San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Family on Northwest Side on edge after windows were shot out

SAN ANTONIO – A family on the Northwest Side is shaken up after what they’re calling a random act of violence. ”We heard a very loud sound, just seconds after my husband said ‘what was that?’ He said, ‘grab the three kids and take them to the room and lock the door,’” Jessica Lopez said.
CASTLE HILLS, TX
KSAT 12

Authorities ID man killed during argument outside North Side food mart

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was killed outside a food mart on the North Side. Justin Troy Valle, 30, was shot at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday outside the Northwest Food Mart in the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway, not far from Lockhill Selma Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Siblings of man shot, killed outside food mart speak out for justice

SAN ANTONIO – Justin Troy Valle, 30, was shot and killed Wednesday night outside of a North Side food mart. As of Friday, police said his killer hasn’t been arrested. Valle and another man were having an argument at the Northwest Food Mart in the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway. The man pulled out a gun and opened fire before running away from the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Bexar County ME identifies man shot dead on North Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The investigation continues into who shot and killed 30-year-old Justin Troy Valle, who was identified Friday morning by the Bexar County Examiner’s Office. Police say Valle was shot outside a food mart before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, investigators thinking there was an argument...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Driver ejected from vehicle during rollover crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was ejected from her vehicle during a rollover crash on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 9:27 p.m. Friday in the 14000 block of Southwest Loop 410. Police said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Police looking for woman wanted for forgery in Windcrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Windcrest Police are looking for a woman who is wanted on forgery charges. Police have been looking for her since the incident took place in late December. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 220 with brown hair and brown...
WINDCREST, TX

