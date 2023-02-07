Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Most popular girl names in the ’00s in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in South Dakota from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security...
KELOLAND TV
New fishing record set in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new state fishing record was set last month. On Saturday the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks posted a photo of the record fish on Facebook. GFP congratulated Dan James for setting a new unrestricted category record with his 28 pounds and four ounces bigmouth buffalo that he caught from Lake Oahe on January 7th.
earnthenecklace.com
Amber Wheeler Leaving KXMB: Where Is the North Dakota Meteorologist Going?
Amber Wheeler has been responsible for the weather coverage in North Dakota for over a decade. But now, the experienced meteorologist announced she is moving on to the next step of her career. Amber Wheeler is leaving KXMB-TV in February 2023. KX News viewers want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. They especially want to know if she will remain in Bismarck. Find out what Amber Wheeler said about her departure from KXMB here.
sdpb.org
Are you due for a COVID-19 booster?
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Wondering when to head in for that booster? Chad Thury, D.O., is a family medicine physician and regional director of clinical quality with Avera Medical Group. He has the answer to that question and more as he chats with us about COVID-19 in South Dakota.
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?
In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
dakotanewsnow.com
Medical cannabis company in Wessington finding success in South Dakota
WESSINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s medical cannabis industry is still navigating hurdles set in front of them by regulations, and learning more about the market they’re in. But a family run operation in central South Dakota said it’s finding success across the state. What...
kfgo.com
Minn. business community pressures Kupec to kill mandatory paid leave bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota District 4 Senator Rob Kupec of Moorhead met with 50 business leaders at a closed door session convened by the FM Chamber at the Hjemkomst Center Friday morning. The businesses expressed their dismay about a bill making its way through state legislature that would make paid family and sick leave mandatory.
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of December 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib....
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota joins lawsuit against ATF pistol regulations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is joining 24 other states in a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that the state will join a North Dakota lawsuit that opposes the ATF rule that requires a pistol with a stabilizing brace to be registered as a “short-barreled rifle” with the federal government or risk imprisonment.
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?
It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
This is the Most Stressed Out Town in South Dakota
We're all a little stressed out these days, am I right? Well, depending on where you live in South Dakota, your stress level might be through the roof. Zippia has made a list of the most stressed-out cities in each of the 50 U.S. states and the top spot in the Mount Rushmore State may surprise you.
KELOLAND TV
DOE: 940 comments of 1,094 oppose proposed social studies standards
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Proponents and opponents discussed the proposed social studies standards for a third time in the South Dakota Board of Education Standard’s first meeting of 2023 at the Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City. The public hearing on the proposed social studies standards, which were...
Friday Scoreboard – Feburary 10
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Friday here: NBAGrizzlies 128, Timberwolves 107 MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Augustana 86, Concordia St. Paul 59USF 67, Winona State 62 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLAugustana 95, Concordia St. Paul 67USF 59, Winona State 41 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALLCrow Creek 99, Flandreau Indian 65 Dakota […]
kscj.com
LOU RAGUSE – VANISHED IN VERMILLION: The Real Story of South Dakota’s Most Infamous Cold Case
The result of hundreds of interviews, Vanished in Vermillion is a cold case story that flips the script on a typical investigation narrative, revealing the biggest law enforcement embarrassment in South Dakota history. In May 1971, Pam Jackson and Sherri Miller were two seventeen-year-olds driving to an end-of-the-school-year party in...
kfgo.com
Central Minn. 2018 shooting investigation reopened
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KFGO) – A woman who shot and killed a man near Alexandria, Minnesota nearly five years ago has now been charged with killing her husband in Texas. Sarah Hartsfield is charged in the death of 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield. In the 2018 shooting, Hartsfield was not charged...
KELOLAND TV
New info on Rapid City explosion; US shoots down object over Alaska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s all that you need to know in news and weather to start your weekend. The Rapid City Fire Department has released new video and information about this morning’s explosion. The Pentagon has shot down an unknown...
Most Dangerous Intersections in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
You could be risking your life when diving through these Worst Most Dangerous Intersections in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out the worst and most dangerous intersections in each state. The data used to come up with the one most dangerous intersection in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota was...
hubcityradio.com
HB1080 passes the South Dakota Senate, heading to the Governor’s desk
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- A bill that would prohibit certain medical and surgical interventions on minor patients dealing with gender issues was passed by the South Dakota Senate Thursday. Bill supporter Senator John Wiik (wick) of Big Stone City says kids and parents dealing with puberty need support not surgery. Senator Liz...
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
‘Everybody’s tired’: South Dakota tribe sues US over crime
Only 33 officers and eight criminal investigators are responsible for over 100,000 emergency calls each year across the reservation, which is about the size of the state of Connecticut, tribal officials said.
