Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
One Green Planet
Petition: Tell the U.S. Government to Invest in Mushroom “Meat” Ranches
Meati Foods, which makes vegan meats from mycelium, recently opened up a “Mega Ranch” in Colorado that will grow 45 million pounds of mushrooms annually. Whereas animal farming is harmful to animals, the environment, and our health, mushrooms have a positive effect in those areas. Please sign this petition to tell the U.S. Government to invest in more mushroom “meat” ranches!
One Green Planet
Indian Government Declares February 14th ‘Cow Hug Day’
The Indian government has urged people to put aside their “western” Valentine’s traditions and instead celebrate by hugging a cow. In a groundbreaking appeal, the government has declared February 14th Cow Hug Day, where people are encouraged to hug the sacred animals. Cows are important within Hinduism, and they are considered sacred.
One Green Planet
Plant-Based Salmon: The Future of Seafood is Here!
Toronto-based company New School Foods has made a splash in the food industry with its innovative plant-based salmon alternative. This fish-free fillet has the look, taste, and texture of traditional salmon, making it the perfect option for seafood lovers who are looking for a more sustainable and animal-friendly choice. Source:...
One Green Planet
Did Animals in Turkey and Syria Sense the Earthquake Before?
Imagine walking down the street and suddenly noticing that birds are flying in an erratic manner, dogs are howling loudly, and animals are acting strangely. A few moments later, a devastating earthquake hits your city and causes widespread destruction. This is exactly what happened in Turkey and Syria in 2021 when a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake took the lives of more than 5,000 people. Social media was flooded with reports of unusual animal behavior before the earthquake, leading people to wonder if animals can predict earthquakes better than humans.
Comments / 0