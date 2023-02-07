Senior Josh Michigan scored 29 points, the first two of which gave him 1,000 for his career, and the Mustangs (14-10) rolled to a win over the Braves (10-12). Michigan is the fourth player in program history to hit the 1,000-point milestone, which he reached with a drive to the basket 19 seconds into the game.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO