Weezer, Jason Isbell headline WonderRoad Music Fest 2023 at Garfield Park

INDIANAPOLIS — WonderRoad Music Fest returns for a second year in 2023 with a jampacked lineup of musical talent.

As previously announced, the festival will return to Garfield Park on Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18, 2023.

This year, Weezer will headline the festival on Saturday night and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will headline the festival on Sunday night.

Saturday's show will also feature Local Natives, COIN, X Ambassadors, lovelytheband, Beach Weather and more.

Sunday's show will feature Marcus King, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Tegan and Sara, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Meg Myers and more.

WonderRoad will once again feature three different stages, an array of local, regional and international food, arts/crafts, activities for all ages and a robust artisan vendor village.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Single day passes start at $65 and weekend passes start at $109.

They can be purchased at www.WonderRoadfest.com or by visiting the Hi-Fi box office in Fountain Square.