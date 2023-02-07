Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Ambiguous Ceiling Of Elly De La CruzIBWAACincinnati, OH
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Dayton mother remains missing as investigators wrap search on Saturday
DAYTON, Ohio — Saturday was an emotional day for Cierra Chapman's family, as it marked the second search for this missing mother from Dayton. According to investigators, they did not find anything Saturday. Dayton police, members of EquuSearch and Chapman's friends and family were trying to locate her. In...
WLWT 5
Clermont County native critically injured, partially paralyzed in California crash
A Williamsburg, Ohio, native, critically injured and partially paralyzed in a crash in California, is hoping to get back home. Dakota Evans, 30, has been in the intensive care unit of a San Bernardino hospital since mid-December. His father, Bobby Evans, says his son has overcome a lot in two...
WLWT 5
FBI searching for missing Dayton mother as the family continues to find her
DAYTON, Ohio — The FBI is now getting involved in the search for a missing mother. A large-scale search is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11 for the 30 year old from Dayton. Cierra Chapman, 30, was last seen on Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood, according to Dayton police.
WLWT 5
'Stealing of the Statue' tradition continues Sunday in Mt. Adams
CINCINNATI — An Irish tradition that is 50 years strong is still holding up in Cincinnati!. Holy Cross Immaculate Church in Mt. Adams held the annual "Stealing of the Statue" on Sunday afternoon. It's a tradition that leads up to the Saint Patrick's Day parade, which is now less...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man indicted on multiple securities-related charges
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on multiple security-related charges, officials with the Ohio Department of Commerce announced. John Torok, 70, was indicted on Thursday by a Hamilton County grand jury on two counts of publishing false securities statements, a first-degree felony, and one count each of telecommunications fraud, a second-degree felony, theft and falsification, both third-degree felonies.
WLWT 5
Pig Works expands scholarships available to high school runners
CINCINNATI — High school runners can now apply for a new scholarship through the Flying Pig's non-profit arm "Pig Works." The non-profit will award 10 scholarships per year worth $5,000. The Community Scholars Program expands the existing youth scholarships and youth program, which teach healthy habits through nutrition and...
WLWT 5
Honoring a hometown hero: Petition started for Cincinnati dancing star to be recognized
CINCINNATI — Throughout the month of February, WLWT is honoring Black History Month by showcasing local figures that are making an impact in the community. On Saturday, WLWT is recognizing a hometown hero who has toured the world and danced with artists such as Michael Jackson, Prince and Soul Train.
WLWT 5
Special Olympic athletes participate in 'Hoosier Classic' basketball tournament
BATESVILLE, Ind. — Special Olympic athletes in Batesville, Indiana, received the opportunity to participate in the "Hoosier Classic" tournament on Sunday. The southeast Indiana tournament was held at Batesville High School. The event featured nearly two dozen teams from across the region. According to organizers of the event, it...
WLWT 5
Pothole repair blitz launches Monday around Cincinnati
Are you dealing with a pesky pothole in Cincinnati?. Good news! The city plans to launch a "blitz" to patch them up next week. Contractors will repair the major roads, while Public Services will focus on the side streets. People can report potholes in the city by calling 311 or...
WLWT 5
ARCHIVES: In 1987, the historic Palace Hotel reopened in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — When the Palace Hotel was built in Cincinnati in 1882, hotels were a major part of the city's everyday life. The Palace was an impressive hotel. Back then it had the city's first hydraulic elevator and incandescent lights. One-hundred-five years and $24 million later in 1987, the...
WLWT 5
'He chose happiness': Fairfield Deputy Fire Chief remembered for his work ethic, quick wit
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Hundreds of people gathered Friday to pay their final respects to the city of Fairfield's Deputy Fire Chief Tom Wagner. Wagner died unexpectedly last week at the age of 53. "A son lost a father, mom lost a son, a family lost their brother, and...
WLWT 5
Mom upset over how son was handled after bullets found at Harrison Elementary
HARRISON, Ohio — After a third day of investigation, there was still no determination about where two live rounds of ammunition found at Harrison Elementary school came from. But a portion of the mystery was cleared up. Tiffany Patton's 10-year-old son is in the clear. She says the school...
WLWT 5
Dayton mother missing for months, family pleading to find her
A family is searching for their loved one after she went missing in late December. Her abandoned car was recently discovered in Middletown near a park with some of her belongings inside. According to police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen on Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood.
WLWT 5
LepreCon, St. Patrick's Day party, to take over The Banks
CINCINNATI — Calling all leprechuans!. Many Cincinnatians have been celebrating Santacon every year, well this year there will also be LepreCon. Those celebrating St. Patrick's Day will be able to paint the town green, donning their best green and leprechaun outfits downtown at The Banks. LepreCon will feature a...
WLWT 5
Victim: Convicted rapist William Blankenship made her terrified of men, including her father
CINCINNATI — William Blankenship sat stone face in court Friday as he listened to two women who were just kids when police say he raped them. "After that incident, I was terrified of all men, including my own father," one victim said. The incident in question happened more than...
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati Water Works monitoring water quality after East Palestine train derailment
CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati city manager Sheryl Long, Greater Cincinnati Water Works is monitoring the water quality in the Cincinnati area after the train derailment and release of toxic chemicals in East Palestine. Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in...
WLWT 5
Rothenberg Academy closes due to flooding repairs; students will move to temporary schools
CINCINNATI — Students in Over-the-Rhine will move their classes to two other schools starting next week. CPS announced Friday, due to significant flooding at Rothenberg Preparatory Academy, the school's HVAC and electrical systems need to be replaced. Officials made the decision after the school's basement flooded and the replacement...
WLWT 5
Rolling roadblocks scheduled on I-71 in Boone County
WALTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced rolling roadblocks are scheduled on the interstate in Boone County this weekend. According to KYTC, a series of rolling roadblocks will be in place on Interstate 71 in Boone County on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Officials...
WLWT 5
Man arrested in connection to fatal October shooting in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — A man has been charged in connection with a fatal West Price Hill shooting that happened in October. Lorenzo Cobb, 22, has been arrested and charged with murder. According to the arrest report, Cobb is being charged in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Oct....
WLWT 5
Local Olympic athlete announces he is stepping away from competitive swimming
CINCINNATI — A local Olympic athlete has announced that he is stepping away from competitive swimming. Zach Apple, who grew up in Trenton and graduated from Edgewood High School, announced in an Instagram post this week that the time has come for him to stop swimming competitively. This content...
Comments / 1