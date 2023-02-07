Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TV Star Found Dead At 34Daily News NowAustin, TX
Famed Hollywood Actor Dies Suddenly At 34News Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers' Fresh Look Goes ViralSara IrshadAustin, TX
Related
Family confirms Georgetown ISD student death caused by fentanyl
The family of a Georgetown ISD student who died earlier this year confirmed with KXAN the cause of death was related to fentanyl.
fox7austin.com
Domestic dispute in North Austin leads to death of woman
A domestic dispute in North Austin has lead to the death of a young woman. Police said a young man is hospitalized and in critical condition.
APD: 1 dead after hostage situation in north Austin home
The Austin Police Department responded to a SWAT incident in north Austin Tuesday, according to police.
ketk.com
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo found dead at 34 in Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cody Longo, an actor who appeared on ‘Days of Our Lives,’ has died, according to TMZ. He was 34. A family member of Longo told TMZ his body was found Wednesday in bed at a residence in Austin. Longo’s wife was working at a local dance studio, and she told TMZ she got an uneasy feeling when she could not reach him and asked police to check on him.
CBS Austin
DPS investigating fatal crash near Marble Falls
Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash Thursday near Marble Falls. It happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East FM 1431, just east of the Hill County town. The roadway was momentarily closed in both directions as emergency crews worked to clear the scene. ALSO...
KWTX
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A Lorena woman with a history of alcohol abuse who hid a gun in the back seat of a deputy’s patrol vehicle was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday. Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
Hundreds Of People Went Dumpster Diving For Food At Texas H-E-B Store
Last Week's Winter Storm Caused Chaos Across The State But One VERY Chaotic Scene In Austin Is Being Talked About The Most This Week. While this year's "winter storm" wasn't as terrible as years past, the same issues continued to pop up: Icy roads, falling trees and power outages. Despite the fact that these "winter storms" keep coming ever year, Texas, in its stubbornness, refuses to "prepare" properly for these events, but that's another conversation for another day that yall don't want to have.
Do you recognize them? Temple PD searching for Walmart theft suspects
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two people they suspect stole from a Walmart last month. On Jan. 12, the two people pictured below, entered the Walmart on South 31st Street and committed the theft, police say. Police did not...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN
An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas
Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
Comments / 0