Super Bowl Sunday is Feb. 12, and almost 100 million viewers will likely tune in to watch the game, the Rihanna halftime show, or the crazy commercials. If you're throwing a party and hosting friends or family for the big game this year, plan a spread of takeout from your favorite restaurants to ensure an easy, stress-free day. Whether you're looking for wings, pizza, snacks, or barbecue, all you have to do is provide the beer when you order any of these Super Bowl restaurant deals.
The hard seltzer aisle at your grocery store stretches on forever, doesn’t it? Like Budweiser, New Belgium, and many other breweries, Corona has laid claim to a corner of the spiked seltzer market, and the flavors are flying. The seltzer variety here leans nice and tropical, featuring natural flavors of the islands and, obviously, a lot of lime. Want to know which Corona hard seltzers to grab? Want to know which to avoid? Here are eight Corona seltzers on the market, ranked from best to worst.
When it comes to retail fandom, Costco fans are unmatched in their zeal. Case in point: The warehouse store’s shoppers are so devoted that it’s become a trend to celebrate Costco-themed birthday parties. As countless posts on social media show, everyone from Kirkland-loving toddlers to grown men are...
