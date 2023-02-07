ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vertical Buys ‘The Gemini Lounge,’ Mob Thriller With Emile Hirsch, Ashley Greene, Lucy Hale (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
Vertical Entertainment has secured North American rights to “The Gemini Lounge,” a mob thriller set in the world of “the DeMeo crew,” a crime family who reigned over New York in the ‘60s and ‘70s.

The film is written by Kosta Kondilopoulos, and directed by and starring Danny A. Abeckaser. It follows a recently demoted detective who tries to find redemption by signing up for an undercover assignment to infiltrate the DeMeo family. Vertical will release the film day-and-date later this year.

The film stars Emile Hirsch (“Into the Wild”), Lucy Hale (“Pretty Little Liars”), Ashley Greene (“Twilight”) along with Greg Finley (“The Flash”), Jake Cannavale (“The Offer”) and Bo Dietl (“The Wolf of Wall Street”).

In “The Gemini Lounge,” Bobby Belucci’s (Hirsch) life falls apart after he discovers his wife (Greene) is having an affair. After beating up her lover, his wife leaves him and he’s demoted at work. That convinces him that the best way to make amends is to pass himself off as a grunt in the DeMeo Crew’s organized crime syndicate, with the goal of getting close with the head of the family — capo Roy DeMeo (Abeckaser).

The film is produced by Abeckaser along with Gustavo Nascimento and Kyle Stefanski.

Abecksar said “From day one, I knew Vertical was the perfect home for ‘The Gemini Lounge.'” He praised the company’s successful release of “Lansky” and “Capone,” two other mob-themed movies that starred Harvey Keitel and Tom Hardy, respectively.

“We are thrilled to be working on this film that tells the untold true story of the DeMeo Crew and their history,” said Tony Piantedosi, Vertical’s senior VP of acquisitions. “We’ve had great success with this genre in the past and look forward to building on that track record with this release which feels like an ode to mob films as a whole.”

Piantedosi negotiated the deal on behalf of Vertical, while Abeckaser represented the production.

