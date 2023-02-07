Read full article on original website
Best Places in Amarillo for a Romantic Valentine’s Day Dinner
Valentine's Day is a day for love. A day to celebrate the person you love and care about. Some people go all out on Valentine's Day, some don't. However, if you are a person who celebrates the day of love and you are needing some great ideas on where to take your sweetheart for dinners. We've got you covered.
The Results Are In! The Best Bar In Amarillo For Older People Is…
A couple of weeks ago, I lamented that I couldn't find a bar to go to. Yes, I know there are plenty around town, but I wanted a place I could go that wasn't surrounded by 20-somethings, not that there's anything wrong with that. I mentioned how I had a...
Former Pampa Couple Reunited with Dog After Two Years
Pets are an integral part of our lives. They steal our hearts and become a part of our families. I just want to share a scenario with you. A family has a dog and they love that dog very much. The family then finds out they are going to have to move, and no matter how hard they try they cannot find a place within their budget that will allow pets. It breaks their hearts but they have to find a new home for their beloved dog. They find a good home for their dog and move.
The Problem With Dining In Amarillo
Its time to acknowledge this problem about Amarillo and it's food. When it comes to having a diverse selection of food, there's not a very wide selection of food here. When it comes to casual dining, chain restaurants like Walk-Ons, Cheddars, Saltgrass and so many more pretty much dominate the dining landscape.
Want to Be Your Own Boss? Another Amarillo Business For Sale
Everyone is looking for that perfect gig. That job that doesn't really feel like a job. Maybe you are looking for a new career. Heck, being your own boss may be the way to go. Yes, there are other headaches that go with it but they are your headaches. You...
Go Home! Too Many Teenage Hoodlums Are Out Past Amarillo’s Curfew
It's 10 pm, do you know where your children are? That would open up and lead into our newscast when I was growing up in Chicago. I found out it was not just Chicago that used that each night. I was young and wondered why that needed to be said.
Will Amarillo Have Korean BBQ Any Time Soon? Signs Point to Yes
I don't know why it seems every time we hear about a new place coming to Amarillo we end up having to wait. I mean case in point Buc-ee's. We found out about getting one almost a year ago. Here we are still waiting. The same thing happens when we...
Amarillo Without The Civic Center? It’s Hard To Imagine, Right?
Amarillo isn't a hotbed for big-time events, it's no secret. However, it IS the home for quite a few different types of events. Gun shows, trade shows, conventions, etc. A lot of those descend upon the city. One of the issues we have here is there aren't a whole lot...
Cheap Family Fun, And A Deal With The Devil, In Borger, TX
It seems the price of everything has skyrocketed. Rent, eggs, gas, you name it. Having small children, it seems like a never ending quest to find entertaining activities that won't cause my wallet some kind of irreparable harm. Enter Borger, TX; where you can find a fun night out for...
The Latest Amarillo Business to Say Goodbye in 2023
I think that Amarillo gets a little set in its ways. We like to get new businesses. We like to see new places to eat. We really do. We also get hurt when we see a long-time business shut its doors. Now I know after a long run it is...
Scooters vs Dutch Bros: The Battle For Amarillo Continues
So a couple of months ago, I took note of the sparking rivalry between two franchises that could become the caffeinated equivalent of the Pak-A-Sak vs Toot-N-Totem rivalry in Amarillo. Dutch Bros and Scooters Coffee have introduced a new level of convenience to Amarillo's coffee market with their drive-through business...
Whew! Look At This Sprawling $900k Home For Sale In Canyon
Get ready to say "Wowza!" I'm head over heels for this sprawling home that's gone up for sale in the Lone Star Estates nestled in the outskirts of Canyon, Texas. This amazing property on Bluff Ridge Trail is a 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom slice of paradise. Listed with JT Haynes...
Another Great Place to Eat Opening in Town Square Village
The one great thing about Amarillo is there is always a great place to eat. You could eat somewhere different for every meal in a month and still not experience all the great cuisine in Amarillo. Town Square Village is an area built in Amarillo that brought an urban landscape...
Amarillo Man Runs Out of Music Store With Display Guitar
Tarpley's music needs your help to identify this thief who had the audacity to run out with a guitar in broad daylight. On January 30th, around 11:30 A.M. a man wearing a dark jacket, jeans, a surgical mask, and a beanie waltzed into the Tarpley's music store near I-40 and Western with ill intent.
[REVIEW] Synchronicity the Simulated Universe in Amarillo
Over the weekend I decided to check out Synchronicity. It is a Simulated Universe. Something that Amarillo has never had. So of course I was intrigued. I didn't really know what to expect. I have seen a few photos but what was I walking into?. I brought my daughter and...
Texas Panhandle Girls Have Their Time to Easily Shine and Excel
I was one of those girls in school that really enjoyed science class. I remember some of the school projects that I did. Learning about the weather was one of my favorites. Then when I got to high school my love for it continued. I don't know why it seemed...
Like Reality Shows? It Doesn’t Get Realer Than Amarillo Traffic Cams.
Look, I'm a total junkie for strange and obscure things. I love finding stuff that most people don't know about or realize, yet somehow give you so much info on something that it becomes part of a daily routine. I think I've found just the thing, and it'll help you...
One of the Borger FD’s Finest Makes National Calendar
When big things happen in our small towns, it's always fun to share them with the entire Texas Panhandle. Borger is a great small town in the Texas Panhandle. Their city and chamber of commerce and business owners have been working hard to make it a really great place to live. The Dome was remodeled and it is a really fun and elegant place to hold events. They even had a really great concert to celebrate last year. They have new businesses that have moved in that have meshed well with their main street businesses.
This Beloved Wonderland Park Ride Has Its Own Fansite
One of the greatest rides at Wonderland Park is the Himalaya. The Himalaya is a fun-family ride that everyone loves. If you're not careful, you just might get squished as the ride spins around taking you on a journey on a snow-covered mountain. Well, at least that's the feeling you get. According to Wonderland Park, the ride was purchased from France.
Did You Know This Popular Song Was Recorded In Amarillo
Search any list of songs that mention the name "Amarillo" and you will find a full list of musical artists who have mentioned or written entire songs about our flat and yellow city. On most lists, you'll find Bob Dylan, Billy Joe Shaver, and a handful of other names. But...
