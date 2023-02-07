ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

At The Grammys, Dwayne Johnson Reflects On Who Gave Him His First Guitar

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXvfy_0kfCKGBg00

The 2023 Grammys kicked off on February 5 at the Crypto.com Arena, celebrating outstanding achievements in the music industry. The winner of Best Pop Solo Performance was presented by Dwayne Johnson, who credited country legend Willie Nelson with giving him his very first guitar.

Johnson first brings to mind thoughts of his professional wrestling career; he was key in the success of the WWE during the Attitude Era, which is today considered a major industry boom. He then went on to become one of the world’s highest-paid actors. But Johnson, 50, also boasts a love of music, which was encouraged in a very big way by Nelson, 89.

Dwayne Johnson is a most melodious acting wrestler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BstKl_0kfCKGBg00
Dwayne Johnson has built a solid music career / YouTube screenshot

Johnson has dabbled in quite a few areas; in addition to wrestling and acting, he is also the founder of Teremana tequila and a former football player. On top of all that, he has quite the ear for music and has shown off his skills in films, on talk shows, and in a recording studio. Fans of Disney’s Moana can hear him sing not one but two songs: “You’re Welcome” and “We Know the Way.” In 2007’s The Game Plan, he also crooned out Elvis Presley’s “Are You Lonesome Tonight” to comfort his film daughter.

Additionally, he can be hard in Wyclef Jean’s 2000 “It Doesn’t Matter,” billed as a featured act. 2010 saw Johnson play an acoustic version of Sam Cooke’s 1957 song, “You Send Me.” Just last year, he and Kelly Clarkson teamed up for a moving tribute to Loretta Lynn, performing a duet of “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’.” Over the years, Johnson has sung in multiple genres with songs by many different artists. But it was Nelson who provided a crucial springboard for it all. Here’s how.

Dwayne Johnson credits Willie Nelson with supporting his musical pursuits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1rKk_0kfCKGBg00
Willie Nelson gave Dwayne Johnson his first guitar / © Cinema Libre Studio / courtesy Everett Collection

Johnson took the stage on Sunday to present Adele with the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance, celebrating her song “Easy on Me.” There, Johnson reflected on his own musical journey and how important it was that Nelson supported him, as many other musical artists supported and inspired one another across decades. Johnson called it a “Pretty cool story,” that he could say Nelson gave him his very first guitar. He also listed Loretta Lynn, Louis Armstrong, and Presley as other big muses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YTAtD_0kfCKGBg00
WAG THE DOG, Willie Nelson, 1997, (c)New Line Cinema/courtesy Everett Collection

As for Nelson, who has been in the industry since 1956, he took home the Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance thanks to his cover of “Billy Joe Shaver’s “Live Forever.” This, Southern Living notes, is Nelson’s 11th Grammy win. Not a bad night for the “On the Road Again” singer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZNw2P_0kfCKGBg00
Johnson showed off his skill with the strings in Journey 2 / ©Warner Bros. Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Kelly Clarkson On Her Own in ‘Here I Go Again’ Whitesnake Cover

Kelly Clarkson took on Whitesnake’s 1987 hit “Here I Go Again” on Wednesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Backed by her band, the powerhouse singer belted out the English rock group’s single, which topped the Billboard Hot 100, for Kellyoke’s opening segment. “Though I keep searching for an answer/ I never seem to find what I’m looking for/ Oh Lord, I pray you give me strength to carry on/ ‘Cause I know what it means/ To walk along the lonely street of dreams,” Clarkson sang with a punch of vibrato. David Coverdale originally recorded “Here I Go Again” for Whitesnake’s album, Saints...
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Is Completely Unrecognizable With New Blonde Hair Look

New year, new album, and new look! country music superstar Shania Twain rocked some beautiful blonde locks while celebrating the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Thursday (February 2nd). Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. Following the party, Twain took to her Instagram to...
People

Pamela Anderson Names Hugh Hefner as Someone Who Treated Her with Complete Respect in Her Life

After Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died in 2017, Pamela Anderson paid tribute to him and said he "taught me everything important about freedom and respect" Pamela Anderson felt total respect from Hugh Hefner. The model/actress was asked at one point in her interview with the U.K.'s The Sunday Times "if anyone has ever treated her with complete and utter respect" over the course of her life and career. After thinking a moment, she replied, "Hugh Hefner." Anderson, who was 22 when she first posed on the cover of Playboy...
HollywoodLife

Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons

Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
People

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week

The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
DoYouRemember?

Fans Were Divided Over Shania Twain’s Wild Grammys Outfit

Shania Twain wore a very unique outfit for the 65th annual Grammy Awards this year. While some fans loved the look, others seemed to hate it and made fun of it. She wore a black and white polka dot suit that was designed by Harris Reed. The outfit came with a matching oversized hat and a bright red wig.
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley NOT Laid To Rest At Graceland Yet, Memorial Attendees Can Walk By Her Body Before Burial

Contrary to reports, the late Lisa Marie Presley has not yet been buried at Graceland, RadarOnline.com has learned. Rumors ran rampant on Friday that the 54-year-old singer had been laid to rest days before her public memorial; however, that isn't true.Lisa Marie's rep confirmed she was not buried at Graceland’s Meditation Garden on Thursday beside her late son, Benjamin. Meanwhile, a Graceland employee spilled the tea about what mourning fans can expect during the memorial this weekend.Lisa Marie's burial will take place after her funeral on Sunday, the staffer told Page Six, disclosing that attendees will “get a chance to...
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
190K+
Followers
10K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy