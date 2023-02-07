Read full article on original website
Skunberg a career-high 30 as Bison beat Denver
FARGO, N.D. – Junior Boden Skunberg poured in a career-high 30 points to lift the North Dakota State men’s basketball team to a 78-70 victory over Denver on Saturday afternoon inside the Scheels Center. NDSU improved to 8-6 in Summit League play, climbing to third in the league...
NDSU Wrestling Defeats Oklahoma 21-12 for Seventh Straight Win
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics)– The North Dakota State wrestling program picked up a 21-12 victory over Oklahoma Friday night in Big 12 action at the Scheels Center. The Bison (11-2, 6-1 Big 12) jumped out to a strong start, winning five of the first six matches and extended their win streak to seven duals, matching the longest in the program’s Division I history.
Dragons Capture Century Trophy for Sixth Time in Overtime Win over Beavers
BEMIDJI, Minn.(MSUM Athletics) – For the sixth time in seven years, MSU Moorhead captured the Century Trophy in a 68-60 overtime win against Bemidji State. Mariah McKeever scored a season-high 26 points in the win. Offensively, both teams struggled in the first 10 minutes of play with MSUM shooting...
MSUM Drops Nail-Biter to Beavers
BEMIDJI, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) – MSU Moorhead would overcome a 12-point defecit in the second half, but was unable to come up with a late basket to defeat Bemidji State The Beavers beat the Dragons 88-87. MSUM opened the game with a balanced scoring effort with four different Dragons scoring in the first five minutes of play. The team would shoot 70 percent through the first seven minutes to take a 16-9 lead over the Beavers early on. A Logan Kinsey three-pointer would put the Dragons back in front after Bemidji State had a flurry of inside baskets. Midway through the first half, MSUM led 23-21.
Bison Dominant in Victory over Omaha, 84-58
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics)– The North Dakota State men’s basketball team opened up a 30-point lead in the first half and cruised to an 84-58 win over Omaha in Summit League play Thursday night. Junior Grant Nelson led NDSU with 19 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and two...
NDSU Women’s Basketball Drops 63-58 Decision at Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. – The North Dakota State women’s basketball team fell short in the final minutes at Omaha, 63-58, on Thursday night at Baxter Arena. After entering the fourth quarter trailing 52-40, NDSU (14-9, 8-5 Summit) surged back with seven straight points to pull within five, 52-47, following a free throw from Heaven Hamling. After Omaha (12-13, 7-7 Summit) connected on a triple, the Bison once again assembled a 6-0 run capped off by a layup from Elle Evans to cut the deficit down to two, 55-53, with 3:57 to play. However, NDSU couldn’t cut the deficit down any further and dropped the contest, 63-58.
PD still investigating pre-Thanksgiving double homicide near NDSU, Zibolski calls it a ‘high-priority’
FARGO (KFGO) – It has been nearly three months since Jaquan Gatewood and Kierre Davies were shot and killed outside a home near the NDSU campus and Fargo Police say they continue to investigate. Chief Dave Zibolski says his department is still looking for information about the double homicide.
2 suspects in Fargo jewelry store attempted robbery arrested in Michigan
FARGO (KFGO) – Two suspects in the attempted robbery of Gunderson’s Jewelers in Fargo on wednesday have been arrested in Michigan. According to Fargo Police, Dajuan Marcellus, 32, and Kordaryl Cross, 32, both of Detroit, Michigan were arrested Thursday by the Michigan State Police. The men were stopped...
2 arrested for drug violations after search warrant in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Two of three people detained after a high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant in Fargo Thursday morning have been arrested for drug violations and outstanding warrants. According to the Fargo Police Department, 52-year-old Timmie Smith, and 52-year-old Tara Felix, both of Fargo, were taken into custody after Red...
