Wisconsin Families Expected to See a Drop in Food Assistance Payments
(By Sarah Lehr, Wisconsin Public Radio) Hundreds of thousands of low-income Wisconsinites will soon see a drop in their food assistance payments, leaving food banks bracing for surge in demand. According to Sarah Lehr with Wisconsin Public Radio, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsinites participating in the FoodShare assistance program were...
Recent Revelations About Republican Election Strategies Targeting Minority Communities Comes as No Surprise to Many
(AP) Recent revelations about Republican election strategies targeting minority communities in Wisconsin’s biggest city came as no surprise to many Black voters. A Wisconsin election commissioner bragged about low turnout in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods during last year’s elections. Weeks later, an audio recording surfaced that showed then-President Donald Trump’s Wisconsin campaign team laughing behind closed doors about efforts to reach Black voters in 2020.
Wisconsin Saw Large Increase in New Businesses During the COVID Pandemic
Wisconsin, like much of the country, saw a surge in new businesses created during the COVID-19 pandemic. But those businesses have faced challenges in the form of inflation and the ongoing labor shortage. Despite obstacles and uncertainty around the global economy, many of the state’s new entrepreneurs have persevered.
Wisconsin GOP Legislators Propose Restitution Before Voting Bill
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature propose a bill requiring state residents convicted of a felony to pay restitution costs before they can vote. Current Wisconsin statues have a person convicted of a felony denied the right to vote unless it's restored through a pardon or through the completion of a prison sentence, parole, extended supervision or probation.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Implementing Next Phase of 988 Lifeline Plan
(Bob Hague, WRN) Implementation of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Wisconsin is moving to its next phase. Department of Health Services Crisis Services Coordinator Caroline Crehan Neumann says the message is simple. “If you are in a mental health or substance use crisis you can call or text nine eight eight or chat nine eight eight lifeline-dot- org.”
Wisconsin Department of Health Services' Public Education Campaign for Tobacco Sales
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has launched a public education campaign with one simple message: 21 is the minimum legal sales age for tobacco and vape products, no matter what. The campaign’s importance is underscored by recent Synar Surveys, the annual statewide assessments of the retailer violation rate...
Governor Evers Orders Flags to be Lowered in Memory of Fallen Milwaukee Police Officer
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Governor Tony Evers has ordered flags to be lowered to remember a Milwaukee police officer who died on duty. Flags will be flown at half-staff next week to remember Officer Peter Jerving, who died while trying to apprehend a robbery suspect early Tuesday morning. He and the suspect, 19-year-old Terrell Thompson, shot and killed each other.
