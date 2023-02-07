ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

By Alexandra Pastore
Paris Hilton for Klarna. Courtesy Image.

According to the Global Y2K Trend Report, conducted by Klarna, 64 percent of people say that overall, the 2000s were a “cooler” period of time compared to today. For nearly half of people, this sentiment comes down to the fashion, which they believe was much better in Y2K.

To celebrate Y2K fashion, Klarna’s latest campaign stars Paris Hilton who proves that even the most experienced shoppers are impressed by the company’s elevated shopping experience.

In the company’s campaign announcement, David Sandström, chief marketing officer of Klarna, notes Paris Hilton’s work as a “trailblazer across fashion, tech and business — areas very familiar to Klarna,” applauding her “ability to stay ahead of trends, her shopping prowess and the fact that our customer has grown up with her” which made her “the perfect person to partner with for this campaign.”

Klarna’s campaign includes a series of videos produced in collaboration with her company 11:11 Media, Hilton responds to Klarna’s flexible payment options and shopping app features with her new catchphrase, “That’s smooth.” The campaign focuses largely on Klarna’s flexible payment options while also spotlighting the company’s other innovative features that make the shopping experience a smooth one including try before you buy, buyer’s protection and package tracking.

Directed by Ukranian Grammy Award nominee Tanu Muino, the films are set in Klarna’s dream-like world featuring nods to Y2K fashion. The campaign’s stills were photographed by Adrienne Raquel.

“It’s so refreshing to put fashion in a comedic spotlight, two things you wouldn’t think go together, but that’s what fashion is about — breaking the rules,” Muino said. “Ultimately, we built a world unique to Klarna, a visual experience that doesn’t exist anywhere created by combining modernism with a sprinkle of retro timelessness.”

Paris Hilton for Klarna.

Klarna global “ambaddiesore” Bretman Rock also makes an appearance in the campaign alongside Hilton saying “as a resident baddie, there was no way I could pass up the opportunity to star alongside Paris Hilton herself, and the fact that it was for a Klarna campaign, a brand that I have partnered with for over two years — well that was just the cherry on top.”

Alongside the films and stills, Klarna will host a series of events, social content and collaborations to complement the campaign, all exploring how Klarna’s features have contributed to the evolution of shopping since the Y2K period.

Klarna’s campaign with Paris Hilton will launch globally on Feb. 27 and run through March across media, digital, broadcast and out-of-home platforms. 11:11 Media will also promote the campaign across digital channels including Hilton’s personal social media.

