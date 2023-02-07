Read full article on original website
New Details In Arizona Missing Person CaseMCBuckeye, AZ
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
A Win for Freedom of Speech in Court Case Against Super Bowl Sign OrdinanceThe Maine WriterPhoenix, AZ
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Cardi B and Offset thrill fans in pre-Super Bowl concert in PhoenixJot BeatChandler, AZ
The Yankees already know who they want to win the shortstop job
The Yankees are creating a position battle at shortstop among several prospects and veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa. A fair fight makes the most sense between Oswald Peraza, Kiner-Falefa, and Anthony Volpe, but naturally, there are advantages and disadvantages depending on the player. Volpe has no MLB experience and could use a...
Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder
The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
Former Yankees No. 1 prospect quickly running out of time to make roster
The Yankees have several difficult decisions to make this off-season, especially with spring training less than two weeks away. Figuring out who will start at the shortstop position, ironing out some back-end bullpen options, and the coveted left-field job are all in question, but one former top prospect is desperately trying to stick with the team after years of inconsistent play.
Yankees: Projecting 3 surprise cuts after Spring Training
The New York Yankees are just a few days away from starting out their spring training program, already extending invites to 29 non-roster players. Of course, a number of those are prospects looking to make an impact this spring and justify a potential promotion during the 2023 campaign. Players like...
Yankees betting big on 2 young bullpen arms in 2023
The Yankees are quickly approaching the 2023 season, with spring training starting in just two weeks. The bullpen is one of the team’s stronger units, but they are betting big on a few young players who don’t have much experience at the MLB level. Having lost Aroldis Chapman,...
The Yankees may have a lowkey bullpen arm ready to make the jump to the Majors
The Yankees have a few under-the-radar arms that could make a big impact this upcoming season. That doesn’t necessarily mean that they’ll be on the roster Opening Day, but with how important depth is and how often injuries pop up, having guys ready is a must. One of the names to keep an eye on in spring is Jhony Brito.
Ranking the Yankees’ 3 biggest concerns entering the 2023 season
With spring training about two weeks away, the Yankees are gearing up to start the 2023 season coming off a disappointing campaign last year that ended in a premature playoff exit. With several position battles preparing to unfold and the team seemingly depending on a rather large youth movement, this...
New York Mets: Update on contract talks with Keith Hernandez
On this day 39 years ago, the New York Mets signed Keith Hernandez to a five-year contract. Now, Mets fans patiently await a new contract for Hernandez. This time, as a broadcaster. Hernandez has been calling games for the Mets on SNY for 17 seasons since 2006. He is not...
The Yankees’ starting rotation has one big vulnerability
The Yankees rotation is certainly one of the best in baseball as it stands. On paper, the five-man rotation is as elite as any, but there are some questions pertaining to them staying healthy for a full season’s worth. Despite the acquisition of the exceptional Carlos Rodón, he has not pitched over 180 innings in his entire career. As for the rest of the rotation, questions arise about whether or not they’ll be put on innings limits this season, as they have been in years past.
Ranking the Giants’ biggest needs this off-season
The New York Giants made drastic improvements in 2022, clinching their first playoff berth since 2016 with a 9-7-1. The Giants improved their record by five wins after finishing the 2021 season 4-13. New head coach Brian Daboll led his squad into the Divisional Round of the postseason before being eliminated.
Yankees’ projected Opening Day roster has an infield twist
With the season right around the corner, various different sites have had their projected Yankees lineup, and Bryan Hoch’s projection that he put together for MLB.com indicates the organization’s belief in Donaldson. He believes the Yanks will roll JD at the hot corner and elect to use Gleyber and DJ at 2B. Though I think the best option would be to start DJ at third and use JD as the backup, he did list IKF as the backup at short.
Foco releases New York Rangers’ Chris Kreider ’50th’ Bobblehead
Collectors of New York Rangers memorabilia will absolutely want to secure the limited Chris Kreider 50-goal Bobblehead that Foco released on Thursday. The New York Rangers had not had a player score 50 goals in a season since the 2005-2006 season when Jaromir Jagr reached the milestone. Last season that mark was equaled by Chris Kreider.
