ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Opinion: San Diego's 'housing as a human right' declaration is just another green light for builders

By U-T Letters
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CqXII_0kfCIf8900

Re “ San Diego declares ‘housing as a human right’ but does it mean anything legally? ” (Jan. 24): It appears that San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and the City Council would replace private property rights with their campaign declaring “housing being a human right.”

Interesting that there is no specific discussion about decent affordable housing as a right.

Translation: For-profit developers, step right up.

Lisa Mortensen

Mission Hills

If anything, the writer understated the true nature and expected outcome of the mayor and City Council's proclamation declaring "housing is a human right." Skillfully omitted from that high-sounding declaration is an insistence that future approvals of housing projects be contingent on inclusion of a substantial component of decent affordable housing.

Absent inclusion of that or similar requirement by these elected officials, their proclaimed right to housing has little probability of becoming a reality.

The writer's conclusion: "Translation: For-profit developers step right up" was right on point and could well have closed with "... and remember to write a big check to my next campaign."

Robert Freund

Carmel Valley

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 3

Gail Baker
5d ago

They'll all start off as "affordable" and by the time they're ready to sell they'll be astronomical. Paving everything over is not the answer.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

'It added almost $2,900' | More San Diego water customers report getting multiple delayed bills

SAN DIEGO — More San Diego water customers are coming forward, saying they, too, are receiving months' worth of delayed bills all at once. On Thursday, CBS 8 first reported on Ben Jarboe, who lives in San Diego’s Skyline neighborhood. He recently received ten months' worth of water bills all in one week after having not been mailed anything since April of last year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego

Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Travel warnings issued across Mexico due to cartel violence

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Border officials sounded the alarm the week of Feb. 6 over an increase in criminal and cartel related activity south of the border. Travel warnings were triggered ahead of upcoming spring break vacations to deter individuals from traveling into Mexico over the holiday. KUSI’s Dan...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Evan Crosby

10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month

San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

UCLA researchers find fentanyl, meth and heroin in counterfeit meds sold in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Researchers from the University of California Los Angeles say they have evidence showing some counterfeit medications sold in south-of-the-border pharmacies contain deadly drugs such as fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin. Between 2021 and 2022, UCLA researchers obtained 45 single pills that were sold without prescriptions at Mexican pharmacies that “cater to […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
83K+
Followers
132K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy