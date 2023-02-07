ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Applications now open for ninth year of Grow Detroit’s Young Talent

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DAL8y_0kfCMTd900

Applications are now open for the ninth year of Grow Detroit’s Young Talent, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and other local leaders announced Tuesday morning.

The ninth year of Grow Detroit's Young Talent kicks off

Grow Detroit’s Young Talent is the City of Detroit’s summer work experience program for Detroit youth, and it aims to provide summer jobs for 8,000 people ages 14-24. The program launched in 2015.

This year’s kickoff event was held this morning at DTE Energy’s headquarters in Detroit. The application portal is now open and will remain open until May 31.

“This summer, we plan to make our 70,000th summer job opportunity available through GDYT,” said Mayor Duggan in a statement. “Every year, it is inspiring to see so many thousands of youth sign up for this program, some who are multi-year participants taking further steps toward their final career paths, others getting their first taste of having a job and earning a paycheck. And every year, our employers, our philanthropic community and our partners across the city are there to meet them, to guide them, and to help them shape their futures.”

DTE has been a partner in this program over the years — and the program has garnered support from Skillman Foundation, along with big and small companies in the Detroit area.

“They brought back hope for me, and they made me realize what I really wanted to do with my future,” said Camya Washington.

The 22-year-old from Detroit spent three years in Grow Detroit's Young Talent (GDYT) program and was so pleased by what she learned about marketing at Strategic Staffing Solutions, she was able to make this position permanent.

“Honestly, I wasn’t expecting it but I’m truly happy. This is what I’ve always wanted to do,” said Washington.

Strategic Staffing Solutions is one of dozens of businesses that participate in GDYT, a program that provides up to 8000 summer jobs for up- and comers ages 14 to 24 years old.

“I know how popular the program is because we flipped the website on last night and more than 125 people went on and registered before we were even open,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan at the press conference this morning.

Duggan kicked off the ninth year of the effort inside DTE Energy headquarters.

“It’s our hope that when a young person comes to work with us, they take home far more of a paycheck,” said Diane Antishin, Vice President of Human Resources Operations and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, DTE Energy.

More than a paycheck indeed, for now marketing administrator Washington, a full-time position filled with pride and passion.

“This is a passion of mine,” said Washington. “Better organization skills. I’m still working on my communication skills. Definitely that. Just working as a team really helped me,” said Washington.

If you are someone you know is interested in the summer job program : GDYT.org

New enhancements to the program this year include:

• Continuing to further embed conflict resolution and problem solving into the program.

• Incorporating additional Financial Literacy training into GDYT to help youth better prepare for the future. Youth will gain an understanding of financial literacy concepts in order to properly manage their money even in a tough economy.

• Including additional Consumer Education to assist young adults who utilize social media in correctly identifying issues that concern the public as well as how to protect themselves.

• Expanding efforts to service youth with disabilities by partnering with additional agencies/resources.

To apply for the program, volunteer, become a partner or learn more information, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

'Super Cities! Detroit' mixes facts with fun in children's book by hometown author

As the daughter of a librarian, Daralynn Walker grew up in Detroit knowing how lucky she was to spend so much time surrounded by books. “Now we have the internet and it’s great, but it’s so much and it’s overwhelming,” she says. “I think that having a library where you can go into the children’s section and walk through all the books and be inspired and go into these other worlds is just an awesome thing.” ...
DETROIT, MI
Ash Jurberg

The man giving away millions in Michigan

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Kid draws "inappropriate" pig • FOX 2's Derek Kevra says "winter is over" • Kroger self-checkout thief wanted

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 11-year-old's drawing of a pig in a bow tie was deemed inappropriate by her school, why FOX 2 Meteorologist Derek Kevra came to the conclusion that winter is over, and police are looking for a Kroger self-checkout thief that paid for 1 energy drink case but left with 20: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
texasmetronews.com

DETROIT WOMAN’S DAY OF RELAXATION INTERRUPTED WITH $100K LOTTERY WIN

Taking a personal day ended in a major payday for this Detroit woman. Jamila McCaskill, a 44-year-old woman from Michigan, won a $100,000 lottery prize after deciding to take time off to relax from a “tough day.”. According to Michigan Lottery Connect, McCaskill struck big winnings after playing around...
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Grosse Pointe Park no longer buying former Joe’s Garage parcel in Detroit

GROSSE POINTE PARK — A purchase agreement between Grosse Pointe Park and the nonprofit Urban Renewal Initiative Foundation to purchase the former auto body shop Joe’s Garage at 1038 Ashland St. in Detroit has been amended because the city no longer needs the property for its Department of Public Works.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

I Found the Holy Grail of Paczki

I consider myself a foodologist. In my years around the Detroit area, I have sampled many foods. Last year, my life changed when I found what I believe to be The Holy Grail of Paczki. Paczki is a Polish term. Traditionally paczki is made before the Catholic Lent holiday in...
HAMTRAMCK, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit family receives new house in home swap program

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit family became new homeowners, thanks to a program between the city of Detroit and the Canadian government. The Gordie Howe International Bridge construction stands to displace some Detroit families in the path of the build. To help resolve the issue, the Canadian government and the city of Detroit joined forces to create the Bridging Neighborhoods Home Swap Program, which allowed families directly impacted by the construction to swap their current home for a newly renovated house in Detroit. The idea behind the program is to keep Detroit families in the city as long as they want...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy