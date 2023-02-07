Read full article on original website
An unusual burial place for one of Easton’s foundersLauren JessopEaston, PA
Theme Park Fans Speculate That Dorney Park Might Add a Dive CoasterBethany LathamAllentown, PA
New Outback Steakhouse Location Approved For BuildingJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
sauconsource.com
Expect Road Work, Delays Near Upper Saucon Intersection Thursday
Motorists traveling through parts of Upper Saucon Township may encounter delays related to traffic signal repairs that will be taking place in the townhip’s Lanark section Thursday. According to an advisory shared by Patrick Leonard, Director of General Services for the township, traffic signal repairs are scheduled to be...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Department of Revenue warns of tax letter scam
(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is encouraging Pennsylvanians to be on the lookout for scams that are designed to trick people into turning over personal information. One recurring scam that has been reported to the department involves phony letters that are sent to taxpayers through the mail.
Pa.’s rocky road to recycled: Where do bottles, cans and cardboard really go?
On a typical trash collection day, neighborhoods are lined with blue or green recycling bins filled with plastic water bottles and milk jugs, beer bottles and aluminum cans. There are also takeout containers, styrofoam packing blocks and cosmetics jars in the mix. The scenario plays out across the state -...
New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous? Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the Keystone State. Interstate 78 According […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Mexican restaurant chain opens 2nd Lehigh Valley location
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. — A new spot for fajitas, fish tacos and fresh tableside guacamole has opened in Northampton County. Plaza Azteca, a chain of full-service Mexican restaurants, opened its second Lehigh Valley location on Friday at 3731 Route 378 in Lower Saucon Township. "We had a great...
WGAL
Some UGI customers will pay extra for Weather Normalization Adjustment
Some UGI customers are finding a new charge on their gas bill. One News 8 viewer sent an email saying, "I noticed an extra charge on our January UGI bill, the Weather Normalization Adjustment (WNA)." The bill showed he paid $6.50 for the WNA. The Weather Normalization Adjustment stems back...
Pennsylvania Instant Check System leads to firearm purchase denials, arrests
Harrisburg, Pa. — The fourth quarter of 2022 was the second highest quarter for the year for firearms background checks, according to the PA state police. State police said the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks during the fourth quarter. In addition, the state police released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the fourth quarter of 2022. Established...
Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car
MILFORD, NJ – A second New Jersey councilman was shot and killed inside their vehicle. A week after Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor was shot and killed inside her car outside her home, Milford Councilman Russel Heller was shot and killed outside his workplace in the parking lot of PSE&G in Franklin Township. Police are investigating the possible murder-suicide involving two PSE&G workers in Franklin Township. According to police Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington Township, shot and killed Russell D. Heller, 51 of Milford in the PSE&G Parking lot on Weston Canal Road in Somerset. Police reported the shooting occurred The post Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
Small Town Charm: 3 "Hidden" Gems in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is known for its charming and quaint small towns. Some of the more popular places to visit are Jim Thorpe, New Hope, and Lititz (also named the coolest small town in the country back in the day).
explore venango
Projects Explore CWD in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) – an always-fatal and untreatable neurological disease affecting white-tailed deer and elk – continues to expand across Pennsylvania. But it’s not going unchallenged. Several research initiatives launching this year aim to increase understanding of CWD and develop tools to confront...
Pa. House Democrats introduce bill to require photo ID to purchase ammo
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Some Pennsylvania House Democrats want to require photo identification to buy ammunition. Eleven state representatives have said their bill would help ensure that ammunition is not sold to minors. Currently, the law prohibits ammunition from being sold to anyone the seller believes is younger than 18 or 21, depending on the type of ammo. However, the law does not require the seller to verify the buyer's age.
pahomepage.com
VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery …. VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store. Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night …. Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night to Shine’. A tribute to Jerry Baum. Veteran serving his community...
A judge declared Pa.’s K-12 public school funding system unconstitutional. What comes next?
“All witnesses agree that every child can learn,” Cohn Jubelirer wrote. “It is now the obligation of the Legislature, executive branch, and educators to make the constitutional promise a reality in this commonwealth.” The post A judge declared Pa.’s K-12 public school funding system unconstitutional. What comes next? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Penn
How gun commerce has changed in Pennsylvania since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Pennsylvania since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania lawmakers propose ID law to purchase ammunition
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Eleven Pennsylvania House Democrats are proposing a bill that would require photo identification to purchase ammunition. In a memo to House members on Friday, the lawmakers said the bill would reinforce current law to ensure ammunition isn’t sold to minors. According to the lawmakers’...
Pennsylvania cold cases under review for possible links to Bryan Kohberger
Investigators in Pennsylvania counties where Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger attended college are digging through cold case files for potential connections to the alleged killer. Kohberger, 28 — who was arrested in December in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students — previously studied at Northampton Community College and DeSales University, both in Pennsylvania. “Your natural question is to start wondering, ‘Is this guy wanted?'” Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck told KING 5 News this week. While authorities previously confirmed that Kohberger had no previous criminal records, Houck said he ordered his staff to review their local cold cases for...
Where were you for the Storm of ’03? Amid low-snow season, let’s recall a top 5 one-day snowfall | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
One storm can change a winter from average to extraordinary. We don’t know if it will happen this year with a dearth of seasonal snow and a generally unfavorable forecast. But it did happen 20 years ago this week.
A chance to learn about those who lived in the Lehigh Valley long before European settlers
The Lenape are the indigenous people of Pennsylvania and surrounding areas. There are those whose mission is to keep their heritage and culture alive.
Tracking Josh Shapiro’s biggest campaign promises
HARRISBURG — Gov. Josh Shapiro made a lot of promises on the campaign trail. Now, he faces the new challenge of keeping them. A month into his tenure as Pennsylvania’s top executive, Shapiro has so far avoided conflict and focused on what he can do unilaterally. He nominated his cabinet and issued four executive orders: one that updated administration ethics rules, and others focused primarily on economic development. None prompted much controversy.
