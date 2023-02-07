The hard seltzer aisle at your grocery store stretches on forever, doesn’t it? Like Budweiser, New Belgium, and many other breweries, Corona has laid claim to a corner of the spiked seltzer market, and the flavors are flying. The seltzer variety here leans nice and tropical, featuring natural flavors of the islands and, obviously, a lot of lime. Want to know which Corona hard seltzers to grab? Want to know which to avoid? Here are eight Corona seltzers on the market, ranked from best to worst.

6 DAYS AGO