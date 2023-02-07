ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

The Yankees already know who they want to win the shortstop job

The Yankees are creating a position battle at shortstop among several prospects and veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa. A fair fight makes the most sense between Oswald Peraza, Kiner-Falefa, and Anthony Volpe, but naturally, there are advantages and disadvantages depending on the player. Volpe has no MLB experience and could use a...
Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder

The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
CHICAGO, IL
Former Yankees No. 1 prospect quickly running out of time to make roster

The Yankees have several difficult decisions to make this off-season, especially with spring training less than two weeks away. Figuring out who will start at the shortstop position, ironing out some back-end bullpen options, and the coveted left-field job are all in question, but one former top prospect is desperately trying to stick with the team after years of inconsistent play.
The Yankees’ starting rotation has one big vulnerability

The Yankees rotation is certainly one of the best in baseball as it stands. On paper, the five-man rotation is as elite as any, but there are some questions pertaining to them staying healthy for a full season’s worth. Despite the acquisition of the exceptional Carlos Rodón, he has not pitched over 180 innings in his entire career. As for the rest of the rotation, questions arise about whether or not they’ll be put on innings limits this season, as they have been in years past.
BRONX, NY
Ranking the Giants’ biggest needs this off-season

The New York Giants made drastic improvements in 2022, clinching their first playoff berth since 2016 with a 9-7-1. The Giants improved their record by five wins after finishing the 2021 season 4-13. New head coach Brian Daboll led his squad into the Divisional Round of the postseason before being eliminated.
NEW YORK STATE
Yankees’ projected Opening Day roster has an infield twist

With the season right around the corner, various different sites have had their projected Yankees lineup, and Bryan Hoch’s projection that he put together for MLB.com indicates the organization’s belief in Donaldson. He believes the Yanks will roll JD at the hot corner and elect to use Gleyber and DJ at 2B. Though I think the best option would be to start DJ at third and use JD as the backup, he did list IKF as the backup at short.
BRONX, NY
New York City, NY
