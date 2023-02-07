2 injured in shooting at Land O’Lakes shopping center

The Village Lakes Shopping Center in Land O'Lakes is pictured in a Google image from September 2022. Two people were wounded by gunfire at the center on Monday after four adults got into an argument there, Pasco deputies said. [ Google ]

Two people were wounded by gunfire at a Land O’Lakes shopping center on Monday, deputies said.

The shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. at the Village Lakes Shopping Center near the intersection of U.S. 41 and State Road 54, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation revealed that four adults who knew each other got into an argument and two people were shot, deputies said. The injured people were hospitalized and the other two adults were detained.

Deputies said everyone involved in the shooting was accounted for by Monday evening. No other details have been released.