KSAT 12
Man shot, critically injured after tasing off-duty officer outside far West Side restaurant, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and critically injured after tasing an off-duty Somerset police officer outside of a Twin Peaks restaurant overnight, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened at 11:55 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of SW Loop 410, on the far West Side.
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized after being shot at his front door on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering in a hospital after being shot by a suspect who confronted him at the front door of his East Side home, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Coney Avenue. A...
KSAT 12
Family on Northwest Side on edge after windows were shot out
SAN ANTONIO – A family on the Northwest Side is shaken up after what they’re calling a random act of violence. ”We heard a very loud sound, just seconds after my husband said ‘what was that?’ He said, ‘grab the three kids and take them to the room and lock the door,’” Jessica Lopez said.
news4sanantonio.com
Businesses lose power after car crashes into utility pole on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A few businesses on the West Side lost power Sunday afternoon after a hit and run crash, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police responded to the 6100 block of Pecan Valley Dr. for a shooting in progress. When police arrived, they realized it was...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man killed during argument outside North Side food mart
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was killed outside a food mart on the North Side. Justin Troy Valle, 30, was shot at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday outside the Northwest Food Mart in the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway, not far from Lockhill Selma Road.
KSAT 12
‘Does not appear to be suspicious’: Luling police recover rest of skeletal remains, ID still pending
LULING, Texas – The skeletal remains that were found by a family’s dog in Luling late last week have all been recovered, though the identification is still pending, according to police. On Saturday afternoon, Luling police said the remains came from an abandoned building not far from the...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized with head laceration after being struck in hit-and-run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man hospitalized with a head laceration Friday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 8:07 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of SE Military Drive. Police said a 55-year-old man was walking...
KSAT 12
Siblings of man shot, killed outside food mart speak out for justice
SAN ANTONIO – Justin Troy Valle, 30, was shot and killed Wednesday night outside of a North Side food mart. As of Friday, police said his killer hasn’t been arrested. Valle and another man were having an argument at the Northwest Food Mart in the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway. The man pulled out a gun and opened fire before running away from the scene.
KTSA
Bexar County ME identifies man shot dead on North Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The investigation continues into who shot and killed 30-year-old Justin Troy Valle, who was identified Friday morning by the Bexar County Examiner’s Office. Police say Valle was shot outside a food mart before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, investigators thinking there was an argument...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect shot out victim's rear window who was just pulling into a parking lot, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the suspect who shot out a vehicle window in a possible road rage incident last month. The incident happened on Jan. 18 along South Laredo Street near Interstate 10 in Downtown San Antonio. Police said a 54-year-old man turned into a parking lot...
KTSA
San Antonio Police detain man after fatal shooting at a Northside store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in custody after a fatal shooting outside a North side convenience store. Police were called to Northwest Food Mart on Northwest Military Highway at around 10 P.M. Wednesday. That’s where two men were arguing in the parking lot. One of them...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Driver’s rear-window shot at while turning into parking lot just south of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a shooting just south of downtown. The incident occurred Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 1000 block of South Laredo Street, not far from Interstate 10 and South Alamo Street.
KSAT 12
Skeletal remains found by family’s dog not related to missing person’s case, Luling police say
LULING, Texas – A family’s dog found skeletal remains in Luling on Thursday, but after further investigation, police said they are not believed to be connected to a missing person’s case. On Feb. 9, a resident on Hackberry Avenue informed police of what appeared to be a...
KSAT 12
Driver ejected from vehicle during rollover crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was ejected from her vehicle during a rollover crash on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 9:27 p.m. Friday in the 14000 block of Southwest Loop 410. Police said...
KTSA
Police looking for woman wanted for forgery in Windcrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Windcrest Police are looking for a woman who is wanted on forgery charges. Police have been looking for her since the incident took place in late December. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 220 with brown hair and brown...
fox7austin.com
Police chief stresses importance of surveillance cameras after arrest of serial burglar
AUSTIN, Texas - San Marcos police are reminding people about the importance of surveillance cameras for homes and businesses one month after the arrest of a serial burglar. San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge says surveillance camera footage is a huge help when it comes to solving cases. The case...
'I ducked for my life': Street shootout on far west side ends in teen's arrest, detectives searching for second suspect
SAN ANTONIO — A teenager is behind bars, charged in connection to a shootout on the far west side. It happened on Victorian Oaks, several blocks away from William J. Brennan High School. Detectives say the 17-year-old suspect exchanged gunfire with an unknown man. KENS 5 also obtained pictures...
KSAT 12
SCAM ALERT: Caller impersonating BCSO sergeant, demanding residents pay up to avoid arrest
SAN ANTONIO – If you receive a phone call from someone claiming they’re with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and are demanding money from you in order to avoid being arrested, don’t pay up. The sheriff’s office warned residents of the scam calls Saturday night on...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers looking for 2 drivers accused of striking bicyclist during street race
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding two drivers accused of street racing and striking a bicyclist on the Southwest Side earlier this month. The incident happened Jan. 30 in the 1600 block of Quintana Road. Police said a silver SUV and...
KTSA
Deputies arrest teen involved in shooting that forced lockdown of San Antonio High School
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 17 year old is behind bars for his role in a shooting that forced the lockdown of a San Antonio high school. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kaleb Rackley, taking him into custody just before 6 P.M. Tuesday. Rackley and another...
