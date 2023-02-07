ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore Conference Girls Basketball SCT Round 2 Recap

Shore Conference Girls Basketball SCT Round 2 Recap. Senior Zoe Brooks scored 21 points to help lead SJV into the quarterfinals of the SCT. The Sofilkanich sisters, Ashley (senior) and Taylor (freshman), both scored 11 points and dominated the boards. Freshman Madison Kocis knocked down two 3-pointers to finish with 8 points. SJV defense prevented anyone from TRE to score in double digits. Junior Kaleigh Fitzgibbons and sophomore Adrianna Cruz both scored team highs 4 points. SJV advances to play #9 Holmdel Sunday at Middletown South at 10:00 am.
