Food Network Chef Closes Restaurant After 4 Months
Restaurants typically experience some kind of boost, either temporary or long-term, when the business or head chef makes an appearance on television programs. Establishments all around the world have made names for themselves through television features. And yet, this isn’t necessarily a guarantee. Some businesses are already struggling, and thus there is not enough time to capitalize on the 15 minutes of fame. Other times marketing fails, or there are other issues behind the scenes at play. Whatever the reason might be, the restaurant finds itself on the wrong side of the “Closing” sign. That is exactly what has now happened to one local business, despite some recent television success.
msn.com
Celebrity chefs share the one food they'll never order at a restaurant
Celebrity chefs share the one food they'll never order at a restaurant. Celebrity chefs are known for wowing fans with meals cooked in their famed restaurants and recipes shared during their many television appearances. But when a chef like Bizarre……. Search 'food chefs'll never order' >. 10 Things To...
A man gags on his food at the Cheesecake Factory and is shocked at what he pulls out of his mouth
An article in the Daily Dot reports that a woman named Brittany has gone viral on TikTok after she claimed that she and her boyfriend had an unusual incident at a Cheesecake Factory.
Fried Chicken Restaurant Closes After Just 1 Year Open
Fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and chicken wings have been all the rage in the restaurant industry over the last several years. Countless chicken sandwich shops have sprouted throughout the Valley, some of which are connected to major celebrities (ranging from Shaq to Samuel L. Jackson). And while the traditional chicken restaurants continue to see massive lines pushing out of the parking lot into the road (looking at your Chick-fil-a), it isn’t necessarily foolproof. In fact, one chicken wing restaurant, which has been open for just over a year, has officially thrown in the towel and closed down.
Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally Set to Open
Celebrities dipping their toes into the world of restaurants is nothing new. However, while many celebrities put their money into stand-alone restaurants, others have found success investing in casual and fast food locations, which makes it easier to spread around the country and to bring their style of food, and their brand, to the masses. That is exactly what’s taking place in metro Phoenix, as one of the greatest NBA legends of all time is set to finally open his first restaurant in the state.
Wendy's Bringing Back Its Classic Menu Item In A Sweet Move Against McDonald's
In a move that will surely make McDonald’s executives nervous, Wendy’s is bringing back an item that McDonald’s can’t deliver as well. McDonald’s is notorious for its ice cream machines not working. So getting a fan favorite ice cream dessert is something McDonald’s can’t consistently deliver.
TODAY.com
I tried 9 frozen pizzas and the winner was one of the cheapest options
As a New Yorker, it’s blasphemous for me to have store-bought frozen pizza in my apartment. There are so many dollar slices within a two-block radius that are not only less expensive, but also more delicious. But not everyone has the luxury of hot, cheesy, greasy, carb-filled goodness at...
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22
The location has been a chain stalwart. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RuthsChris.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.
TODAY.com
Celebrate National Pizza Day with these 18 deals and freebies
There are few foods that are as beloved as pizza. We love it whether it's New York-style, Detroit-style, Chicago-style, or some other variety entirely. And whether it's deep dish or thin crust, cheese or pepperoni, it's always delicious. Pizza is such a national treasure that it's no surprise it has...
msn.com
I Made Ina Garten’s Meat Loaf Recipe for Dinner Tonight—And Will Again and Again
We love Ina Garten's entertaining tips and cooking style—rather than spending hours on fussy, complicated dishes, she focuses on simple, comforting foods that are really delicious and make everyone feel right at home. And what could be more comforting than a classic, family-favorite meat loaf?. True to the Barefoot...
Allrecipes.com
Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?
Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
The Depression-Era 'Secret Ingredient' That Makes Cakes Super Soft
The Great Depression of the '30s was devastating for all those involved. People lost jobs, the economy crashed, and living day-to-day became so much harder. As a result, people had to innovate to make foods last longer or compromise on ingredients they could no longer afford. This led to a time of strange recipes and creations, such as Hoover Stew, which used macaroni and hot dogs, or dandelion salad, which used weeds that could be foraged locally. Interestingly, it turns out that weeds actually have a plethora of health benefits, including a nutritional source of vitamins A, C, and K, plus it contains soluble fiber, explains Healthline.
This Florida Dessert Buffet Belongs on Your Bucket List
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. Florida is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as epic as this all-you-can-eat restaurant known as the Florida Buffet Restaurant, keep reading to learn more.
How Long to Air Fry Chicken Wings for Ultra-Crispy Results
Wondering how long to air fry chicken wings for crispy results that taste like they're deep fried? Here, we break down exactly what you'll need to do.
Dr Pepper Launches an Unusual New Permanent Flavor
Dr Pepper's new flavor will come in both a regular and Zero Sugar version.
TODAY.com
Cracker Barrel is offering free food for a year if you propose there on Valentine’s Day
One Southern country-themed restaurant is hoping for couples to cement their love over an Old Timer's Breakfast or a Country Fried Steak, and are offering quite a prize for them to do so. On Feb. 1, Cracker Barrel announced a Valentine’s Day contest that may make couples press fast forward...
An absolutely genius trick for mess-free bacon
Though you may have your own opinion about the most delicious way to make it, bacon's versatility and popularity are both undeniable. Bacon can be enjoyed on its own at breakfast or as a topping at lunch, sending classics like burgers and sandwiches soaring to new heights. During the "bacon mania" of the 2010s, bacon wasn't limited to the plate. Apparently, bacon can also elevate candles, desserts, perfumes, T-shirts and more.
Man Brings Wendy’s Chili with Tabasco Sauce to Chili Contest as a Joke and Something Unexpected Happened
According to a Reddit post that received over 45,000 upvotes and nearly 1600 comments, a user had a unique approach to a local chili cook-off. The cook-off was held at a BMX event with a couple hundred people in attendance and the user, who had been a vegetarian for roughly twelve years, decided to enter the competition with a creative twist.
Wendy's Fan-Favorite Frosty Flavor Makes Triumphant Return to the Menu
Frosty lovers, get ready to celebrate.
