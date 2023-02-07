The Yankees rotation is certainly one of the best in baseball as it stands. On paper, the five-man rotation is as elite as any, but there are some questions pertaining to them staying healthy for a full season’s worth. Despite the acquisition of the exceptional Carlos Rodón, he has not pitched over 180 innings in his entire career. As for the rest of the rotation, questions arise about whether or not they’ll be put on innings limits this season, as they have been in years past.

