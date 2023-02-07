ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: February 13 to 19, 2023

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, February 13 to Sunday, February 19, 2023. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this month? Check the 365 Houston calendar for additional shows happening across H-Town. Bruce Springsteen & the E...
Top 15 Festivals & Events This Week in Houston: February 13 to 19, 2023

Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, February 13 to Sunday, February 19, 2023. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
10 Ways to Get Rodeo Ready in Houston

Get your Rodeo plans in order with 10 ways to get Rodeo ready in Houston, this week from Saturday, February 11 to Saturday, February 25, 2023. Once again, the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo makes a triumphant return to H-Town for the second consecutive year in a row, offering three weeks of wild west delights, delicious foods and huge headlining concerts.
Round up a romantic Valentine’s dinner at Cowboys & Indians

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic three course pre-fixe menu at the Tex-Indian fusion restaurant, Cowboys & Indians, in the Washington Corridor, now through Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Clocking in at only $65 per person, the delicious menu begins with a choice of an appetizer or...
