3 Ohioans on guest list of State of the Union address

(WJW) — Three Ohioans are on the guest list of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

Pamela Walker , the mother of Jayland Walker, has been invited to attended as a person guest Ohio congresswoman Emilia Sykes. Jayland Walker is the Akron man who was shot and killed by Akron police following a traffic stop in June.

Pamela Walker is taking part in a closed-door session of the Congressional Black Caucus along with the parents of Tyre Nichols’ , who was fatally beaten after police stopped him for what they said was a traffic violation.

Also on the list is Harry Miller, the former OSU football player who stepped away in 2022 to focus on his mental health.

Miller has since become an advocate for mental health and emotional wellness. President Biden has named tackling the mental health crisis a key pillar of his Unity Agenda.

Saria Gwin-Maye, an ironworker from Cincinnati and member of Ironworkers Local 44, is also expected to attend. In 2023, she introduced the President at the Brent Spence Bridge in Kentucky, which is receiving a major investment thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

His speech before a politically divided Congress comes Tuesday night as the nation struggles to make sense of confounding cross-currents at home and abroad — economic uncertainty, a wearying war in Ukraine, growing tensions with China among them — and warily sizes up Biden’s fitness for a likely reelection bid.

See the full guest list here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.