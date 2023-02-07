Scale Computing’s Scott Mann Receives Exclusive Honor as One of CRN’s 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs for 2023

Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Verint’s John Bourne Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief
Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named John Bourne, the company’s Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Strategic Alliances to its prestigious Channel Chiefs list for 2023. The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based...
salestechstar.com
UiPath Honored Again for Delivering World-Class Customer Service
For third year in a row, UiPath receives the Customer Relationship Management Institute’s prestigious NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award℠ for superior customer service. UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, announced that it has received the 2022 NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award℠ (NFSB) from the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) LLC in recognition of achieving excellence in customer service and support for the UiPath Business Automation Platform. This marks the third consecutive year that UiPath has been honored with this recognition, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to building profitable, long-term customer loyalty by continuously exceeding customer expectations.
salestechstar.com
ABBYY Vantage and Timeline Named Leaders in ISG Intelligent Automation Provider Lens 2023
ABBYY has once again been named a leader in intelligent automation technologies. Renowned analyst firm ISG has placed ABBYY as a global leader for both intelligent document processing (IDP) and process and task mining. ABBYY’s leadership position extends across the US, UK, Germany, the Nordics, and Brazil markets. The...
salestechstar.com
Logik.io a Winner in The 2022-2023 Cloud Awards
International Cloud Computing Awards Program Announces Winners. Logik.io, creators of Commerce Logic Engine technology powering configuration and guided selling for e-commerce and CPQ experiences, has been declared a winner of the Most Promising Start-Up this week in The Cloud Awards, the international awards for cloud computing. “There’s tremendous innovation needed...
salestechstar.com
SAS Joins CESMII To Accelerate the Adoption of Analytics And AI
More and more top manufacturers use artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and streaming analytics from SAS, the leader in analytics, to transform operations and better serve customers. SAS has joined CESMII, the Smart Manufacturing Institute, to further promote the use of advanced analytics across manufacturing. “Facing a challenging economy and...
salestechstar.com
Ceridian Promotes Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations
Holdridge to Oversee One Global Team Focused on Driving Revenue and a Best-in-Class Customer Experience. Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced the promotion of Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations. In this new role, Holdridge will bring together the revenue and customer functions globally into one organization focused on driving revenue growth and a best-in-class customer experience with quantifiable value at every touchpoint. Holdridge’s appointment is part of Ceridian’s focus on deepening alignment and efficiencies globally to continue moving toward its goal of $2 billion in revenue by the end of 2025.
salestechstar.com
Hightouch Recognized as One of G2’s Best Software Products for 2023
Hightouch, the Data Activation company, announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing #7 on the IT Infrastructure list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
salestechstar.com
Tenable Named Vendor of the Year by Leading Technology Distribution Partner
Tenable recognized for its premier partner program and commitment to channel partners and customers. Tenable, the Exposure Management company, announced that it has been named Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro, the world’s top-performing global technology distribution partner. The annual Ingram Micro Vendor of the Year Awards celebrate...
salestechstar.com
Robotics Provider Exotec Adds Two Key Executives to the Atlanta Office after Tripling Its Revenue in North America Last Year
Appointments bolster Exotec’s continuous expansion in the North American market, which is expected to represent 40% of the company’s global business by 2025. Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider, has announced the appointment of two executives to its North American operations. Andy Williams will be taking on the role of Executive Vice President of North American Sales while Sid Henderson joins as Vice President of North American Business Development.
salestechstar.com
Litmus Announces Record 2022 Results and Projects 150% Growth in 2023
Gartner and Frost & Sullivan industry recognition coupled with product development, team expansion, and new partnerships demonstrate the rising importance of Litmus and its edge platform technology. Litmus, an edge platform for industrial operations, announced another year of record growth in 2022 across all areas of the business. As manufacturers...
salestechstar.com
Automation Anywhere Strengthens Operations in Saudi Arabia
Automation Anywhere (AAI), the #1 leader in cloud-native intelligent automation announced , that it will be strengthening its presence across Saudi Arabia with greater focus on customer acquisition across all major industry verticals. The company will be present at LEAP 2023, organized at Riyadh Front Expo Centre, Saudi Arabia from 6-9 February 2023 at booth no. H5-D78.
salestechstar.com
Alan Flohr Joins Zippin as SVP of Revenue & Growth
The leader in checkout-free technology adds executive to drive rapid innovation and expansion of frictionless shopping. Zippin, a leading provider of checkout-free technology, announced the addition of Alan Flohr as SVP of Revenue & Growth. Flohr brings decades of experience in driving rapid innovation and growth for leading-edge technology and service providers. He joins Zippin to deliver the revenue and growth goals of the company by accelerating the acquisition of new customers and continuing to expand Zippin’s checkout-free presence with existing customers who have experienced incredible ROI with frictionless shopping.
salestechstar.com
HYCU Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program
HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program will help AWS Partners, like HYCU, drive new business opportunities by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.
salestechstar.com
Calabrio Earns Spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for Customer Service
Calabrio, the workforce performance company, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, on the Customer Service list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
salestechstar.com
G2 Reveals 2023 Best Software Award Winners
Rooted in verified customer review data, best software companies and products are ranked across 30 different lists. G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, announced the winners of its annual Best Software Awards. Determined by G2’s proprietary algorithm based on verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data, hundreds of software companies and products have been named across 30 different “Best of” lists.
salestechstar.com
Channel Program Announces New Features for 2023
Vendor badges, category-focused pitches and whitepapers, plus an enhanced Pitch experience. Channel Program, the IT community marketplace used by tens of thousands of IT professionals monthly, announced new features and offerings for 2023 designed to enhance the experience for both vendors and the MSP community. A new Channel Badges initiative...
salestechstar.com
Pipedrive Wins 12th Annual 2022-2023 Cloud Award Program For Best Software As A Service (USA-SMB)
Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, today announced it has been named the winner for the 12th annual Cloud Awards in the Best U.S. SaaS Solution for SMBs category. This recognizes Pipedrive as the best web-based software, aimed at small businesses, for innovative customization.
salestechstar.com
Aceyus Honored as a Five9 Global Partner Award Winner
Aceyus is recognized for enabling and delivering success by helping organizations reimagine their customer experiences. Aceyus was named a 2022 Global Partner Award winner by Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center. The Five9 Global Partner Awards recognize achievements of the Five9 global ecosystem of Channel Partners,...
salestechstar.com
CI&T Earns Two Solution Partner Designations in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program
CI&T, a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, announced that it has become a Microsoft Solution Partner for two expert designations: Data & AI (Azure), and Digital & App Innovation (Azure). As part of the newly launched Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, a Solutions Partner designation identifies partners with...
salestechstar.com
Rossum Marketplace Gives Customers an Easy Way to Build Highly Flexible and Customizable End-to-End Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions
Online marketplace makes it easy to integrate document processing with existing CRM, RPA, and BPM applications. Rossum, the pioneer in cloud-native Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), announced new enhancements to its online marketplace that helps customers streamline and automate workflows. IDP implementations often fail to get off the ground due to costly, time-consuming integrations. The Rossum marketplace solves this problem by giving customers a one-stop shop and direct access to AI-enabled document process capabilities without requiring support from software developers. Customers can now drive even more value from their document processing initiatives by leveraging software from industry leaders such as SAP, Workday, UiPath and Blue Prism.
