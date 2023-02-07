Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Desperately Searching Answers When Memphis Father Of Three Vanishes After Leaving Hotel RoomThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
15-Year-Old Male Victim of Shooting Near Kirkwood and Haleville RoadcreteKirkwood, IL
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
Charleston Aliens - Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her DayTara Blair BallMemphis, TN
Related
Ja Morant reacts to Grizzlies fans' cheering Dillon Brooks after booing: 'What changed?'
As the public address announcer called Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks' name in pregame warmups on Friday night at FedExForum against the Minnesota Timberwolves, there was a noticeable difference. He received the loudest cheers among all five starters, including Ja Morant. When Brooks went to the free-throw line in the first quarter, the same thing happened. Fans cheered loudly as he stepped up to the line, then they gradually got louder on each made free...
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies welcome Luke Kennard with high hopes, praise after trade
Ja Morant let fly a 3-pointer just before halftime and held his follow-through just a bit longer as the ball went through the net. He walked back downcourt extra slowly while motioning to the crowd as the Memphis Grizzlies led by 11 at halftime Friday. Morant's usual flair had additional motivation. He wanted to send a message to new teammate Luke Kennard, who arrived in Memphis earlier that night after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers...
Why Memphis Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman said Dillon Brooks wasn't traded at deadline
Dillon Brooks said Tuesday he would be fine whether or not he remained with the Memphis Grizzlies. As a veteran, he was ready for whatever happened as Thursday's NBA trade deadline approached. By Thursday night, he didn't have to worry as Brooks remained with the team. On Friday, general manager...
Kleiman says Grizzlies were aggressive at trade deadline
Memphis’ general manager Zach Kleiman said the Grizzlies’ championship window is open.
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Reaction After A Young Fan Sitting Next To Him Was Interviewed
James had his funky shades on and looked away from the camera when ESPN reporter Lisa Salter was interviewing the fan.
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
Jalen Rose gives 5 reasons why old heads should be jealous of current NBA players
According to Jalen Rose, load management has allowed players add five more years to their playing career.
"LeBron Smiling About The Fact That Russell Westbrook Is Not A Laker Anymore", NBA Fan Jokes After Seeing LeBron James Laughing On Sideline
LeBron James was seen smiling on the Lakers bench after the team traded away Russell Westbrook, leading to fans making jokes.
Daily Beast
Black Atlantans Terrorized by Memphis PD Chief’s Old Unit Speak Out: ‘They’d Beat Your Ass’
When the video of Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating by Memphis police was released to the public a week ago, many—including Nichols’ family—applauded Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis’ swift action in firing the officers involved in his beating, calling it a blueprint for police accountability moving forward.
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant to start NBA All-Star Game because of Steph Curry injury
Ja Morant will start his second consecutive NBA All-Star game, and the Memphis Grizzlies star can thank Stephen Curry for it. Sort of. Morant was named a replacement starter by the league Friday with Curry out because of a leg injury that will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. Morant will be the first player in franchise history to start multiple All-Star games.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant reacts to thunderous alley-oop dunk against Minnesota Timberwolves
Ja Morant is no stranger to highlights against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Who can forget last season's "Ja-breaker" in last season's playoffs? Morant added another high-flying dunk in the Grizzlies' 128-107 win over the Timberwolves on Friday. On a Memphis Grizzlies fast break in the third quarter, Morant leaped to catch a pass from John Konchar and soared in for a two-handed dunk that woke up the crowd at FedExForum. ...
After trade to Houston, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Danny Green is headed to Cavs | Reports
Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Danny Green is back on the market. A report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday indicates that the Houston Rockets and Green are agreeing to a buyout, and it sounds like the veteran wing is heading back where things started. ESPN later reported that Green is nearing a contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team where he spent his first NBA season.
athleticbusiness.com
Texas, Oklahoma to Pay $100M to Exit Big 12 Year Earlier Than Expected
Oklahoma and Texas will exit the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference a year earlier than expected, with the two schools agreeing to pay the Big 12 $100 million for the early exit. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey made the announcement Thursday in a statement posted online. "The Southeastern Conference learned...
Black chiefs pushing police reform face racism, anger from officers and their communities
Black police chiefs face intense pushback from officers as they press for reform and anger from citizens scarred by a history mistreatment by police.
The South Leads the U.S. in HIV Infections. Tennessee Is About to Make It a Lot Worse
HIV testing and prevention in Tennessee may be more difficult to attain come this spring. Dozens of organizations across the state are bracing for the loss of significant federal funding for HIV prevention after the state declined nearly $9 million in government funds from the CDC. It’s a move that could result in a spike of new infections and be a bellwether for the rest of the nation — especially in red states. In the capital of Nashville, organizations like Nashville Cares, which has spent nearly 40 years building a network for testing, prevention, and resources for HIV care and...
Meet Tennessee’s early enrollees
Tennessee kept its momentum going from an 11-win breakthrough season by landing a top-10 recruiting class, and most of the prized recruits who comprised it already are on campus as early enrollees. The Vols welcomed a total of 19 players from their 2023 recruiting class to the program for the start of spring-semester classes and offseason workouts in January, and all but a few of them joined the team in December to go through Orange Bowl practices in Knoxville and Miami. From the No. 9 class in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings, Tennessee’s group of early enrollees included one five-star prospect and 10 four-star prospects.
Comments / 0