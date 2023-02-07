ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Dayton mother remains missing as investigators wrap search on Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio — Saturday was an emotional day for Cierra Chapman's family, as it marked the second search for this missing mother from Dayton. According to investigators, they did not find anything Saturday. Dayton police, members of EquuSearch and Chapman's friends and family were trying to locate her. In...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

'Stealing of the Statue' tradition continues Sunday in Mt. Adams

CINCINNATI — An Irish tradition that is 50 years strong is still holding up in Cincinnati!. Holy Cross Immaculate Church in Mt. Adams held the annual "Stealing of the Statue" on Sunday afternoon. It's a tradition that leads up to the Saint Patrick's Day parade, which is now less...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati man indicted on multiple securities-related charges

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on multiple security-related charges, officials with the Ohio Department of Commerce announced. John Torok, 70, was indicted on Thursday by a Hamilton County grand jury on two counts of publishing false securities statements, a first-degree felony, and one count each of telecommunications fraud, a second-degree felony, theft and falsification, both third-degree felonies.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Pig Works expands scholarships available to high school runners

CINCINNATI — High school runners can now apply for a new scholarship through the Flying Pig's non-profit arm "Pig Works." The non-profit will award 10 scholarships per year worth $5,000. The Community Scholars Program expands the existing youth scholarships and youth program, which teach healthy habits through nutrition and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Pothole repair blitz launches Monday around Cincinnati

Are you dealing with a pesky pothole in Cincinnati?. Good news! The city plans to launch a "blitz" to patch them up next week. Contractors will repair the major roads, while Public Services will focus on the side streets. People can report potholes in the city by calling 311 or...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

ARCHIVES: In 1987, the historic Palace Hotel reopened in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — When the Palace Hotel was built in Cincinnati in 1882, hotels were a major part of the city's everyday life. The Palace was an impressive hotel. Back then it had the city's first hydraulic elevator and incandescent lights. One-hundred-five years and $24 million later in 1987, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Dayton mother missing for months, family pleading to find her

A family is searching for their loved one after she went missing in late December. Her abandoned car was recently discovered in Middletown near a park with some of her belongings inside. According to police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen on Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

LepreCon, St. Patrick's Day party, to take over The Banks

CINCINNATI — Calling all leprechuans!. Many Cincinnatians have been celebrating Santacon every year, well this year there will also be LepreCon. Those celebrating St. Patrick's Day will be able to paint the town green, donning their best green and leprechaun outfits downtown at The Banks. LepreCon will feature a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Rolling roadblocks scheduled on I-71 in Boone County

WALTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced rolling roadblocks are scheduled on the interstate in Boone County this weekend. According to KYTC, a series of rolling roadblocks will be in place on Interstate 71 in Boone County on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Officials...
BOONE COUNTY, KY

