ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The quartet of ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ could tie this SAG Awards record

By Joyce Eng
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UVqqk_0kfCIeFQ00

If size really doesn’t matter, then one film has the edge to win ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards: “ The Banshees of Inisherin .” Because of the group’s stringent rules stipulating only actors with their own title cards are eligible for the prize, the dark comedy boasts just four nominated cast members: Kerry Condon , Colin Farrell , Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan . And if “Banshees” prevails, it’ll tie the record for smallest cast to win the award.

“Sideways” (2004) has the record all to itself right now. Thomas Haden Church , Paul Giamatti , Virginia Madsen and Sandra Oh were part of its winning ensemble, and the quartet triumphed in a year of small casts in a field of six. “Hotel Rwanda” also had four nominated cast members, while “Million Dollar Baby” had just three. The boxing drama and “Beasts of No Nation” (2015) hold the record for smallest nominated cast. Only one of the six nominees, “The Aviator,” hit double digits with 10 nominated cast members — half the size of the largest winning cast, “Gosford Park” (2001). “Finding Neverland” had nine and “Ray” had eight.

“Banshees'” competition doesn’t possess incredibly large ensembles either. “Babylon” and “Women Talking” feature 13 and 11 nominated cast members, respectively, and the ensemble bids are their sole nominations. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has eight and “The Fabelmans” has seven. The former is way out in first place in the odds at 16/5, while “Banshees” is comfortably behind in second at 19/5, followed by “The Fabelmans,” “Women Talking” and “Babylon,” all at 9/2.

SEE ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ makes it 4 years in a row of double noms in the Best Supporting Actor Oscar category

That’s not surprising since “Everything Everywhere” and “Banshees” topped nominations at five apiece and are 1-2 in the Oscar race . They are the fourth and fifth films to earn five nominations after “Shakespeare in Love” (1998), “Chicago” (2002) and “Doubt” (2008). This is where things get complicated. Every five-time nominee so far has won at least one award. At the moment, “Everything Everywhere” is predicted to win three (ensemble, actress for Michelle Yeoh and supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan ), but “Banshees” is expected to win exactly zero. Farrell is in third place in lead actor behind the transformational turns by Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) and Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Condon is second in supporting actress to Golden Globe and Critics Choice champ Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), and Gleeson and Keoghan are running 2-3 in supporting actor , as they have been all season to Quan.

But could the “Banshees” cast members’ also-ran statuses in their own categories help them in ensemble? You know — voters might not have any of them as their top choice individually, but they could vote for the “Banshees” gang in ensemble, especially if they feel like they’ve covered “Everything Everywhere” in other categories. “Banshees” is the first SAG-nominated cast to have all of its eligible cast members earn individual bids, so there’s clearly a lot of love there. But there’s also a lot of love for “Everything Everywhere,” which, if the odds prove to be true, would become the fifth film to take home three awards .

What might also work in “Banshees'” favor is that not winning an individual prize may not be a death knell to its chances in ensemble. In the 27-year history of the category (it was added at the second ceremony), 15 films have won ensemble as their only award of the night. Even better news for “Banshees”: That includes eight out of the last 10 years — only “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017) and reigning champ “CODA” nabbed additional wins during that time.

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards winners by Feb. 26

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNHdI_0kfCIeFQ00

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

SAG Awards nominee profile: Brendan Gleeson (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’) would be oldest dual film winner ever

In addition “Braveheart” (1995), “Gangs of New York” (2002) and three “Harry Potter” movies, Brendan Gleeson’s acting resume include several collaborations each with filmmaking brothers John Michael and Martin McDonagh. His and the latter writer-director’s third project, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” has led to his very first Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for both supporting actor and ensemble. Now well into the fourth decade of his career, the sexagenarian could make history as the oldest performer to win two SAG trophies for a single film. In the supporting category, Gleeson is competing against three others who are also up for the...
MISSOURI STATE
GoldDerby

Burt Bacharach, legendary Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer, dead at 94

Burt Bacharach, the three-time Oscar-winning and six-time Grammy-winning songwriter, producer, composer and arranger whose vast influence in American popular music stretched from the 1950s into the new millennium, is dead. He passed away Wednesday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles at 94. His death was announced by his publicist Tina Brausam. If you were an avid moviegoer or follower of popular music in the decade between the mid-1960s and the mid ’70s, it was impossible to avoid the massively prolific Bacharach’s compositions. His songs, many done in tandem with lyricist Hal David, included some of the biggest tunes of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GoldDerby

Will ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ be just the fourth film in 30 years to claim the Best Picture and British Film BAFTAs?

“The Banshees of Inisherin” scored 10 BAFTA nominations, tied with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” for second most behind “All Quiet on the Western Front’s” 14. Two of those bids are for Best Picture and Best British Film, but can Martin McDonagh‘s tragicomedy claim both? Since Best British Film was reintroduced 30 years ago, only three movies have managed to go 2 for 2. “The King’s Speech” (2010) first accomplished it as part of its seven-trophy sweep. The second one was McDonagh’s previous film, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017), which collected a leading five statuettes. And the most recent was...
MISSOURI STATE
GoldDerby

SAG Awards nominee profile: Kerry Condon (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’) aims to be the latest first-time nominee to win supporting actress

Throughout her acting career, which began two dozen years ago when she was 16, Kerry Condon has appeared in several Screen Actors Guild Award-nominated films and TV series, including “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017) and “Better Call Saul.” However, she went unrecognized by the acting guild until this year, when she became both a supporting and ensemble nominee for “The Banshees of Inisherin.” If she succeeds on her solo bid, she will be the third woman in a row and fifth in the last decade to conquer the category on her first general SAG Awards outing. Condon stands as the...
MISSOURI STATE
GoldDerby

SAG Awards nominee profile: Ensemble champ Angela Bassett seeks first solo win for ‘Black Panther’s’ Queen Ramonda

In the entire history of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, only Ian McKellen (as Gandalf) has accomplished the feat of winning twice for playing a single character in multiple films. After nearly two decades, the supporting actor (2001’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”) and ensemble (2003’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”) victor might soon be joined in this distinction by current supporting actress nominee Angela Bassett. Her “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” bid is her first individual film one from the guild and comes four years after she was honored as...
GoldDerby

2023 SAG Awards Predictions: Best Film Actress

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on January 11 in film and television, as voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. Who will prevail in the category of Best Film Actress during Netflix’s YouTube ceremony on Sunday, February 26? This year’s five nominees are Cate Blanchett (“TÁR”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 SAG Awards Predictions for Best Film Actress, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our SAG Awards odds are based on the combined forecasts...
GoldDerby

Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards preview: Which Oscar nominees will win here first?

Two of the five Oscar nominees for Best Makeup and Hairstyling — “The Batman” and “Elvis” — contend in three categories apiece at the guild awards on Feb. 11. Another contender, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” has a pair of bids while “The Whale” has a single nomination. The fifth Oscar contender, “All Quiet on the Western Front,” was snubbed by the Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards. Last year marked the first time in the nine-year history of these guild awards that the eventual Oscar winner was shut out here first. “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” lost both period/character races...
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts Typing: Can Todd Field edge out the Daniels in Best Director? And can Steven Spielberg rebound?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, we look at Best Director, which doesn’t feel like a done deal yet. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’re back and ready for some football? Oscar nominee Rihanna will take center stage at the Super Bowl this weekend, perhaps ready and able to get the campaign boost Jennifer Lopez was so cruelly denied in 2020. But rather than talk about Super Bowl halftime show or the Big Game () itself — go… Chiefs?...
GoldDerby

SAG Awards nominee profile: Danielle Deadwyler (‘Till’)

With just six feature film credits under her belt, Danielle Deadwyler has already hit a major career milestone by earning her first Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. This recognition comes for her harrowing work as Mamie Till-Mobley in “Till,” which, after a long development period, finally exists as an emotionally impactful account of one of the darkest pieces of American history. Although her competition is stiff, the sheer power of her performance in her regrettably timely film may be more than enough to secure her victory. Along with Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Deadwyler is one of two total SAG Awards newcomers...
GoldDerby

Grammy records and milestones: It wasn’t just Beyonce who made history

The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony was one of the wildest Grammys when it came to winners. Among expected triumphs and some true shockers, many records were broken on February 5, with artists imprinting their name on Grammy history. Here are four major milestones that were achieved on Grammy night. SEEGrammys: Full list of winners in all categories Most wins ever The Grammys made it their mission for everyone to know of perhaps the biggest record broken this century: Beyoncé earning the most wins for any artist ever in Grammy history. Prior to the ceremony, the singer had 28 wins and was tied with...
GoldDerby

Black Reel Awards: ‘The Woman King’ wins 6 including Best Picture

The 23rd annual Black Reel Awards took place Monday, February 6th, with “The Woman King” leading the field, snagging six awards including Best Picture. BAFTA nominee Gina Prince-Bythewood‘s historical epic is inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was close behind with five wins. Special honorary award winners were Angela Bassett (Sidney Poitier Trailblazer Award), Effie T. Brown (Vanguard Award), Debra Martin Chase (Oscar Micheaux Impact Award) and Kerry Washington (Ruby Dee Humanitarian Award). The Black Reel Awards, or...
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who was wrongfully eliminated on February 6? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued Monday, February 6 with the sixth and final set of 10 performances from some of the most beloved acts in “Got Talent” history. In this new spin-off, 10 artists performed each week for only one or two open spots from their group to advance to The Finals. Typically, judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews sent one of their favorites of the night through with a tap of the Golden Buzzer, but in this final round of auditions there was no such save. The only spot up for grabs was chosen by...
GoldDerby

How good are SAG Awards at predicting Oscar winners?

Odds are that three of the four individual film winners at the SAG Awards on February 26 will be collecting Oscars two weeks later. Over the past 28 years, 83 the 112 Academy Awards winners in the four acting races had first collected SAG Awards. That success rate of 74% makes this precursor prize a key bellwether to follow when making your 2023 Oscar predictions. Last year all four SAG champs — leads Will Smith (“King Richard”) and Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) plus supporting players Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) and Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) — repeated at the...
MISSOURI STATE
GoldDerby

What to watch this weekend February 10, 2023: Movie awards contenders

The 95th Academy Awards are about a month away, which means you’re running out of time to watch every nominated film before the ceremony. Fortunately, streaming is making it easy to do it. Two Oscar nominees just got added to HBO Max, so you can cross them off your watchlist this weekend.   The contender to watch this weekend: “Empire of Light”   Sam Mendes’ ode to the movies was designed to be a major awards contender. Mendes is a past Best Picture and Best Director winner, stars Olivia Colman and Colin Firth have Oscars of their own, and composers Trent Reznor and Atticus...
GoldDerby

SAG Awards nominee profile: Cate Blanchett (‘TAR’) reaps record 18th nomination

In the two dozen years since she received her first Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, Cate Blanchett has become one of the most-recognized performers in the organization’s history. With her 2023 lead notice for “TAR,” she ties Meryl Streep’s record for most film SAG Award bids. If she prevails on her 18th general nomination, she will follow Daniel Day-Lewis, Renée Zellweger, and Viola Davis as only the fourth person to ever take home three SAG trophies for individual film acting. On her fifth Best Film Actress outing, Blanchett faces three category newcomers and one heavily-feted veteran. The one whose SAG Awards...
MISSOURI STATE
GoldDerby

Malte Grunert (‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ producer) on ‘unexpected’ windfall of Oscar nominations

“It was very much unexpected on that scope,” says “All Quiet on the Western Front” producer Malte Grunert while describing his reaction to the Netflix film’s windfall of Academy Award nominations. “I had decided against watching the live stream [nominations announcement] just out of nervousness. But everybody else in my office basically forced me into the room where we watched.” Watch our video interview above. Germany’s submission for Best International Feature has become an awards juggernaut, leading all BAFTA-nominated films with 14 bids and following it up with nine Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. The epic war drama is based on...
GoldDerby

Oscars Best Original Screenplay may be this year’s closest contest: ‘Banshees’ vs. ‘Everything Everywhere’

The Oscar race for Best Original Screenplay could end in a photo finish, judging from the predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users as of this writing. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) has the narrowest of leads against Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”). Numerically speaking, they’re actually dead even with 7/2 odds. But while most of our everyday users are picking “Everything” to win this race, a lot of our most elite pundits think it’s the other way around. Of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets, 11 say “Banshees” will prevail over...
GoldDerby

‘Frasier’ revival cast photos: Who’s who in the spin-off series?

Who’s ready for a second helping of tossed salads and scrambled eggs? The long-gestating “Frasier” revival, based on Kelsey Grammer‘s character Frasier Crane from “Cheers” (1982-1993) and “Frasier” (1993-2004), is getting closer and closer to coming to our TV screens. The half-hour comedy will stream 10 episodes exclusively on Paramount Plus in 2023 and will serve as the “third act” for the fan-fave psychiatrist. Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris are the co-creators on the reboot, with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon serving as executive producers and James Burrows directing the pilot episode. While none of the original cast members from...
GoldDerby

Oscars: How Best Makeup and Hairstyling boosts the lead acting categories

For casual moviegoers, there may only be a peripheral connection between the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category at the Oscars and the lead acting contenders on which that makeup is applied and whose hair is styled. For the longest time, this race was all about the special FX makeup, prosthetics and the like for genre films. The original 1968 “Planet of the Apes,” Rick Baker’s work on “An American Werewolf in London” in 1981, and the makeup effects for David Cronenberg’s “The Fly” are all examples of that. In recent years, it has become more about making an actor look like...
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts slugfest: Guild awards kick off

It’s the calm before the storm in a relatively quiet week after an academy investigation and days before guild awards start, but there’s still plenty to talk about. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss some Phase 2 campaigning, guild predictions, the latest development in the wake of Andrea Riseborough‘s Best Actress nomination and more. This week has already given us multiple headlines from Brendan Fraser‘s Howard Stern interview, in which the Best Actor nominee did not mince words when discussing the Golden Globes. The “Whale” star accused former Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Philip Berk...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy