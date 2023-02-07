Films that have the cosmic resonance that this work leaves bring about a sense of awe as equal to its sense of importance. Director Andre Silva’s odyssey of a film appears to be an experience from an extraterrestrial force, yet it feels so familiar. Revelation to the Disembodied is an experimental animation work that meditates on the interconnectedness present in our lives with technology, nature, reality, the nature of reality. The film intersects biblical mythology, the story of Adam and Eve, with a present-day framework of humanity and its creation of artificial intelligence. It is a very spiritual work that leaves the viewer with a vast ocean of connected ideas to contemplate as more waves roll onto the shore of the mind. This enigmatic piece deeply moved me, and I was lucky enough to be able to discuss the film with director Andre Silva along with all the ideas and concepts that spring from the core of this work.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO