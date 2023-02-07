ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator Steven Knight’s ‘Great Expectations’ Adaptation Sets Hulu Premiere Date

By Naman Ramachandran
FX and BBC series “ Great Expectations ,” “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight ’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ literary masterpiece, has set a premiere date on Hulu .

The six-part limited series will premiere on March 26 exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and feature the first two episodes on that date. FX made the date announcement on Feb. 7, Dickens’ 211th birth anniversary.

BBC will air the series in the U.K. and internationally, it will be available to stream on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ under the Star banner at a later date.

“Great Expectations” is the coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life, until a twist of fate and the evil machinations of the mysterious and eccentric Miss Havisham shows him a dark world of possibilities. Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip will have to work out the true cost of this new world and whether it will truly make him the man he wishes to be. A critique of the class system, Dickens’ novel was published in 1861 after first releasing it in a series of weekly chapters beginning in December 1860.

Fionn Whitehead stars as Pip, leading a cast featuring Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle, Laurie Ogden, Rudi Dharmalingam, Tom Sweet, Chloe Lea and Matt Berry.

Knight serves as writer, and also executive producer alongside Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker and Kate Crowe. Brady Hood and Samira Radsi serve as directors. “Great Expectations” is produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker.

The BBC has released a teaser for the series.

FX has unveiled key art for the series.

