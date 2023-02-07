Daily Top News: Qatar Bans Eating Insects, Gordon Ramsay Opens New Restaurant with 60% Meat-Free Menu, The Ozone Layer Is Back on Track to Recover, and More!

Read full article on original website
One Green Planet
Daily Top News: Indian Government Announces ‘Cow Hug Day’, Woman Reunites With Cat After Five Years, Contaminated Drinking Water is Drying up American Cities, and More!
Every day, One Green Planet brings you today’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!. Here you’ll find different categories of news and links...
One Green Planet
Weekly Top Videos: Easy Homemade Vegan ‘Chicken’, Kitten’s Bath After Being Rescued Goes Viral, and More!
Every Sunday, One Green Planet brings you the week’s top videos. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!. 1. TikTok Hack: Easy Homemade Vegan ‘Chicken’ [Video]...
One Green Planet
Weekly Top News: Qatar Bans Eating Insects, Ozone Layer is Recovering, Anne Hathaway Invests in Vegan Egg, and More!
Every Sunday, One Green Planet brings you the week’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!. Here you’ll find different categories of news and...
iheart.com
Chicken Of The Sea Offering $1M To Anyone Who Can Find A Mermaid
If you know where to find a real mermaid, Chicken of the Sea has a check for you. The tuna company is offering $1 million to the person that can provide “scientific evidence” that mermaids exist and set up an interview between the mermaid and the company’s mermaid expert.
TODAY.com
I tried 9 frozen pizzas and the winner was one of the cheapest options
As a New Yorker, it’s blasphemous for me to have store-bought frozen pizza in my apartment. There are so many dollar slices within a two-block radius that are not only less expensive, but also more delicious. But not everyone has the luxury of hot, cheesy, greasy, carb-filled goodness at...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Instead Of A Sausage McMuffin, This McDonald's Customer Received A Bag Of Cash
McDonald's has developed quite the reputation in its almost 70-year history. It's known all over the world for its golden arches, Big Mac and other burgers, Chicken McNuggets, Happy Meal, World Famous Fries, and low prices. Sometimes McDonald's is known for its whoopsies, too. Some of them are minor, like when they give a customer somebody else's order, or they completely screw up the order, or they don't give the correct condiments at the drive-thru. And what's the deal with the frequently broken milkshake machines?
“Temporarily Closed” Red Lobster Location Now Permanently Closed, While a Second Location Also Shutters
One location has been confirmed by the company as no longer planned for a reopen, while an unrelated location has also permanently shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Syracuse.com, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS19News.com.
Travel Agent Lists Cruise Cabins That All Passengers Should Avoid
These cabins will make the journey much less smooth.
Burger King's Whopper Exposed: Employees Reveal How "Flame Grilled" Burgers Are Cooked in Video
Have you ever wondered what "flame-grilled" means in a Burger King whopper?. Even though Burger King proudly claims that its burgers are "flame-grilled," some customers have doubted the restaurant does it at all, according to this now-viral TikTok's at least.
Your Food May Soon Contain House Crickets, Per New Regulation Permitting Crickets, Locusts, Mealworms in Various Goods
Get ready to eat mealworms and crickets without knowing it. The European Union has recently permitted the sale of food products made from Acheta Domesticus, also known as the house cricket, for consumption by European consumers.
Stop Throwing Away Produce Nets and Use Them for This Amazing Hack Instead
Never thought to use them like this!
msn.com
Looking to lose weight in 2023? The choice between a bag of Fritos and a multigrain bagel might not be as simple as you’d think.
If you’re trying to stick to your New Year’s weight-loss resolution, you may also be trying to figure out which foods to reach for when hunger hits. Some recent dietary research from Tufts University offers surprising guidelines about what constitutes healthy choices. As in, you may be better...
Chicken Feed Preventing Hens from Laying, Major Producers Monopolizing By Trying to Shut Down Small Farms, Farmers Say
What is causing the ongoing egg shortage leading to the doubling of egg prices in grocery stores?. The free market usually finds a solution to food shortages quickly. However, this egg shortage has been persistent.
As Meat Shortages Loom, Supermarket Chain Will Stop Selling Meat Products and Move to Plant-Based Options
In 2023, it is anticipated that the availability of beef will decrease, leading Americans to seek alternative sources of protein and dietary staples. The USDA projects that the average American will consume 5.6% less beef in 2023, marking the largest decrease in consumption in almost four decades, as reported by Beef Magazine.
Popculture
Rice Recall Details and What to Know
You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Allrecipes.com
Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?
Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
Woman eats nothing but plain boiled shrimp daily to combat cravings and lose weight even while on 7-day vacation cruise
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Weight Watchers meetings can be supportive and serious; they can also be seriously entertaining.
McDonald's Brings Back 90s Breakfast Staple, Fans Celebrate its Return in Select Cities
McDonald’s is getting in on the 90s nostalgia trend. The McBreakfast Gods have answered our prayers: the bacon, sausage, and steak bagel sandwiches are back in 2023. McDonald's was serving these sandwiches between 1999 and 2020. They also had a Spanish omelet version of the sandwich, which included sausage, pepper jack cheese, onions, green peppers, and a unique breakfast sauce.
