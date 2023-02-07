Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Scientists invent 3D printed fiber microprobe for measuring in vivo biomechanical properties of tissues
Fiber sensing scientists at Shenzhen University have developed a compact fiber optical nanomechanical probe (FONP) for measuring in vivo biomechanical properties of tissue and even single cells. Publishing in the journal International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing, the researchers from Shenzhen University applied femtosecond laser-induced two‐photon polymerization technology to fabricate a...
Phys.org
Computer model IDs roles of individual genes in early embryonic development
Computer software developed at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis can predict what happens to complex gene networks when individual genes are missing or dialed up more than usual. Such genetic networks play key roles in early embryonic development, guiding stem cells to form specific cell types that then build tissues and organs. Mapping the roles of single genes in these networks is key to understanding healthy development and finding ways to regrow damaged cells and tissues. Likewise, understanding genetic errors could provide insight into birth defects, miscarriage or even cancer.
Phys.org
How does biodiversity change globally? Detecting accurate trends may be currently unfeasible
Existing data are too biased to provide a reliable picture of the global average of local species richness trends. This is the conclusion of an international research team led by the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) and the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU). The authors recommend prioritizing local...
Phys.org
500-year-old horn container discovered in South Africa sheds light on pre-colonial Khoisan medicines
In 2020, a chance discovery near the small South African hamlet of Misgund in the Eastern Cape unearthed an unusual parcel—a gift to science. The parcel turned out to be a 500-year-old cow horn, capped with a leather lid and carefully wrapped in grass and the leafy scales of a Bushman poison bulb (Boophane disticha). Inside the horn were the solidified remnants of a once-liquid substance.
Phys.org
Researchers detail never-before-seen properties in a family of superconducting Kagome metals
Dramatic advances in quantum computing, smartphones that only need to be charged once a month, trains that levitate and move at superfast speeds. Technological leaps like these could revolutionize society, but they remain largely out of reach as long as superconductivity—the flow of electricity without resistance or energy waste—isn't fully understood.
Phys.org
Mapping the LGM refugia of deciduous oak and its distribution
Forests have important roles in the global water and biogeochemical cycles. Climate change has led to worldwide changes in forest distributions, especially in the mid-latitude regions. As one of the most important forest genera, oak (Quercus), belonging to the Fagaceae, is widely distributed in the Northern Hemisphere. Deciduous oak acts...
Phys.org
Researchers reveal patterns and mechanisms of unhealthy air pollution event in Lanzhou, China
As a major industrial base and comprehensive transportation hub in northwest China, Lanzhou is an important node city on the Silk Road Economic Belt. Due to its special industrial structure and typical landform, it has long been an important area for atmospheric environment research and management practice. A research team...
Phys.org
New insight into the relationship between slow slip events and the build-up and release of tectonic strain
The Japanese archipelago is actively undergoing seismic shifts due to interactions between the oceanic plate and the continental plate. At the plate boundaries located directly beneath areas of Japan (especially the Bungo Channel, Tokai and Boso-Oki regions), slow slip events (SSEs) occur, which involve gradual aseismic slipping taking place at a recurrence interval of several years.
Phys.org
Technology transforms plastic waste bottles into polymers for lithium-ion batteries
A team of A*STAR scientists has successfully upcycled waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic into polymer electrolytes, which are key components for safer lithium-ion batteries (LiBs). The study is the first known report of a working lithium-ion battery assembled using polymers upcycled from PET plastics, which are used to make plastic bottles.
Phys.org
Mapping molecular funnels with X-rays: Precise timings of non-adiabatic excited state dynamics
Time-resolved spectroscopy is a tool that provides access to the time-scale of chemical reactions as they happen. With the help of ultra-short light pulses, it is possible to observe conformal changes in molecules on the time-scale of the atomic motion and electronic motion. Photochemical reactions, such as the damage of DNA by means of sunlight or the key-step in the process of vision, can thus be observed in great detail.
Phys.org
New strategy enables stepwise photo-assisted decomposition of carbohydrates to hydrogen
Hydrogen (H2), as a clean energy vector, can be produced via biomass photo-reforming powered by solar light. For future biomass refining, biomass photo-reforming deserves a high decomposition extent of biomass to maximize H2 production. Recently, a research team led by Prof. Wang Feng, Dr. Luo Nengchao from the Dalian Institute...
Phys.org
Earth's atmosphere adds a quick pinch of salt to meteorites, scientists find
New analysis of the Winchcombe meteorite has revealed just how quickly space rocks which fall to Earth can be contaminated by our atmosphere. The meteorite, which landed in Gloucestershire in February last year, was the first to be recovered on UK soil in nearly 30 years. Fragments were recovered from...
Phys.org
Researchers use cryo-electron microscopy to reveal structural changes that temporarily shut down RNA synthesis
Precise control of gene expression—ensuring that cells make the correct components in the right amount and at the right time—is vital for all organisms to function properly. Cells must regulate how genes encoded in the sequence of DNA are made into RNA molecules that can carry out cellular functions on their own or be further processed into proteins.
Phys.org
Scientists develop graphene aerogel particles for efficient water purification
Writing in the Journal of Molecular Liquids, a team led by Professor Aravind Vijayaraghavan based in the National Graphene Institute (NGI) have produced three-dimensional particles made of graphene, of many interesting shapes, using a variation of the vortex ring effect. The same effect is used to produce smoke rings and is responsible for keeping dandelion seeds flying. These particles have also been shown to be exceptionally efficient in adsorbing contaminants from water, thereby purifying it.
Phys.org
Tracing the origin of life—a new abiotic pathway for the formation of peptide chains from amino acids
A team of scientists from France and Austria has discovered a new abiotic pathway for the formation of peptide chains from amino acids—a key chemical step in the origin of life. The current study provides strong evidence that this crucial step for the emergence of life can indeed occur even in the very inhospitable conditions of space.
Phys.org
Light pollution has cut humanity's ancient connection with the stars—but we can restore it
Humans are naturally afraid of the dark. We sometimes imagine monsters under the bed and walk faster down unlit streets at night. To conquer our fears, we may leave a night light on to scare away the monsters and a light over the porch to deter break-ins. Yet, in huddling...
Phys.org
Study reveals early diagenetic processes of fossil land snail shells from the Chinese Loess Plateau
Terrestrial mollusks are considered as typical "index animals" due to their sensitivity to climate change. They are widely distributed in the semi-arid to arid region of China, including the Chinese Loess Plateau (CLP). Despite the wide application of geochemical proxies of fossil snail shells in paleoclimatic reconstruction, the extent that...
Phys.org
Scientists develop test that can identify respiratory viruses within five minutes
Scientists have developed a world-first diagnostic test, powered by artificial intelligence, that can identify known respiratory viruses within five minutes from just one nasal or throat swab. The new diagnostic test could replace current methods that are limited to testing for only one infection—such as a lateral flow test for COVID-19—or otherwise are either lab-based and time-consuming or fast and less accurate.
Phys.org
A liquid laser that is robust in air and tunable by wind
Scientists from the Tsukuba Research Center for Energy Materials Science at the University of Tsukuba demonstrated a simple method to produce ionic liquid microdroplets that work as flexible, long-lasting, and pneumatically tunable lasers. Unlike existing "droplet lasers" that cannot operate under atmosphere, this new development may enable lasers that can be used in everyday settings.
Phys.org
Researchers reveal new competition mechanism in vacuum ultraviolet photoionization of dichloromethane
A research group led by Prof. Li Haiyang from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has revealed a new competition mechanism in vacuum ultraviolet photoionization of dichloromethane using a home-built time-of-flight mass spectrometer (TOFMS). The study was published in The Journal of...
Comments / 0