Read full article on original website
Related
Royals Review
French First Female Astronaut Cries ‘EARTH MUST BE WARNED!’ Before Attempting Suicide
Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
Phys.org
Can clouds of moon dust combat climate change?
A group of US scientists this week proposed an unorthodox scheme to combat global warming: creating large clouds of moon dust in space to reflect sunlight and cool the Earth. In their plan, we would mine dust on the moon and shoot it out towards the sun. The dust would stay between the sun and Earth for around a week, making sunlight around 2% dimmer at Earth's surface, after which it would disperse and we would shoot out more dust.
Phys.org
SpaceX ignites giant Starship rocket in crucial pad test
SpaceX is a big step closer to sending its giant Starship spacecraft into orbit, completing an engine-firing test at the launch pad on Thursday. Thirty-one of the 33 first-stage booster engines ignited simultaneously for about 10 seconds in south Texas. The team turned off one engine before sending the firing command and another engine shut down—"but still enough engines to reach orbit!" tweeted SpaceX's Elon Musk.
Phys.org
Satellites may enable better quantum networks
A study by Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers has demonstrated how satellites could enable more efficient, secure quantum networks. "We used experiment, emulation and simulation to see what's needed for high-dimensional quantum cryptography in space and found it's quite doable," said ORNL's Joseph Chapman. Quantum key distribution can use quantum...
Phys.org
Earth's atmosphere adds a quick pinch of salt to meteorites, scientists find
New analysis of the Winchcombe meteorite has revealed just how quickly space rocks which fall to Earth can be contaminated by our atmosphere. The meteorite, which landed in Gloucestershire in February last year, was the first to be recovered on UK soil in nearly 30 years. Fragments were recovered from...
Phys.org
Computer model IDs roles of individual genes in early embryonic development
Computer software developed at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis can predict what happens to complex gene networks when individual genes are missing or dialed up more than usual. Such genetic networks play key roles in early embryonic development, guiding stem cells to form specific cell types that then build tissues and organs. Mapping the roles of single genes in these networks is key to understanding healthy development and finding ways to regrow damaged cells and tissues. Likewise, understanding genetic errors could provide insight into birth defects, miscarriage or even cancer.
Phys.org
Two-beam ultrafast laser scribing of ultrafine graphene patterns
The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2014 was awarded for the development of super-resolved fluorescence microscopy. Inspired by this work, scientists at Institute of Photonic Chips (IPC), University of Shanghai for Science and Technology (USST) have developed an innovative laser scribing pathway for the fabrication of ultrafine graphene patterns. This discovery...
Phys.org
Stone Age discovery fuels mystery of who made early tools
Archaeologists in Kenya have dug up some of the oldest stone tools ever found, but who used them is a mystery. In the past, scientists assumed that our direct ancestors were the only toolmakers. But two big fossil teeth found along with the tools at the Kenyan site belong to an extinct human cousin known as Paranthropus, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science.
Phys.org
Scientists develop graphene aerogel particles for efficient water purification
Writing in the Journal of Molecular Liquids, a team led by Professor Aravind Vijayaraghavan based in the National Graphene Institute (NGI) have produced three-dimensional particles made of graphene, of many interesting shapes, using a variation of the vortex ring effect. The same effect is used to produce smoke rings and is responsible for keeping dandelion seeds flying. These particles have also been shown to be exceptionally efficient in adsorbing contaminants from water, thereby purifying it.
Phys.org
Researchers use cryo-electron microscopy to reveal structural changes that temporarily shut down RNA synthesis
Precise control of gene expression—ensuring that cells make the correct components in the right amount and at the right time—is vital for all organisms to function properly. Cells must regulate how genes encoded in the sequence of DNA are made into RNA molecules that can carry out cellular functions on their own or be further processed into proteins.
Phys.org
Q&A: Using social science to forecast societal change
Pandemic impacts on people everywhere brought a unique opportunity for social scientists to study and forecast changes in society. The Forecasting Collaborative was founded in 2020 by Dr. Igor Grossmann, associate professor of psychology at the University of Waterloo, to evaluate the accuracy of social and data scientists' approaches in predicting social change.
Phys.org
NASA turns to AI to design mission hardware
Spacecraft and mission hardware designed by an artificial intelligence may resemble bones left by some alien species, but they weigh less, tolerate higher structural loads, and require a fraction of the time parts designed by humans take to develop. "They look somewhat alien and weird," Research Engineer Ryan McClelland said,...
Phys.org
Russian spacecraft leaks coolant, station crew reported safe
An uncrewed Russian supply ship docked at the International Space Station has leaked coolant, the Russian space corporation and NASA reported Saturday, saying the incident doesn't pose any danger to the station's crew. Roscosmos said the hatch between the station and the Progress MS-21 had been locked so the incident...
Phys.org
New Earth-sized exoplanet detected in the solar neighborhood
Using NASA's Kepler spacecraft and Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), astronomers have discovered a new Earth-sized exoplanet located about 70 light years away from the sun. The newfound exoworld, designated K2-415b, is at least three times more massive than the Earth. The finding was reported in a paper published February 1 on the arXiv pre-print server.
Phys.org
Beach erosion: Satellites reveal how climate cycles impact coastlines
Researchers from UNSW Sydney have analyzed millions of satellite photos to observe changes in beaches across the Pacific Ocean. The findings, published in Nature Geoscience today (Feb. 10), reveal for the first time how coastlines respond to different phases of the El-Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle. ENSO is a natural...
Phys.org
How protein-rich droplets form
Using a new method, terahertz (THz) calorimetry, a research team from the Cluster of Excellence Ruhr Explores Solvation (RESOLV) in Bochum shed new light on the spontaneous phase separation into a protein-rich and a protein-poor phase in a solution. It is assumed that the protein-rich droplets promote the formation of...
Phys.org
Tracing the origin of life—a new abiotic pathway for the formation of peptide chains from amino acids
A team of scientists from France and Austria has discovered a new abiotic pathway for the formation of peptide chains from amino acids—a key chemical step in the origin of life. The current study provides strong evidence that this crucial step for the emergence of life can indeed occur even in the very inhospitable conditions of space.
Phys.org
Scientists invent 3D printed fiber microprobe for measuring in vivo biomechanical properties of tissues
Fiber sensing scientists at Shenzhen University have developed a compact fiber optical nanomechanical probe (FONP) for measuring in vivo biomechanical properties of tissue and even single cells. Publishing in the journal International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing, the researchers from Shenzhen University applied femtosecond laser-induced two‐photon polymerization technology to fabricate a...
Phys.org
Juice's odyssey of exploration: Jupiter's icy moons
A grand odyssey of exploration is about to begin. Humankind's next bold mission to the outer solar system, ESA's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, Juice, is poised to explore giant planet Jupiter and its largest moons. These intriguing worlds have piqued our curiosity ever since Galileo first raised his telescope to the planet and discovered its four largest moons: Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto, three of which are thought to harbor underground oceans.
Phys.org
Evidence that deep-sea black carbon comes from hydrothermal vents
Hydrothermal vents have been identified as a previously undiscovered source of dissolved black carbon in the oceans, furthering our understanding of the role of oceans as a carbon sink. The ocean is one of the largest dynamic carbon sinks in the world, and is susceptible to increased carbon emissions from...
Comments / 0