MSP trooper seriously injured in crash in Oakland County

Michigan State Police say a trooper was seriously injured in a crash along Dixie Highway in Groveland Township on Tuesday morning.

According to MSP, a trooper was going southbound on Dixie in the right land when a pickup truck driver attempted to pass a salt truck while heading northbound.

Police say the pickup driver lost control, crossed over all lanes of traffic and struck the patrol car.

The trooper was taken to Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc with injuries to his leg and his hip, and the pickup truck driver was transported for multiple injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.