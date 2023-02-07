Jessie Pegula details Kim Pegula's cardiac arrest, recovery process

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - For more than half-a-year, the entire Western New York community has been wondering what happened to Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres owner Kim Pegula after the teams announced she was receiving medical care for an unexpected health issue.

Kim's daughter and No. 4 tennis player in the world, Jessie Pegula, detailed her family's journey over the last eight months in an article in the Player's Tribune .

"My mom was asleep when my dad woke up to her going into cardiac arrest and she was unresponsive for quite a while,” wrote Pegula on Tuesday. “My sister gave her CPR until the ambulance arrived. She saved her life. Even though she doesn’t like to take credit for this terrible situation, she absolutely saved her life.”

Pegula says that her mom was in the ICU for about a week before being moved to an in-patient care facility. She also says her mom deals with expressive aphasia and significant memory issues.

"She can read, write, and understand pretty well, but she has trouble finding the words to respond,” Pegula wrote. “It is hard to deal with and it takes a lot of patience to communicate with her, but I thank God every day that we can still communicate with her at all."

Pegula’s piece is sometimes tough, but powerful to read. She talks about trying to get back to normal life after her mom's cardiac arrest, nearly having a panic attack after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals, as well as her role and her father, Terry’s role with both the Bills and Sabres.

You can read Pegula's full Player's Tribune piece available in her tweet below: