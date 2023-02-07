ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

John Lambiase
5d ago

imagine that superoxides. hey Alex I will take upregulation of nlrp3 inflammasome due to fructose ingestion for 200 please.

Lauren
5d ago

We all know everything on them shelves is cancer because it’s man made and it’s in everything and anything.

Diane Warner
5d ago

I believe exactly opposite of what these criminals print these days.

New York Post

These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’

Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...

