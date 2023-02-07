Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Verint’s John Bourne Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief
Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named John Bourne, the company’s Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Strategic Alliances to its prestigious Channel Chiefs list for 2023. The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based...
salestechstar.com
Tenable Named Vendor of the Year by Leading Technology Distribution Partner
Tenable recognized for its premier partner program and commitment to channel partners and customers. Tenable, the Exposure Management company, announced that it has been named Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro, the world’s top-performing global technology distribution partner. The annual Ingram Micro Vendor of the Year Awards celebrate...
salestechstar.com
Deltek Announces the Winners of Its Global Partner of the Year Awards
Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced the winners of its 2022 Global Partner of the Year Awards. This year’s awards recognize the significant accomplishments of outstanding companies in the Deltek Partner Network. They represent the best of the vibrant global ecosystem of systems integrators (SIs), value-added resellers (VARs), independent software vendors (ISVs), accounting firms and consulting firms.
salestechstar.com
FranConnect Reports Record Customer Growth and Expanded Partnerships Globally in 2022
Leading Provider of Franchise and Multi-location Management Solutions Nearly Doubled its Customer Base through Strategic Acquisition and Investments in Technology Enhancements. FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise and multi-location management solutions for driving success in sales, operations, and marketing, proudly announces key milestone achievements in 2022 that have propelled its growth, customer experience, and innovation trajectory. FranConnect expanded partnerships with over 100 brands and welcomed over 120 new franchise brands and multi-location businesses to its customer base, including Pet Valu, KOA, and Mathnasium. With more than 1,500 brands and 350,000 units worldwide relying on its solutions, FranConnect maintains its position as the “gold standard” and only platform helping multi-unit and franchise organizations achieve their business goals across all areas of their operations from supporting the brand to the owners and frontline employees.
salestechstar.com
Trellix Launches Xtend Global Channel Partner Program
Distinctive partner-first approach is designed to accelerate adoption of the Trellix XDR platform and increase cyber resilience for customers. Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced the launch of its Trellix Xtend Global Channel Partner Program. Xtend was developed to increase profitability, engagement, and growth for partners through widespread adoption of the Trellix XDR platform.
salestechstar.com
WNS-Vuram Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Intelligent Enterprise Automation in the US and UK by ISG
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced that WNS-Vuram has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Intelligent Automation Services and Solutions by ISG in their 2022 Provider Lens Quadrant Reports for both the US and the UK. ‘Leaders’ were identified as having a comprehensive product and service offering, strong market presence, established competitive position, and track record of innovation.
salestechstar.com
Aceyus Honored as a Five9 Global Partner Award Winner
Aceyus is recognized for enabling and delivering success by helping organizations reimagine their customer experiences. Aceyus was named a 2022 Global Partner Award winner by Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center. The Five9 Global Partner Awards recognize achievements of the Five9 global ecosystem of Channel Partners,...
salestechstar.com
Talkpush Partners with DocuSign to Accelerate Hiring and Onboarding
This partnership between Talkpush and DocuSign will provide an end-to-end automation solution that makes the recruitment process more efficient and secure. Talkpush, the leading high-volume recruitment automation platform, has announced a strategic partnership with DocuSign, the global leader in electronic signature and digital transaction management. Talkpush has integrated with DocuSign to offer employment contract generation and e-signature services to its customers.
salestechstar.com
Intentsify Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer to Expand Global Presence, Support Continued Growth in 2023
Sales technology leader with more than two decades of experience driving global expansion efforts propels Intentsify to meet global revenue goals. Intentsify, the Intelligence Activation Platform for precision buying-intent and intent intelligence activation programs provider, announced the appointment of Ajay Subherwal, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC. With this new strategic leadership change coming on the heels of recent company growth, Intentsify is positioned to offer best-in-class next-generation precision intent data solutions to businesses in 2023.
salestechstar.com
ABBYY Vantage and Timeline Named Leaders in ISG Intelligent Automation Provider Lens 2023
ABBYY has once again been named a leader in intelligent automation technologies. Renowned analyst firm ISG has placed ABBYY as a global leader for both intelligent document processing (IDP) and process and task mining. ABBYY’s leadership position extends across the US, UK, Germany, the Nordics, and Brazil markets. The...
salestechstar.com
Ceridian Promotes Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations
Holdridge to Oversee One Global Team Focused on Driving Revenue and a Best-in-Class Customer Experience. Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced the promotion of Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations. In this new role, Holdridge will bring together the revenue and customer functions globally into one organization focused on driving revenue growth and a best-in-class customer experience with quantifiable value at every touchpoint. Holdridge’s appointment is part of Ceridian’s focus on deepening alignment and efficiencies globally to continue moving toward its goal of $2 billion in revenue by the end of 2025.
salestechstar.com
Automation Anywhere Strengthens Operations in Saudi Arabia
Automation Anywhere (AAI), the #1 leader in cloud-native intelligent automation announced , that it will be strengthening its presence across Saudi Arabia with greater focus on customer acquisition across all major industry verticals. The company will be present at LEAP 2023, organized at Riyadh Front Expo Centre, Saudi Arabia from 6-9 February 2023 at booth no. H5-D78.
salestechstar.com
Robotics Provider Exotec Adds Two Key Executives to the Atlanta Office after Tripling Its Revenue in North America Last Year
Appointments bolster Exotec’s continuous expansion in the North American market, which is expected to represent 40% of the company’s global business by 2025. Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider, has announced the appointment of two executives to its North American operations. Andy Williams will be taking on the role of Executive Vice President of North American Sales while Sid Henderson joins as Vice President of North American Business Development.
salestechstar.com
CI&T Earns Two Solution Partner Designations in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program
CI&T, a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, announced that it has become a Microsoft Solution Partner for two expert designations: Data & AI (Azure), and Digital & App Innovation (Azure). As part of the newly launched Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, a Solutions Partner designation identifies partners with...
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview with Mikel Lindsaar, CEO & Founder of StoreConnect
Mikel Lindsaar, CEO & Founder of StoreConnect talks about the inspiration behind the StoreConnect platform while discussing a few upcoming eCommerce trends for 2023:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Mikel, tell us about yourself and more about the story behind StoreConnect. How has the platform evolved since its start?. We’ve...
salestechstar.com
Xactly Welcomes Jason Godley as New Chief Financial Officer
Xactly, the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, announced that Jason Godley will join the C-Suite as Chief Financial Officer. Godley brings over 25 years of financial industry experience to his new role. “We are excited to have Jason join us as we start our new fiscal year. Our team is...
salestechstar.com
Roambee’s Supply Chain Intelligence Platform Drives Record Growth for the Company
The platform is built on highly accurate real-time sensor data analytics and is the brain behind tomorrow’s autonomous supply chain. Roambee, the global real-time supply chain visibility and intelligence provider, reports details of the company’s growth and success in 2022. Roambee’s upward trajectory is powered by its supply chain intelligence built on verifiable IoT sensor information to accurately predict business KPIs – at a time when enterprises are looking to build resilient, sustainable, and autonomous supply chains.
salestechstar.com
Logik.io a Winner in The 2022-2023 Cloud Awards
International Cloud Computing Awards Program Announces Winners. Logik.io, creators of Commerce Logic Engine technology powering configuration and guided selling for e-commerce and CPQ experiences, has been declared a winner of the Most Promising Start-Up this week in The Cloud Awards, the international awards for cloud computing. “There’s tremendous innovation needed...
salestechstar.com
SAS Joins CESMII To Accelerate the Adoption of Analytics And AI
More and more top manufacturers use artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and streaming analytics from SAS, the leader in analytics, to transform operations and better serve customers. SAS has joined CESMII, the Smart Manufacturing Institute, to further promote the use of advanced analytics across manufacturing. “Facing a challenging economy and...
salestechstar.com
Everyday Market from Woolworths Expands Online Marketplace with CommerceHub
The partnership gives more brands access to Australia’s largest retailer. CommerceHub, one of the world’s largest commerce networks and provider of software solutions connecting supply, demand, and delivery for retailers and brands globally, announced a new partnership with Everyday Market from Woolworths. The partnership enables a growing number of brands to sell a wider range of products on the Everyday Market integrated marketplace, powered by ecommerce solutions from ChannelAdvisor, a CommerceHub company.
