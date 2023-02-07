Opinion: San Diego's 'housing as a human right' declaration is just another green light for builders
Re “ San Diego declares ‘housing as a human right’ but does it mean anything legally? ” (Jan. 24): It appears that San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and the City Council would replace private property rights with their campaign declaring “housing being a human right.”
Interesting that there is no specific discussion about decent affordable housing as a right.
Translation: For-profit developers, step right up.
Lisa Mortensen
Mission Hills
If anything, the writer understated the true nature and expected outcome of the mayor and City Council's proclamation declaring "housing is a human right." Skillfully omitted from that high-sounding declaration is an insistence that future approvals of housing projects be contingent on inclusion of a substantial component of decent affordable housing.
Absent inclusion of that or similar requirement by these elected officials, their proclaimed right to housing has little probability of becoming a reality.
The writer's conclusion: "Translation: For-profit developers step right up" was right on point and could well have closed with "... and remember to write a big check to my next campaign."
Robert Freund
Carmel Valley
