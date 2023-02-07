Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Owner of Wildwood Plaza Considering Donating Building for Marshfield Police Department
The owner of Wildwood Plaza approached the City of Marshfield about a potential donation of the building located at 2504 S. Central Avenue, which is commonly known as the 'Buffalo Building.'. Built-in 1996, the building is a 23,400 sq. ft. steel framed-masonry-clad office building with no tenant. The previous tenant...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Mayor Discusses Lead Pipe Replacement
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg says she expects that city leaders will spend much of this year crafting the plan to remove lead pipes from the city's water infrastructure, both on the public and private side. According to Mike Leischner with WSAU, she expects the city to have...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville OR Department Sees Huge Advancements In Technology
Surgical services saw some of the biggest updates to their OR department when the new Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville was built in May 2021. While not much has changed as far as cases go, there has been some huge advancements in technology. Some of the advanced technology in surgical services includes...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Area United Way's United We Can Happening in March this Year
This year, United We Can will be held in March instead of May. Other than a different date, the 2023 United We Can has not changed. The event will continue to be virtual, with on-location construction and on-line voting. United We Can is a canned food sculpture competition; afterwards the food is donated to local food programs.
cwbradio.com
Thorp Students Raise Money for Remembrance Park
Students from the Thorp Public Schools 2022 Middle School Student council, 2022-2023 Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), and the Employability class participated in a major community project: the construction of the Thorp Veterans Remembrance Park. According to American Legion Auxiliary Member Diane Weggen, they are to be commended for...
cwbradio.com
UPDATED: NGL Sends 6 To Sectionals, 3 Regional Champs/NGL Regional Results
The Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal wrestling team will send 6 wrestlers from the Neillsville Regional to the Individual Sectional next Saturday at Amery including 3 Regional champs. The top two teams advance to the St. Croix Central Team Sectional on Tuesday.... NGL Regional Team Scores:. Team Scores. 1 Baldwin-Woodville 250.0. 2 Saint Croix...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Rapids Wins Merrill Regional Title
The Wisconsin Rapids wrestling team took first at the Merrill Regional on Saturday and will now advance on to the D.C. Everest Team Sectional on Tuesday. The Top 4 individuals advance to the Shawano Community Individual Sectional next Saturday (2/18) 106. 2nd Place - Gavin Jacob of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.
cwbradio.com
Owen-Withee Local Spelling Bee Winners
Congratulations to the winners of the Owen-Withee local spelling bee competition. Winners from 8th grade in Lily Kasmeirski and Avalon Cwikla. In 7th grade, winners Bailey Ladewig and Camden Anderson. Winners from 6th grade include Addy McClelland and Isabella Juzwiak. Winners from 5th grade include Evan Pfeffer and Reid Renderman.
