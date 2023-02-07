Report: Byron Leftwich in Talks for Notre Dame OC Job

The Fighting Irish are seeking a replacement for Tommy Rees, who left for Alabama on Friday.

In the aftermath of Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’s abrupt departure for Alabama, the Fighting Irish are reportedly targeting a big name to replace him.

Former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is “a serious candidate” to lead Notre Dame’s offense in 2023, according to a Monday evening report from Grace Remington of 247 Sports .

Leftwich, a two-time MAC Offensive Player of the Year at Marshall and NFL player for a decade, was fired on Jan. 19 after Tampa Bay finished 25th in scoring offense in quarterback Tom Brady’s final season.

The Fighting Irish are coming off a roller-coaster first season under coach Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame started 0–2 but fashioned winning streaks of three and five games en route to a 9–4 record. Under Rees, the Fighting Irish averaged 31.8 points per game, their lowest output since 2018.

Notre Dame opens its 2023 campaign on Aug. 26 against Navy in Dublin.