Read full article on original website
Related
One Green Planet
Golden Retriever Goes Viral For ‘Complaining’ About Late Walk
A hilarious clip of Benny the Golden Retriever went viral on TikTok where Benny is sulking under the table and “complaining” because he hasn’t been taken on his walk yet. SOUND ON to listen to Benny complain!! #pet #pets #puppy #puppylove #puppytiktok #goldenretrieversoftiktok #puppydog #puppies #doglover #doggo...
Watch Dog React to Hilarious Voicemail From His Daycare—'He Pleads the 5th'
"I thought Kai was going to be really scared and shy at daycare," his owner told Newsweek, as one TikTok viewer wrote, "Kai and my ex have so much in common."
Golden Retriever's 'Secret Language' With Owner Has Internet In Hysterics
The dog's owner told Newsweek that his pooch loves being the center of attention.
Watch Sleepy Dog's Hilarious Reaction to Baby Crying: 'Please Keep it Down'
The pit bull mix delighted TikTokers, as the dog's owner told Newsweek it was "the first time the baby had woken up crying so she was very confused."
One Green Planet
Eight Kittens Find Their Way Up The Stairs to Surprise Human [Video]
Ready for some adorable content? These eight tiny kittens walked up the stairs to surprise their cat and human mother in the morning and they are so cute!. @pearlsragdolls posted a clip of an adult cat meowing at a bedroom door. The woman opens the door and there are eight tiny white kittens waiting outside the door to start the day. Who wouldn’t want to be woken up like this? The video racked up over 7 million views and thousands of comments from users gushing over the group.
Never make your bed first thing in the morning — the disgusting reason why
Take that, mom and dad. Never mind your nagging parents, or those so-called experts who insist that a shipshape boudoir is the key to a happy life — one housekeeping influencer is insisting that everything we’ve been told about making the bed first thing in the morning is wrong. The anonymous domestic diva behind Mrs D’s Cleaning Reviews, a popular Instagram page, surely surprised at least a few of her 135,000 followers by publishing a pro-messy missive — revealing the gag reflex-inducing reason why rushing to tidy up “is something you need to stop doing.” “During the night we not only sweat but we...
Hysterical Moment Dog Fakes a Bad Leg Until Owner Tells Her To 'Cut It Out'
"And the best actor award goes to..." one TikTok user wrote after seeing the Frenchie's dramatics.
Delivery Driver Pets Porch Cat - the Doorbell Video is Hilarious
The video of a now infamous FedEx driver passing gas after petting a customer's porch-dwelling kitty-cat has caused viral internet and social media hilarity. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Puppy That's a Golden Retriever Rottweiler Mix Stuns Internet: 'Say Hi'
"So is a Golden Rottweiler," one user said.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Laughter as Dachshund Caught Stomping Her Foot Because She's Hungry
"Only a sausage would do this! love it they're so bossy," one user said.
CNET
How Often Should I Wash My Sheets and Pillowcases?
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The average American waits more than three weeks (24 days) to change their sheets, according to a 2022 survey from Mattress Advisor, which found most people believe unchanged bedding isn't "gross" until after 35 days.
Why Do Farts Smell & What Do They Mean?
Why do farts smell & what do they mean?Photo by(@GoodLifeStudio/iStock) It’s no mystery that everyone toots. If you or someone you know doesn’t pass gas, that should be cause for concern. The average person has between .5 and 1.5 L of gas ready to be released daily, this equates to about 20 farts a day!
One Green Planet
Dog Found Abandoned with Heartbreaking Note Attached to Collar
An animal shelter in Chattanooga, Tennessee, shared a heartbreaking note that was found next to a dog wandering the streets. The dog, Lilo, was brought to the McKamey Animal Shelter in Chattanooga after she was found by a local walking alone with her leash still attached. The note was attached to her collar and read,
Stop Throwing Away Produce Nets and Use Them for This Amazing Hack Instead
Never thought to use them like this!
PAWS Pet of the Week: Gizmo
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Don't get star-struck by our PAWS Pet of the Week. Meet Gizmo!Gizmo is an energetic 2-year-old Terrier mix looking for a new home. He's an affectionate boy who loves to place his chin in your hand for scratches. If he likes you, he'll do his little happy dance for you – he stands on his hind legs and waves his front legs to get your attention. Gizmo was in rough shape when he first arrived at PAWS and received lots of TLC and much-needed grooming. He is now looking his best and eager to find a family to love.Gizmo is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.
This is the most important command you'll ever teach your dog, says dog trainer
Learn this important command and help keep your dog safe
Arcanine has been at shelter for almost 10 years | Forgotten Friends
CONVERSE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. What would you say if we told you that this week we...
pethelpful.com
Puppy Instantly Tries to Befriend Toddler and It's Just So Pure
There's nothing like the friendship that develops between dogs and children when they grow up together. Dogs teach kids responsibility, how to be gentle with living creatures, and empathy. Plus, when they meet each other it's just too incredibly adorable. TikTok account holder @Katelynfletcher posted the following precious video. Oh...
Comments / 2