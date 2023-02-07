Read full article on original website
Paul Gretkierewicz
5d ago
This is not for the tax payer but for the tax filers. You do not have to pay taxes to receive this. FGW
To The Point: MI Republicans, Democrats on tax plan
“To The Point" episode for the weekend of Feb. 11.
Key points of Whitmer's budget
Good morning, readers! It's Saturday. We hope your weekend's off to a good start!. We’ve talked a lot this week about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $79-billion budget that includes plans such as tax cuts, universal preschool and a boosted Department of Transportation fund. The budget also recommends funding for Belle Isle improvements, free books for children, election changes and more.
Michigan civil rights department would expand under Whitmer budget
LANSING − The Michigan Department of Civil Rights, often overlooked in state budget discussions, would get more money and 35% more staffing in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's 2024 recommended budget, as it works to clear a lengthy backlog of discrimination complaints. Whitmer's budget recommends $5.7 million from the general fund...
State Rep Prestin Votes Against Democrat-Led Tax Proposals
State Rep. Dave Prestin, R-Cedar River, today issued the following statement on the plan introduced by Lansing Democrats to block an automatic, permanent income tax cut for Michigan residents and small businesses, while offering individuals or couples only one-time $180 checks and putting money directly into a fund that can be used for disingenuous purposes.
Michigan House OKs tax cuts, but bill stalled by surprise Senate adjournment
House Democrats — and one Republican — passed sweeping legislation Thursday that would give Michigan taxpayers a one-time $180 rebate, phase out the “retirement tax,” boost a credit for lower-wage workers, pump up to $1.5 billion into a business incentives fund and prevent a permanent cut in the individual income tax.
Michigan House OKs Dem tax plan, could block income tax break
(The Center Square) – Michigan House lawmakers voted 56-53 on House Bill 4001, which aims to provide some tax relief, but also block an automatic, permanent tax break for all Michiganders triggered by an influx of money in state coffers. The package would increase the earned income tax credit from 6% to 30%, reduce taxes on public and private pensions, and possibly provide a $180 check to Michigan tax filers. ...
Michigan inflation relief checks may be in jeopardy, even as tax cut passes
LANSING — After five hours of wheeling and dealing and a dramatic finale, the Michigan House on Thursday approved a wide-ranging plan to lower taxes for lower-income workers and retirees and funnel more money into business incentives. The Democratic legislation also includes a $180 onetime check for Michigan tax...
Michigan House passes tax plan amid Republican shouts and opposition
After weeks of buildup, a Democrat-backed tax plan that’s been at the top of the party’s priority list has made it out of the Michigan House. Though the road has been far from smooth. The bill breaks down into four parts. One would phase out some taxes on...
Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them
$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: Will It Be Enough To Combat Inflation?
Relief checks worth of $180 were proposed by Governor Whitmer to be issued in the state of Michigan. However, will this amount be enough for the residents to combat the rising inflation?. Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan has revealed a proposal to issue relief checks worth $180 to the residents...
$180 Inflation Relief Checks in Michigan, Who are Qualified?
An amount of $180 inflation relief checks might be sent to the qualified residents in Michigan if it will pass the legislation process. The inflation relief checks were sent to qualified residents in some states in the country to combat the effect of the increasing inflation rate. On the other hand, a state like Michigan is still in the stage of proposing to send $180 inflation relief checks.
‘It’s a Lot of Money’: Gov. Whitmer Unveils her $79 Billion State Budget
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and State Budget Director Chris Harkins unveiled her state budget proposal for the Fiscal Year 2024. The total state budget comes in at $79 billion. That number is a massive record-breaking budget proposal but it was expected to be pretty big since they were sitting on $9 billion of surplus. If Governor Whitmer’s proposal goes through and gets signed as it is, it will leave the state with just $250 million of that surplus.
23 Michigan residents, including Arab Americans, charged in $61.5 million Medicare scheme
Twenty-three Michigan residents were accused of illegal fraudulent schemes that involved defrauding Medicare of more than $61.5 million by billing Medicare for unnecessary medical services that were never administered and by paying kickbacks and bribes, according to official reports. “As alleged, the defendants and their co-conspirators repeatedly paid illegal bribes...
New SNAP Benefits in Michigan Nearly Doubles, Gov. Phil Murphy Signs a New Law
The new SNAP benefits in New Jersey will continue in March after state Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law. Some residents in New Jersey will continue to enjoy the new SNAP benefits after Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law earlier this week. The new SNAP benefits nearly doubled from $50 to $95, according to a report published in STUDENTLOAN.LIVE.
Didn’t read Whitmer’s budget? Here’s 7 things you might have missed.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year Wednesday, Feb. 8 with an abundance of slideshows, charts and numbers. Budgets are important and set the state’s priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. If you’re not keen on diving into the hundreds of pages of state spreadsheets on detailed fiscal policy, here’s a quick guide to some of the key details in Whitmer’s budget proposal:
Michigan's recreation passport cost to increase for first time in 3 years
Michigan residents will soon see a higher price when purchasing a recreation passport. The fee to purchase a passport will change from $12 to $13 for vehicles, the first price increase since 2020. Part of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the passport provides access to state parks, recreation areas,...
Whitmer budget puts billions toward water infrastructure, clean energy
LANSING, MICH. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed state budget puts billion-dollar priorities on climate action and clean water measures. Whitmer on Wednesday outlined her recommendation for state government spending and included environmental plans that called for $1.65 billion toward climate and clean energy, and $1.1 billion for clean water efforts. The environment-focused goals came as part of the governor’s $79 billion budget proposal.
How gun commerce has changed in Michigan since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Michigan since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
What it All Means: Breaking Down the Retirement Tax and Earned Income Tax Credit
What it All Means: Breaking Down the Retirement Tax and Earned Income Tax Credit. Over the past month, and for the foreseeable future, the biggest debate in Lansing is tax relief. Tax code can be one of the most confusing aspects of state law so 9&10 News wanted to dive...
Gov. Whitmer proposes $180 tax credit to help Michiganders, but is it enough?
“This will be the largest tax break for working families and seniors in Michigan in decades,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
