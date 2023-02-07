ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One Green Planet

Golden Retriever Goes Viral For ‘Complaining’ About Late Walk

A hilarious clip of Benny the Golden Retriever went viral on TikTok where Benny is sulking under the table and “complaining” because he hasn’t been taken on his walk yet. SOUND ON to listen to Benny complain!! #pet #pets #puppy #puppylove #puppytiktok #goldenretrieversoftiktok #puppydog #puppies #doglover #doggo...
One Green Planet

Eight Kittens Find Their Way Up The Stairs to Surprise Human [Video]

Ready for some adorable content? These eight tiny kittens walked up the stairs to surprise their cat and human mother in the morning and they are so cute!. @pearlsragdolls posted a clip of an adult cat meowing at a bedroom door. The woman opens the door and there are eight tiny white kittens waiting outside the door to start the day. Who wouldn’t want to be woken up like this? The video racked up over 7 million views and thousands of comments from users gushing over the group.
New York Post

Never make your bed first thing in the morning — the disgusting reason why

Take that, mom and dad. Never mind your nagging parents, or those so-called experts who insist that a shipshape boudoir is the key to a happy life — one housekeeping influencer is insisting that everything we’ve been told about making the bed first thing in the morning is wrong. The anonymous domestic diva behind Mrs D’s Cleaning Reviews, a popular Instagram page, surely surprised at least a few of her 135,000 followers by publishing a pro-messy missive — revealing the gag reflex-inducing reason why rushing to tidy up “is something you need to stop doing.” “During the night we not only sweat but we...
CNET

How Often Should I Wash My Sheets and Pillowcases?

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The average American waits more than three weeks (24 days) to change their sheets, according to a 2022 survey from Mattress Advisor, which found most people believe unchanged bedding isn't "gross" until after 35 days.
Bridget Mulroy

Why Do Farts Smell & What Do They Mean?

Why do farts smell & what do they mean?Photo by(@GoodLifeStudio/iStock) It’s no mystery that everyone toots. If you or someone you know doesn’t pass gas, that should be cause for concern. The average person has between .5 and 1.5 L of gas ready to be released daily, this equates to about 20 farts a day!
One Green Planet

Dog Found Abandoned with Heartbreaking Note Attached to Collar

An animal shelter in Chattanooga, Tennessee, shared a heartbreaking note that was found next to a dog wandering the streets. The dog, Lilo, was brought to the McKamey Animal Shelter in Chattanooga after she was found by a local walking alone with her leash still attached. The note was attached to her collar and read,
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Gizmo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Don't get star-struck by our PAWS Pet of the Week. Meet Gizmo!Gizmo is an energetic 2-year-old Terrier mix looking for a new home.  He's an affectionate boy who loves to place his chin in your hand for scratches. If he likes you, he'll do his little happy dance for you – he stands on his hind legs and waves his front legs to get your attention.  Gizmo was in rough shape when he first arrived at PAWS and received lots of TLC and much-needed grooming. He is now looking his best and eager to find a family to love.Gizmo is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.
CHICAGO, IL
pethelpful.com

Puppy Instantly Tries to Befriend Toddler and It's Just So Pure

There's nothing like the friendship that develops between dogs and children when they grow up together. Dogs teach kids responsibility, how to be gentle with living creatures, and empathy. Plus, when they meet each other it's just too incredibly adorable. TikTok account holder @Katelynfletcher posted the following precious video. Oh...

