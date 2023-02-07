Janet Jackson, The Beach Boys Set for Hollywood Bowl’s 2023 Summer Schedule

After celebrating the Hollywood Bowl’s 100th anniversary last summer, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association is back with big plans for its 101st year. The group announced the Bowl’s summer 2023 schedule on Tuesday, which will kick off on June 10 with Janet Jackson , who will be joined by Ludacris and musicians of the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles.

The annual July 4th Fireworks Spectacular will feature The Beach Boys performing with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, and a special 90th birthday tribute for Quincy Jones will be held on July 28 and 29, with performances by a roster of special guests.

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, Air Supply and Michael Bolton (on a double bill), Jill Scott, Gladys Knight, Herbie Hancock, Charlie Wilson, Kool & The Gang and the Village People (on a double bill), Sparks and They Might Be Giants (on a double bill), Culture Club and Maxwell will also be among this summer’s performers.

The KCRW Festival will return to the Bowl, with concerts from Maggie Rogers, My Morning Jacket, Fleet Foxes and Portugal. The Man, along with the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival and John Williams’ classic “Maestro of the Movies” performances. This year, the popular music from the stage and screen series will feature Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two , along with Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert and 2001: A Space Odyssey . And LA Phil music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel will appear for his 14th season at the Bowl, conducting music from A Midsummer Night’s Dream and leading a Duke Ellington celebration.

“As we look to the next hundred years at the Hollywood Bowl, I am honored and excited to share a season which, to me, speaks of a beautiful future ahead,” Dudamel said in a statement. “From timeless music by Mendelssohn, de Falla and Verdi, to modern-day classics by John Williams and Duke Ellington, to the soul-filling sounds of our Pan-American Music Initiative, to the singular energy of Café Tacvba, each of these programs takes us on the kind of magic journey that can only begin at the Bowl.”