Memphis, TN

The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant reacts to Grizzlies fans' cheering Dillon Brooks after booing: 'What changed?'

As the public address announcer called Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks' name in pregame warmups on Friday night at FedExForum against the Minnesota Timberwolves, there was a noticeable difference. He received the loudest cheers among all five starters, including Ja Morant. When Brooks went to the free-throw line in the first quarter, the same thing happened. Fans cheered loudly as he stepped up to the line, then they gradually got louder on each made free...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies welcome Luke Kennard with high hopes, praise after trade

Ja Morant let fly a 3-pointer just before halftime and held his follow-through just a bit longer as the ball went through the net. He walked back downcourt extra slowly while motioning to the crowd as the Memphis Grizzlies led by 11 at halftime Friday. Morant's usual flair had additional motivation. He wanted to send a message to new teammate Luke Kennard, who arrived in Memphis earlier that night after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant to start NBA All-Star Game because of Steph Curry injury

Ja Morant will start his second consecutive NBA All-Star game, and the Memphis Grizzlies star can thank Stephen Curry for it. Sort of. Morant was named a replacement starter by the league Friday with Curry out because of a leg injury that will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. Morant will be the first player in franchise history to start multiple All-Star games.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Grizzlies' Ja Morant reacts to thunderous alley-oop dunk against Minnesota Timberwolves

Ja Morant is no stranger to highlights against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Who can forget last season's "Ja-breaker" in last season's playoffs? Morant added another high-flying dunk in the Grizzlies' 128-107 win over the Timberwolves on Friday. On a Memphis Grizzlies fast break in the third quarter, Morant leaped to catch a pass from John Konchar and soared in for a two-handed dunk that woke up the crowd at FedExForum. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

After trade to Houston, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Danny Green is headed to Cavs | Reports

Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Danny Green is back on the market. A report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday indicates that the Houston Rockets and Green are agreeing to a buyout, and it sounds like the veteran wing is heading back where things started. ESPN later reported that Green is nearing a contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team where he spent his first NBA season.
MEMPHIS, TN
athleticbusiness.com

Texas, Oklahoma to Pay $100M to Exit Big 12 Year Earlier Than Expected

Oklahoma and Texas will exit the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference a year earlier than expected, with the two schools agreeing to pay the Big 12 $100 million for the early exit. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey made the announcement Thursday in a statement posted online. "The Southeastern Conference learned...
NORMAN, OK
Rolling Stone

The South Leads the U.S. in HIV Infections. Tennessee Is About to Make It a Lot Worse

HIV testing and prevention in Tennessee may be more difficult to attain come this spring. Dozens of organizations across the state are bracing for the loss of significant federal funding for HIV prevention after the state declined nearly $9 million in government funds from the CDC. It’s a move that could result in a spike of new infections and be a bellwether for the rest of the nation — especially in red states.  In the capital of Nashville, organizations like Nashville Cares, which has spent nearly 40 years building a network for testing, prevention, and resources for HIV care and...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Meet Tennessee’s early enrollees

Tennessee kept its momentum going from an 11-win breakthrough season by landing a top-10 recruiting class, and most of the prized recruits who comprised it already are on campus as early enrollees. The Vols welcomed a total of 19 players from their 2023 recruiting class to the program for the start of spring-semester classes and offseason workouts in January, and all but a few of them joined the team in December to go through Orange Bowl practices in Knoxville and Miami. From the No. 9 class in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings, Tennessee’s group of early enrollees included one five-star prospect and 10 four-star prospects.
TENNESSEE STATE

