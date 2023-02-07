Tray.io, the leader in low-code automation and integration, announced a new Lead Lifecycle Management solution to fix leaky lead funnels and recapture lost revenue. Over 95% of companies lose revenue each year due to faulty lead lifecycle management practices, according to independent research released by Tray.io today. With Tray.io’s new Lead Lifecycle Management features, RevOps teams can now tap into the power of low-code automation and integration to break down interdepartmental silos, gain full visibility into the buyer journey and unlock revenue. The Tray Platform now offers more than 80 unique templates and ready-to-use workflows for accurate and efficient lead capture; pre-built connectors to integrate and automate RevOps processes across key marketing, sales and revenue operations tools; and streaming log data to quickly triage and resolve process bottlenecks. Customers such as ThoughtSpot currently leverage the Tray Platform to integrate and automate RevOps processes across their tech stacks to continuously deliver high-quality leads faster, boost lead response times and recover lost revenue.

2 DAYS AGO