — Plus, See Three New Season 9 Costumes (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Masked Singer” Season 9 debuts Feb. 15 on Fox, but Variety has an exclusive early look at the Super Bowl Sunday teaser that will give viewers a taste of the wackiness to come — along with photos revealing three new costumes competing in the upcoming episodes. The 30-second spot that is slated to air during the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles previews “the most legendary, decorated and beloved unmasking in history” that will be coming in the season premiere. If you don’t believe the hype created by the promo’s voiceover, then maybe the reactions of...
Variety

Steven Spielberg, S.S. Rajamouli Talk ‘RRR,’ ‘The Fabelmans’: Watch Video (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s safe to say Steven Spielberg is an “RRR” fan. In a conversation with director S.S. Rajamouli, the “Fabelmans” helmer praised the Indian blockbuster as “eye candy” and promised to return to India — where he last filmed in 1976 — for one of his next projects. After a brief encounter at a cocktail party in Los Angeles in January, Spielberg and Rajamouli caught up over a Zoom call on Thursday. The conversation was facilitated by Reliance Entertainment, a long-term partner of Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, which co-produced and released “The Fabelmans” theatrically in India on Feb. 10. After pleasantries were exchanged, the...
Variety

‘Headed for the Big Time’: How Burt Bacharach Built His Career in Music and Film

From “Walk on By” to “The Look of Love” to “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” to “The Blob,” Burt Bacharach composed indelible pop songs that became staples of the soundtrack of their eras. The prolific tunesmith, who died Feb. 8 at age 94, grew to prominence early in his career by penning film scores and hits (with lyricist partner Hal David) for movies such as “Casino Royale,” “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “Alfie,” “What’s New Pussycat,” “After the Fox,” “Arthur” and “Night Shift.” And yes, Bacharach and lyricist Mack David (brother of Hal) wrote the late 1950s novelty hit...
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Britney Spears Blasts Reports About Intervention: ‘It Makes Me Sick to My Stomach It’s Even Legal for People to Make Up Stories I Almost Died’

Britney Spears has taken to social media to respond to tabloid reports that surfaced Thursday, which stated that her inner circle had attempted to stage an intervention over concerns of her well-being. TMZ published a report on Thursday morning that said Spears’ family and friends planned an intervention over “dire” problems regarding her “mental health and substance abuse,” with the tabloid publication citing a source “in regular contact with Britney” who they quoted as saying, “I’m afraid she’s gonna die.” The piece cited “multiple sources with direct knowledge” in reporting that “people around Britney have become alarmed by her erratic, volatile...
Variety

Prime Video’s ‘Farzi,’ From the Creators of ‘The Family Man,’ Is a Counterfeiting Caper That Drags Its Feet: TV Review

Between the Sundance-laurelled “Against the Tide,” “Pathaan'”s thundering box-office and Netflix’s quietly gripping miniseries “Trial by Fire,” India is on a roll in Q1 of 2023, consolidating the recent red-carpet success of “RRR” and “All That Breathes.” In theory, that slate should be bolstered further by the return of nifty genre technicians Raj & DK – writer-director-producers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. – who helped renovate the haunted-house movie with 2018’s “Stree” before handing Prime Video one of its biggest Indian hits with “The Family Man.” Yet the oddly flat “Farzi” suggests the limitations of the pair’s approach – and that even...
Variety

Variety

98K+
Followers
68K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy